Several members of the U.S. Senate released a draft on market structure, focusing on the regulation of crypto assets

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Eleanor Terrett , Tim Scott , Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Lummis , Hagerty and Moreno jointly released the much-anticipated
U.S. Congress releases draft to discuss cryptocurrency market structure

According to PANews on July 22, the U.S. Congress released a draft discussion on the cryptocurrency market structure.
Solana validator Somos Axolotl launches Web3-powered conservation in Mexico City

First non-profit Solana validator is spearheading an initiative aimed at protecting the endangered Axolotl.
SAVVY MINING Launches a New Free Mining Application Platform

Western Union joins stablecoin race, eyes crypto partnerships — CEO

Western Union is exploring stablecoin integration for cross-border transfers, conversions and digital wallets, positioning it as an innovation opportunity.
Powell said nothing about monetary policy in his latest meeting speech

PANews reported on July 22 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivered a welcome speech at a regulatory conference today, but as expected, he did not make any controversial or news-making
Bitcoin ETFs 12-day winning streak ends with $130m outflows

After several days of straight inflows, the funds logged hundreds of millions in outflows, putting the first crack in their record run of fresh capital.
Soluna Holdings Completes $20 Million Financing to Advance Green Data Center Project in Kati, Texas

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Business Wire , Soluna Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed company that develops green data centers for intensive computing applications such as Bitcoin mining and
ZachXBT reveals the inside story of Crypto Beast manipulating the $ALT crash

PANews reported on July 22 that on-chain detective ZachXBT said that Crypto Beast manipulated the market and deceived fans by lying that it had nothing to do with the $ALT
XRP Price Breaks Through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

Fed's mouthpiece: The slowdown in the job market will test the Fed's unyielding interest rate policy