2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A user lost $1.23 million in assets due to mistakenly entering a phishing website

A user lost $1.23 million in assets due to mistakenly entering a phishing website

PANews reported on July 21 that SlowMist founder Cos ( Yu Xian ) tweeted that a user searched for aave on Google and clicked on the first search result, which
AaveToken
AAVE$258.74-3.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 21:51
Amber Group Accelerator amber.ac Launches BUIDL_QUESTS 2025: Record-breaking Funding of Over $10 Million to Drive Innovation at AgentFi

Amber Group Accelerator amber.ac Launches BUIDL_QUESTS 2025: Record-breaking Funding of Over $10 Million to Drive Innovation at AgentFi

PANews reported on July 21 that amber.ac, a Web3 accelerator under Amber Group, officially launched the second global hackathon BUIDL_QUESTS 2025, with a total incentive amount of over 10 million
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000101-24.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 21:38
Canada’s NextGen Digital Launches Crypto Treasury Strategy with $1M Bitcoin Acquisition

Canada’s NextGen Digital Launches Crypto Treasury Strategy with $1M Bitcoin Acquisition

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. has officially entered the world of corporate crypto treasury strategies with the acquisition of $1 million worth of Bitcoin. This move marks the company’s first crypto asset purchase and signals its intention to incorporate decentralized assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana into its broader financial management framework. Crypto Allocation Approved by Board The company said its board of directors has approved a strategy that allows for up to 80% of its treasury holdings to be allocated to crypto assets. The digital holdings will be custodied by a regulated, institutional-grade provider, in full compliance with legal and industry standards regarding security, custody, and reporting. As part of a more diversified reserve strategy, crypto assets are being evaluated for their long-term store of value potential and ability to act as a hedge against systemic risks in traditional financial markets. CEO: Bitcoin Offers Long-Term Resilience In a statement, Matthew Priebe, CEO of NextGen, described the initiative as both forward-looking and rooted in financial caution. “We believe Bitcoin is a unique monetary asset that offers long-term resilience and upside as a treasury reserve. Our decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin reflects our confidence in the long-term value and relevance of decentralized assets in the global economy.” The company explains that its current development plans and operations will not be affected by this shift. Any future material acquisitions of digital assets will be disclosed as required under applicable regulations. Aligning with a Global Trend NextGen joins a growing list of publicly traded companies allocating part of their balance sheet into crypto, amid rising institutional interest in decentralized finance. The company views this move as a way to improve the diversification and robustness of its treasury, especially in light of fiscal volatility and inflationary challenges worldwide. Through this initiative, NextGen aims to align with global trends in digital asset adoption while maintaining its commitment to regulatory compliance, transparency, and long-term shareholder value. The company also operates PCSections.com, an e-commerce platform, and Cloud AI Hosting, a hardware-as-a-service solution tailored for the AI industry, giving it a diversified presence in both emerging technology and decentralized finance. Corporate Treasuries Follow Saylor’s Lead An increasing number of firms are taking a leaf out of Michael Saylor’s Strategy playbook, following the lead of his aggressive bitcoin treasury strategy that began in 2020. Saylor’s approach—allocating large portions of corporate reserves into bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement—has shifted the conversation around digital assets from speculative trading to long-term balance sheet management. Earlier today, Strategy disclosed that it had acquired an additional 6,220 BTC for approximately $739.8 million, at an average price of $118,940 per bitcoin during the week ending July 20, 2025. 📈 Michael Saylor's @Strategy buys 6,220 BTC for $739.8M—now holds 607,770 BTC worth $43.6B. Average price: $71.7K. #Bitcoin #Crypto https://t.co/PAxOuP9dsD — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 21, 2025 His firm’s bold moves have inspired a wave of publicly traded companies, fintech startups, and even traditional enterprises to explore holding crypto assets as part of their treasury diversification. As fiscal uncertainty persists globally, more executives are reconsidering cash-heavy balance sheets in favor of digital assets that, like bitcoin, are seen as resilient, decentralized stores of value.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017729-9.15%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08222-6.62%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.122-4.01%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001038-4.59%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/21 21:35
Sources: Meta, "X" and LinkedIn file legal action against Italy's tax demands

Sources: Meta, "X" and LinkedIn file legal action against Italy's tax demands

PANews reported on July 21 that sources said: Meta Platforms (META.O), social media company "X" and LinkedIn filed legal proceedings against Italy's tax requirements.
Share
PANews2025/07/21 21:35
The US House of Representatives Passed the ‘GENIUS Act’ and OurCryptoMiner Platform Helped XRP Users Earn $4,300

The US House of Representatives Passed the ‘GENIUS Act’ and OurCryptoMiner Platform Helped XRP Users Earn $4,300

With the support of Trump, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the ‘GENIUS Act’, triggering a full-scale outbreak in the crypto market. The price of XRP soared to a record high of $3.65, and the market value exceeded $200 billion, becoming the third largest cryptocurrency by market value. The bill provides a clear regulatory path for stablecoins and payment systems, and also drives a strong rise in popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and other tokens such as XRP, ETH and DOGE. Against the backdrop of the accelerated spread of market conditions, the OurCryptoMiner platform provides users with convenient and secure cloud mining services, helping you to hold XRP and participate in Bitcoin, DOGE and other mainstream currency mining without equipment and zero technical thresholds, and easily grasp the next wave of wealth. What Is OurCryptoMiner Cloud Mining OurCryptoMiner is a cryptocurrency cloud mining service provider with a clear mission: to make cryptocurrency mining convenient and efficient through remote mining solutions. We work closely with Bitmain, the world’s leading Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer, and Canaan Avalon to leverage advanced cloud computing technology and powerful mining infrastructure. From Bitcoin (BTC) to Dogecoin (DOGE), and even more popular cryptocurrencies, our platform offers a wide range of cloud mining contracts to meet the needs of users. How to Start Cloud Mining with OurCryptoMiner Register an account : Users can visit the OurCryptoMiner website or download the mobile version of the website and register using a valid email address. New users can get a $12 reward for registering and $0.6 for daily sign-ins. Choose a project contract that suits you: OurCryptoMiner offers a variety of efficient and high-yield contract options: Each cloud mining contract has different computing power and contract duration. For example: New User Experience Contract: Investment amount: $100, investment period 2 days, total net profit: $100 + $8. Canaan Avalon Miner 1466: Investment amount: $1,200, investment period 12 days, total net profit: $1,200 + $190.08. Canaan Avalon A15XP: Investment amount: $3,500, investment period 25 days, total net profit: $3,500 + $1,216.25. Bitmain Antminer S23 Immersion: Investment amount: $7,900, investment period 32 days, total net profit: $7,900 + $3,665.6. Bitmain Antminer S23 XP+Hyd: Investment amount: $10,000, investment period 37 days, total net profit: $10,000 + $5,735. Avalon Air Cooling Mining Box-40ft: Investment amount: $27,000, investment period 45 days, total net profit: $27,000 + $21,748.5. For example: Invest $27,000 to purchase $27,000 worth of BTC (Avalon Air Cooling Mining Box-40ft), period 45 days, daily yield 1.79%. After successful purchase, you can get passive income every day = $27,000 × 1.79% = $483.3 After 45 days, your principal and income: $27,000 + $483.3 × 45 days = $27,000 + $21,748.5 = $48,748.5 3. Earn passive income: After purchasing the contract, users can get daily income in their account, which is fast and convenient, without any hidden fees, and can withdraw their favorite currencies by themselves. (The platform provides a variety of cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawal methods: USDT-ERC20, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, USDT-TRC20, etc. For more contracts, please pay attention to the official website: https://ourcryptominer.com ) The infrastructure of the OurCryptoMiner platform is based on three pillars: security, sustainability and convenience. Strong security: OurCryptoMiner protects users’ funds and assets through cooperation with leading financial institutions, SSL encryption and integration with AIG insurance. 100% sustainable mining: The platform is committed to utilizing renewable energy in all its operations, making it suitable for biology and the environment. Global accessibility: No matter which country you are in Europe, Asia, Africa or America, you can start mining immediately with just a device (mobile phone, laptop or desktop) and an internet connection. Looking to the Future: Innovation and Opportunity Blockchain, smart contracts and digital currencies are revolutionizing the global financial system. OurCryptoMiner is at the forefront of this change. Early adopters are already involved in this movement that redefines the world’s value, income and opportunities. The future of finance is no longer exclusive to the elite, but is open to everyone who is willing to embrace innovation. Cryptocurrency has unlimited potential, and OurCryptoMiner’s cloud mining is one of the safest and most profitable ways to tap into the potential of cryptocurrencies. Instead of waiting for market trends, smart investors can take the initiative to create daily passive income and take control of their financial future. Are you ready to start mining smarter? Join OurCryptoMiner and achieve financial freedom! For more details, please visit the official website: https://ourcryptominer.com Official email: info@ourcryptominer.com
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005021-8.05%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.334+0.30%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08222-6.62%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20618-3.60%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000097--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/21 21:34
U.S. stocks open, Ethereum stocks gain strength

U.S. stocks open, Ethereum stocks gain strength

PANews reported on July 21 that the US stock market opened, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.06%, the S&P 500 up 0.16%, and the Nasdaq up 0.31%. Ethereum
U
U$0.01108+0.45%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000725-44.78%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 21:32
ETHENA announces $360 million "StablecoinX" PIPE transaction, and the Foundation initiates a $260 million buyback

ETHENA announces $360 million "StablecoinX" PIPE transaction, and the Foundation initiates a $260 million buyback

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Aggr News , ETHENA announced a $ 360 million " StablecoinX " PIPE transaction, and its foundation has launched a $ 260
Share
PANews2025/07/21 21:26
Crypto custody firm BitGo has filed for a US IPO

Crypto custody firm BitGo has filed for a US IPO

PANews reported on July 21 that according to BusinessWire, cryptocurrency company BitGo has confidentially submitted an S-1 draft registration statement for its Class A common stock initial public offering (
Share
PANews2025/07/21 21:14
XRP News Prediction: XRP Breaks through the Historical High of $3.60, with a Short-term Target of $4

XRP News Prediction: XRP Breaks through the Historical High of $3.60, with a Short-term Target of $4

Driven by the increasingly favorable regulatory environment in the United States and the continuous inflow of institutional funds, XRP has experienced a strong rebound, breaking through the historical high of $3.60 this week and becoming the new focus of the crypto market. The market generally expects XRP to hit the $4.00 mark in the short term, and may test the $4.50-4.70 range in the medium term. In the face of this round of crypto bull market, Findmining, the world’s leading cloud mining platform, announced that it will focus on optimizing its XRP cloud mining contract service to help investors quickly, safely and with low barriers to participate in the XRP market and share dividends. Smart money is flocking to Findmining Why Choose Findmining? Findmining has long been committed to building an efficient, profitable and transparent cloud computing platform, focusing on enabling XRP holders to achieve the ideal state of “automatic asset appreciation”. “The performance of XRP not only reflects the market’s confidence in blockchain payment infrastructure, but also indicates that the entire crypto ecosystem is emerging from the shadows and entering a new cycle,” said AYDIN, Ibrahim, Chief Strategy Officer of Findmining. “We are using cloud mining technology to further lower the investment threshold and provide global users with a convenient XRP cloud mining solution that does not require the purchase of hardware or technical experience.” About Findmining Findmining is a global technology platform focusing on cryptocurrency cloud mining, dedicated to providing users with one-stop, safe, low-threshold digital asset value-added services. Currently, the platform supports core functions such as multi-currency cloud mining, intelligent computing power scheduling, and real-time revenue tracking. It serves more than 9.4 million members, has more than 1.32 million mining machines, and is located in more than 175 countries and regions around the world, and efficiently operates 135 professional mines. As an innovative platform focusing on high-performance cloud mining services, Findmining relies on global distributed mining pools, green energy data centers and intelligent scheduling systems to achieve efficient mining capabilities for 13 mainstream currencies including XRP, BTC, ETH, etc. Through the Findmining platform, users only need to register an account and choose the appropriate XRP cloud mining package to enjoy daily income settlement and real-time data transparent management. How to Quickly Start XRP Cloud Mining through Findmining 1. Register a member account and receive a $15 registration bonus immediately 2. Select XRP to top up in the account dashboard. The system will generate an XRP wallet address. Copy the address and transfer it from an exchange or personal wallet. (50XRP is enough to participate) 3. Choose any contract strategy that suits you to purchase Experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8 BTC stable computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6.5, expiration income: $500 + $32.5 BTC elite computing power: investment amount: $3,200, contract period: 15 days, daily income of $45.44, expiration income: $3,200 + $681.6 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $5,300, contract period: 19 days, daily income of $81.62, expiration income: $5,300 + $1,550.78 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $13,400, contract period: 28 days, daily income of $230.48, expiration income: $13,400 + $6,453.44 (One click to view more high-yield contract details) 4. Start earning money by holding coins. The system will automatically distribute the income to your account every day and support withdrawal at any time. According to Findmining’s analysis, XRP continues to strengthen driven by favorable policies and market confidence. Findmining’s XRP cloud mining return rate will further increase, becoming an important way for investors to deploy crypto asset portfolios. As more and more experienced investors realize that it is better to let the assets in their hands create stable income for themselves every day rather than waiting for the market to rise. In the new market cycle, Findmining will continue to uphold the concept of “technology-driven, transparent income” and continue to build a safe, efficient and trustworthy cloud mining platform. Don’t hesitate, start making XRP your money-making tool now. Official Website: https://findmining.com/ Contact information: info@findmining.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017729-9.15%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4805-6.26%
Salamanca
DON$0.000567-13.82%
MAY
MAY$0.05002+0.36%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.2266-5.81%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/21 21:14
Bitcoin and XRP Prices Have Risen Sharply, and Cloud Mining Has Become a New Investment Trend

Bitcoin and XRP Prices Have Risen Sharply, and Cloud Mining Has Become a New Investment Trend

July 2025, Los Angeles – Against the backdrop of the continued surge in the global cryptocurrency market, the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) have broken new highs one after another, and investors are enthusiastic. According to the latest data, Bitcoin has broken through the $120,000 mark, and XRP has ushered in a strong rebound under the improvement of the global regulatory environment. As these crypto assets continue to rise, more and more investors are beginning to seek stable and sustainable investment methods, and cloud mining has become an important choice in this trend. A spokesperson for BTC Miner, a leader in cloud mining, introduces what cloud mining is? Cloud mining, as a new mining method, is very different from traditional Bitcoin mining. Users do not need to purchase, configure and maintain mining equipment by themselves, nor do they need to pay high electricity bills. Cloud mining is to mine cryptocurrencies by renting the computing power of remote data centers. Users only need to purchase contracts on professional platforms. After completing the order, the platform will automatically handle all mining work and automatically settle the income within 24 hours. BTC Miner platform’s purpose: to make it easy for everyone to participate in Bitcoin mining. BTC Miner’s mission is to provide global investors with a mining opportunity that does not require technical background or high investment. Just register to get a $500 reward for free, and easily start your digital wealth journey! Register now and receive a $500 reward. Visit the official website and register an account: https://btcminer.net One-click order, automatic profit generation. Every 24 hours, the platform will automatically settle the income, and users can view order records, fund details and withdrawal information in real time through the dashboard. Flexible contract options to meet the needs of different investors. BTC Miner provides a variety of contract options from 1 to 30 days to meet the needs of different investors. Users can choose a suitable investment plan according to their budget. After placing an order, the platform will automatically perform mining operations and settle income daily. BTC Miner Platform Advantages Zero threshold participation: No mining equipment or technical background is required, anyone can easily register and start mining. Guaranteed principal and interest, guaranteed income: The contract provided by the platform guarantees principal and interest, and is not affected by market fluctuations. Green and environmental protection: using clean energy for mining, promoting sustainable development, in line with environmental protection trends. Smart contract: the operation is fully automated, without user intervention, ensuring transparency and stability of income. Security guarantee: the platform uses top encryption technology to ensure the security of user funds and data. BTC Miner Platform Overview BTC Miner is the world’s leading cloud mining platform, designed for users who want to easily participate in Bitcoin mining. Through the innovative cloud mining model, users do not need to buy hardware or pay high electricity bills, they only need to rent computing power to obtain stable passive income. The platform is committed to simplifying the mining process through smart contracts and automation technology, so that users around the world can easily participate and achieve wealth growth. Join BTC Miner, register now and receive a $500 reward. Official website address: https://btcminer.net Official email: info@btcminer.net
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005021-8.05%
FUND
FUND$0.0279-0.28%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5911-2.44%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08222-6.62%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01124+0.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/21 21:06

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

Fed's mouthpiece: The slowdown in the job market will test the Fed's unyielding interest rate policy