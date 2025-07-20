2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Jack Dorsey's Blockchain to be included in the S&P 500 Index on July 23

Jack Dorsey's Blockchain to be included in the S&P 500 Index on July 23

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The block, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's payment platform Block Inc will be included in the S&P 500 index on July 23. After
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.242-8.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 07:15
NFT trading volume exceeded $140 million last week, reaching the highest level since mid-January

NFT trading volume exceeded $140 million last week, reaching the highest level since mid-January

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the recent rise in Ethereum prices has driven the prosperity of its NFT ecosystem, with on-chain transaction volume reaching its
NFT
NFT$0.0000004749-1.81%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 07:05
Altcoin season is loading: 3 crypto tokens that could surprise traders

Altcoin season is loading: 3 crypto tokens that could surprise traders

Altcoins are rallying in response to XRP all-time high on Friday. The altcoin hit a peak above $3.66, before retracing to $3.42 at the time of writing. Altcoins in the top 50 cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization eye higher returns in July 2025.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$3.0107-1.75%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.001445-9.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 05:37
Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Kaito, Avalanche, Pi Network

Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Kaito, Avalanche, Pi Network

Cryptocurrency prices had a strong performance last week as Bitcoin jumped to a record high and their market capitalization hit the $4 trillion milestone.
Kaito
KAITO$1.1524-3.15%
Pi Network
PI$0.40765-1.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 03:59
US lawmaker blasts GENIUS Act: Calls it gateway to government-controlled money

US lawmaker blasts GENIUS Act: Calls it gateway to government-controlled money

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has condemned the GENIUS Act as a backdoor mechanism for implementing a central bank digital currency. She also voted against the legislation that passed both chambers of Congress. The Georgia congresswoman warned that the stablecoin regulation…
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.039-3.08%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05566-1.29%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 03:10
Ethereum whales who bought at $90 shift to viral coin under $0.002, calling it the next 100x crypto

Ethereum whales who bought at $90 shift to viral coin under $0.002, calling it the next 100x crypto

Early ETH whale shifts focus to LILPEPE, a Layer-2 memecoin in presale at $0.0014, calling it the next big play. #partnercontent
Ethereum
ETH$3,545.33-5.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6038-3.79%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 01:34
Elixir, Zora, Orderly surge as new products and listings spark inflows

Elixir, Zora, Orderly surge as new products and listings spark inflows

A trio of altcoins—Elixir, Zora, and Orderly—are stealing the spotlight with double-digit gains powered by real utility.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02451-3.42%
OrdinalsBot
TRIO$0.3997-9.73%
RealLink
REAL$0.04612+1.25%
Zora
ZORA$0.066882+1.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 00:15
The White Whale made nearly $30 million in profits from long ETH and SOL in the past week

The White Whale made nearly $30 million in profits from long ETH and SOL in the past week

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale "The White Whale" used 4 wallets to go long on ETH and SOL on HyperLiquid in the
Solana
SOL$164.7-5.96%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004992+8.14%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00089-26.44%
Ethereum
ETH$3,545.33-5.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/20 23:38
Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO: I learned about Bitcoin while studying Chinese in Shanghai

Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO: I learned about Bitcoin while studying Chinese in Shanghai

PANews reported on July 20 that Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO Christoffer De Geer published an article on the X platform, revealing that he needed to remit money to Sweden when
Share
PANews2025/07/20 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 207 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 207 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on July 20 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $207 million, of which $158 million
Share
PANews2025/07/20 23:30

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

Fed's mouthpiece: The slowdown in the job market will test the Fed's unyielding interest rate policy