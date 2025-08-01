2025-08-02 Saturday

Ex-OpenSea Employee Cleared in First NFT Insider Trading Appeal — Here’s What Changed

A former OpenSea product manager has successfully overturned his conviction in what was once hailed as the first insider trading case involving non-fungible tokens. The ruling by a US federal appeals court on Thursday marks a significant setback for prosecutors hoping to apply traditional financial crime laws to the fast-evolving crypto sector. The case centered on Nathaniel Chastain, a 35-year-old Massachusetts native who managed homepage curation at OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace. In May 2023, Chastain was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering for using insider knowledge to buy NFTs just before they were featured on the platform’s front page, then flipping them for profit. 🚨Breaking News: Reversal in Nate Chastain Case–2d Circuit Tosses NFT "Insider Trading" Conviction In a stunning reversal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has vacated Nate Chastain’s conviction for wire fraud and money laundering, dealing a serious blow to the… pic.twitter.com/l4iLispCX7 — Carlo⚖️ (@TheDeFiDefender) July 31, 2025 OpenSea NFT Insider Case Undone by Misguided Jury Guidance Court filings showed he made roughly $57,000 through 15 such trades, using anonymous wallets to conceal his identity. He later transferred the proceeds into his personal account. Prosecutors described the scheme as theft of confidential business information, arguing it constituted a misuse of OpenSea’s property. However, on appeal, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan disagreed. In a 2-1 decision, the court ruled that the jury received flawed instructions, effectively allowing a conviction based solely on unethical behavior rather than actual theft of property with commercial value. Appeals Court Faults Vague Jury Instructions in OpenSea Case Judge Steven Menashi, writing for the majority, said the lower court erred by telling jurors that Chastain could be guilty even if the information he used lacked tangible value to OpenSea. He also criticized the instruction that jurors could convict if they found Chastain’s conduct violated broad notions of honesty and fair play. Menashi warned that using such a standard could make nearly any deceptive act a criminal offense. The appeals court returned the case to US District Judge Jesse Furman for further proceedings. It is not yet clear whether prosecutors intend to retry Chastain. Court Narrows Definition of ‘Property’ in Wire Fraud Cases The ruling sharply limited how the government can apply the wire fraud statute to confidential information. The court held that such information must have clear commercial value to the employer—something prosecutors failed to prove in this case. The featured NFT data, according to the opinion, was not monetized by OpenSea and was not treated as a valuable asset internally. That made it too “ethereal” to qualify as property under the law. Compounding the problem for the government, the jury was told it could convict based on conduct that was merely unethical. That instruction, the court found, “tainted the verdict beyond repair.” Judge Jose Cabranes dissented, saying he would have upheld the conviction. The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan has not commented on whether it plans to pursue the case again. Ruling Undercuts DOJ’s Early Effort to Police NFT Markets Chastain had already served his three-month prison sentence while his appeal was pending. His legal team welcomed the decision, calling the case a “miscarriage of justice.” The conviction was announced in June 2022, as the NFT market was booming, estimated at nearly $40b. Prosecutors had positioned the case as a signal that the digital asset space would not escape scrutiny. Thursday’s ruling, however, may force the government to rethink how it approaches crypto-related offenses. In a separate matter, OpenSea itself came under regulatory fire last year when the SEC launched an investigation into whether the platform operated as an unregistered securities exchange. That probe closed without action in February, according to co-founder Devin Finzer.
CryptoNews2025/08/01 12:36
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 01, 2025 – Crypto Market Sinks 7%, Bitcoin Drops to $115K Amid Renewed Tariff Tensions

Crypto market is flashing bearish signal today as a new round of global tariffs from the White House sends jitters across all markets. The overall crypto market is down 7%, with Bitcoin briefly dropping to $115,000. Ethereum is holding the $3,700 support level but is still down 3.7%, while Solana has slipped 4.5% to $172. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/08/01 12:18
Riot Platforms achieved a net profit of $220 million in the second quarter, with Bitcoin mining costs almost doubling year-on-year.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Block, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company Riot Platforms achieved a net profit of $220 million in the second quarter of 2025, reversing
PANews2025/08/01 12:07
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a net outflow of $115 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the first negative outflow
PANews2025/08/01 12:01
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
PANews2025/08/01 11:59
A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Yujin, the whale/institution that sold 113,600 ETH in July and made a cumulative profit of US$73.96 million through ETH swings has started
PANews2025/08/01 11:10
Coinbase Q2 revenue hits $1.5B but falls 26% from Q1 and misses expectations

Coinbase reported $1.5 billion in revenue for Q2 2025, a 3.3% increase from a year earlier but a 26% drop from the previous quarter, as lower retail activity weighed on results.  The company’s earnings per share came in at $0.12,…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 11:08
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
PANews2025/08/01 11:02
ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

PANews reported on August 1st that the AI agent platform ChainOpera AI has surpassed 300,000 paying users, bringing its total user base to over 2 million, with an average daily
PANews2025/08/01 10:56
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
PANews2025/08/01 10:49

