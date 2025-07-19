MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Viewpoint: China already has some form of "quasi-stablecoin" assets, so there is no need to "myth" or "superstitious" about stablecoins
PANews July 19 news, according to Caixin.com, Guan Tao, global chief economist of BOC Securities, said at a recent online seminar of the China Macroeconomic Forum (CMF) that the US
COM
$0.017731
-9.16%
TAO
$348.66
-3.68%
MYTH
$0.1088
+0.83%
FORM
$3.8502
+0.72%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 22:52
Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Project X is the first-of-its-kind decentralized exchange on HyperEVM. At the time of writing, the project is running a points program for providing liquidity, trading, and inviting friends. There is no information about raised investments, but many founders of well-known projects are following the project. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities […] Сообщение Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
WELL
$0.000152
+14.97%
Share
Incrypted
2025/07/19 22:32
WLFI: Tokens of any co-founder, team or consultant will not be unlocked when it goes online, and there will be no new round of pre-sale
PANews reported on July 19 that the Trump family crypto project WLFI issued a statement on the X platform to clarify community doubts: The tokens of any co-founder, team or
NOT
$0.002113
+1.39%
TRUMP
$8.853
-2.81%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 22:29
GSR Markets and Amber Group may be market makers for ERA (Caldera)
PANews reported on July 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), ERA (Caldera) market makers may be GSR Markets and Amber Group, with Amber Group making
MAY
$0.05002
+0.40%
ERA
$1.0216
-7.78%
AI
$0.1226
-3.69%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 22:20
Ethereum ETF mania: ETH targets $4,000—will key record break?
Ethereum’s price jumped for six consecutive days, reaching its highest point since January 7. It has jumped by over 158% from its lowest point in May this year. Ethereum (ETH) jumped to around $3,580, making it one of the best-performing…
SIX
$0.01969
-3.90%
MAY
$0.05002
+0.40%
ETH
$3,547.58
-5.47%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/19 22:00
Bitdeer: Total Bitcoin holdings exceed 1,600
PANews reported on July 19 that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released the latest data on its Bitcoin holdings on the X platform. As of July 18, its total
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 21:38
Trump the tulip king? Peter Schiff compares crypto hype to 17th century ‘madness’
Gold evangelist Peter Schiff is seeing red over Bitcoin — and he’s blaming President Donald Trump for wrapping a “decentralized Ponzi scheme” in the American flag.
RED
$0.3374
-2.96%
GOLD
$0.00000000000031
+34.78%
HYPE
$37.9
-8.82%
TRUMP
$8.853
-2.81%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/19 21:15
Data: If you use the selling price of each generation of iPhone to buy Bitcoin, the profit may reach 242 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 19 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), retweeted a tweet on the X platform, in which data showed that if Bitcoin was purchased
MAY
$0.05002
+0.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 20:38
Analysis: Ethereum shorts face "punishment", which may help push ETH to $4,000, a year-to-date high
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Kobeissi Letter released the latest analysis showing that ETH/USD may soon reach $4,000, while the current price is $3,553. As the
MAY
$0.05002
+0.40%
ETH
$3,547.58
-5.47%
SOON
$0.1536
+4.91%
PUSH
$0.03676
-2.57%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 20:15
Caixin: Qian Fenglei's stablecoin investment and financing project is suspected of selling multiple unregulated collective investment plans to the public in Hong Kong
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Caixin.com, Qian Fenglei, who claims to be a "billionaire", combined stablecoin investment and financing projects with secondary market operations, making money in
COM
$0.017731
-9.16%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 20:09
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force
OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion
ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast
Fed's mouthpiece: The slowdown in the job market will test the Fed's unyielding interest rate policy