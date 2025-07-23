2025-08-02 Saturday

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba refutes reports of his resignation

PANews July 23 news, according to Jinshi, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told the media this afternoon (July 23) that the Japanese media reports that he would resign "have no
PANews2025/07/23 14:48
US looks to grab $7.1M in crypto from oil and gas investment scam

Federal prosecutors in Seattle are looking to win forfeiture of millions worth of crypto tied to an investment scheme in the hope of distributing it to victims.
PANews2025/07/23 14:40
Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund conversion stayed by SEC hours after approval

Shortly after approving the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund conversion, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission paused the decision for a full Commission review. So, why is the SEC halting approvals? On July 22, the SEC’s Division of Trading and…
Crypto.news2025/07/23 14:27
Who will win the 2028 U.S. Presidential Election? – Here are Polymarket’s top picks

Polymarket’s betting pool on public figures that could become the next President of the United States has attracted over $1.1 million in participation. So far, J.D Vance is in the lead with 28% odds. Who do you think will win…
Crypto.news2025/07/23 14:25
PIMCO: Trump may reshape the Fed through personnel appointments

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) economist Tiffany Wilding pointed out in a report that although US President Trump may continue to
PANews2025/07/23 14:17
PancakeSwap Infinity is now live on the Base network

PANews reported on July 23 that PancakeSwap announced on the X platform that PancakeSwap Infinity (original v4 version) is now online on the Base network. Its features are as follows:
PANews2025/07/23 14:12
Web3 artificial intelligence engine Orbofi AI has been deployed to BNB Chain

PANews reported on July 23 that according to official news, the Web3 artificial intelligence engine Orbofi AI has been deployed to BNB Chain. It is reported that Orbofi is an
PANews2025/07/23 14:04
DogeOS proposes to enable ZKP native verification capabilities on the Dogecoin network by introducing new opcodes

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, Dogecoin's ecological application development layer DogeOS officially submitted a technical proposal to Dogecoin Core, intending to implement zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) native
PANews2025/07/23 14:02
Goldman Sachs: It is expected that the Trump administration will raise the basic tariff rate to 15%

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, David Mericle, chief economist of Goldman Sachs in the United States, expects that the basic "reciprocal" tariff rate in the United
PANews2025/07/23 13:45
SEC approves, then instantly pauses Bitwise’s ETF conversion

Analysts speculate the Securities and Exchange Commission could be stalling until it creates listing standards for crypto ETFs, or is trying to stop its sole Democrat commissioner from disrupting the
PANews2025/07/23 13:35

