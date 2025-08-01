MEXC Exchange
Mill City Ventures Successfully Closes $450 Million Private Placement and Launches SUI Treasury Strategy
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to BusinessWire, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCVT) announced the successful completion of a $450 million private equity financing round and the
CITY
$0.9422
-0.58%
SUI
$3.5326
-4.52%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 08:00
Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Securities Times, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect on August 1st. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued the "Guidelines
EFFECT
$0.006077
-1.47%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 07:53
Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%
PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
ORDER
$0.1118
-6.20%
TRUMP
$8.851
-2.83%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 07:50
Trump and his donors will pay for $200 million White House renovations
PANews reported on August 1st that Politico reported that the White House will undergo a massive $200 million renovation of its East Wing, the latest construction project by Trump at
WHITE
$0.0004984
+7.71%
WING
$0.1611
+0.43%
HOUSE
$0.014258
-12.07%
TRUMP
$8.851
-2.83%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 07:48
Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika
PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Information: Meta Platforms (META.O) recently discussed a transaction with artificial intelligence video startup Pika, including a possible acquisition.
AI
$0.1224
-3.84%
PIKA
$0.00009641
+0.54%
STARTUP
$0.015821
-16.92%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 07:47
US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%
PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
MAJOR
$0.15703
-1.41%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 07:45
Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.
PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that Coinbase added 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter of 2025, bringing its total holdings to 11,776. The cost
SECOND
$0.00001
-24.81%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 07:40
White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa
According to a report by Jinshi on August 1st, the White House announced that it would impose a 25% tariff on India, a 19% tariff on Thailand, a 30% tariff
WHITE
$0.0004984
+7.71%
HOUSE
$0.014258
-12.07%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 07:30
US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Reuters, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins announced a series of regulatory reform plans aimed at adapting to cryptocurrency
MAJOR
$0.15703
-1.41%
U
$0.01107
+0.18%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 07:26
Dalio sells remaining stake in Bridgewater Associates and steps down from board
PANews reported on August 1st that Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio sold all remaining shares in the hedge fund and resigned from the board of directors. Bridgewater reportedly informed clients
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
RAY
$2.672
-6.44%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 07:19
