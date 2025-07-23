2025-08-02 Saturday

COME Mining: Where Bitcoin Holders Find Trust and Opportunity

COME Mining: Where Bitcoin Holders Find Trust and Opportunity

Allen is an early holder of Bitcoin , and has experienced the rise and fall of Bitcoin from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars. He is well aware of the value of Bitcoin, but is increasingly worried about the opportunity cost of idle assets. “I don’t want to sell my BTC, but I don’t want it to just sit there in my wallet,” he said. COME Mining does not require Allen to sell BTC, but through the on-chain smart contract and cold wallet protection, his BTC can participate in the mining revenue sharing. On the premise of ensuring asset isolation and security, continuous and transparent income is achieved. “This is the first time I feel that digital assets can ‘work.’” Alan’s BTC is no longer dormant, but has become a real “means of production” in the COME Mining ecosystem. More and more BTC holders like Allen are making the same choice – let assets appreciate in security and let trust be realized on the chain. How to Start Earning a Daily Income with COME Mining Step 1: Register an account It takes less than a minute to create your free account and get a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.6 per day for free as your initial deposit. Step 2: Choose a plan We offer a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, COME Mining can meet your needs. Step 3: Start earning It is easy to control the growth of income without any management. Daily earnings will be automatically deposited into your account, and you can also withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address. After purchasing the contract, the income will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more income. Everything is safe and transparent – official operation, control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere, one-click download of the official APP , support Apple and Android mobile APP applications. Platform Advantages Get an instant bonus of $15 upon registration . High profit levels and daily payouts. No other service fees or management fees. The platform uses more than 10 cryptocurrencies (such as: DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, XRP, SOL) for settlement The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get a referral bonus of up to $70,000. McAfee® security protection. Cloudflare® security protection. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 human online technical support. Safe and Reliable COME Mining is committed to providing a compliant and transparent investment environment for every investor. With military-grade security, smart contract technology and cold wallet asset isolation mechanism, we fully protect your funds and help you make steady profits. Unlike improper platforms or short-term plans, COME Mining has built its reputation on sustained returns, honest performance and real-time transparency. Whether you are an early BTC investor or a cryptocurrency novice, this is your opportunity to turn your holdings into a daily income stream while contributing to a sustainable, AI-driven blockchain infrastructure. To learn more about COME Mining, please visit the official website: https://comemining.com/ to explore and start your investment income journey with one click.
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer: Ethereum is experiencing a sharp rise due to a surge in structural demand

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer: Ethereum is experiencing a sharp rise due to a surge in structural demand

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block , since May 15 , ETFs and corporate treasuries have purchased a total of about 2.83 million Ethereum ( ETH
Say Goodbye to Hoarding XRP! Under the GENIUS Act, Topnotch Crypto Boosts XRP Cloud Mining

Say Goodbye to Hoarding XRP! Under the GENIUS Act, Topnotch Crypto Boosts XRP Cloud Mining

As global digital asset regulation ushers in a major breakthrough, Topnotch Crypto today officially launched the world’s first XRP cloud mining contract that fully complies with the GENIUS Act regulatory framework. This landmark innovative solution will redefine the standard model for crypto asset returns and provide 8 million global users with a safe, transparent and efficient passive income channel. Compliance Innovation in the GENIUS Act Era Topnotch Crypto’s XRP cloud mining contract service strictly complies with the regulatory requirements of the GENIUS Act and has the following core features: Use smart contracts to automatically execute profit distribution, in compliance with the transparency provisions of Article 5.3 of the Act Implement a dynamic risk assessment mechanism to meet investor protection requirements All contracts are verified by third-party audit agencies “Our XRP cloud mining contract is not a simple technology product, but a digital asset tool that complies with modern financial regulatory standards,” said Topnotch Crypto CEO. Highlights of the New XRP Cloud Mining Contract Flexible term selection: a wide range of options from 1 day to 50 days to meet the specific needs of various groups of people. Ladder income structure: providing a daily yield of 1.2%-1.8% to maximize income. Security guarantee: multi-signature cold wallet storage, real-time monitoring system. How to Participate in the XRP Cloud Mining Service? Step 1: Register an account Go to Topnotch Crypto official website or download the official APP, register an account to get a $15 reward. Step 2: Top up XRP Go to the “Homepage”, get your exclusive XRP address, and complete the top-up operation. Step 3: Choose a mining plan Choose the ideal contract based on your goals and budget. Step 4: Start mining and get income After successfully purchasing the contract, the system will automatically start the BTC mining service for you, and the daily income will be automatically distributed to your personal account, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Strategic Upgrade for XRP Holders As an efficient payment asset, long-term holders of XRP can only passively wait for the price to rise. Now, Topnotch Crypto’s XRP cloud mining service brings you a new option: by purchasing a mining contract, your XRP can not only increase in value, but also generate real income every day, making the asset truly “alive”. User Income Plan: Make Crypto Growth within Reach To celebrate the implementation of the GENIUS Act, Topnotch Crypto launches a limited-time income enhancement plan: New users will receive $15 experience bonus upon registration Referral rewards upgraded to 4.5% income sharing Users can enjoy VIP exclusive income pool A New Step towards Financial Freedom, Starting Today! Topnotch Crypto’s XRP cloud mining contract will keep your digital assets from sleeping. Whether you are a long-term holder seeking additional income or a new user exploring the crypto world, this is an opportunity you can’t miss. Sign up now to experience the stable returns brought by smart mining, and let every XRP create value for you.
Diamond Hands Epilogue: Betting on Bull Market Beta, Four Major Copycat Targets

Diamond Hands Epilogue: Betting on Bull Market Beta, Four Major Copycat Targets

Author: Lao Bai I haven't written a Diamond Hand series for two years. Today is the third edition, and it is probably the last edition of the Diamond Hand series.
CNBC: Goldman Sachs and New York Mellon to launch tokenized money market fund

CNBC: Goldman Sachs and New York Mellon to launch tokenized money market fund

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CNBC, Goldman Sachs has partnered with Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) to provide institutional investors with the ability to purchase
How Russia is using Kyrgyzstan’s crypto market to bypass sanctions: report

How Russia is using Kyrgyzstan's crypto market to bypass sanctions: report

Has Russia turned Kyrgyzstan’s booming crypto market into a backdoor for moving funds? A new report sheds light on how Kyrgyz-registered exchanges are helping Russian networks evade sanctions. According to TRM Labs, Kyrgyzstan’s crypto industry has exploded from near-zero to…
CoinShares obtains MiCA license, what’s next for the asset management firm?

CoinShares obtains MiCA license, what's next for the asset management firm?

European digital asset firm CoinShares has become the first continental European regulated asset management company to be granted a MiCA license. What does the license entail? According to a recent announcement, CoinShares Asset Management was granted authorization from the Markets…
The EU has drawn up a 100 billion euro "no deal" countermeasure plan to deal with the US's 30% tariff threat

The EU has drawn up a 100 billion euro "no deal" countermeasure plan to deal with the US's 30% tariff threat

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Bloomberg, the EU plans to quickly impose tariffs of the same proportion on US products worth about 100 billion euros if no
CoinShares secures MiCA license in France to cement EU presence

CoinShares secures MiCA license in France to cement EU presence

In addition to its leadership in the EU, CoinShares has been actively expanding in the US market since officially entering in 2023, aiming to compete with major industry peers.
Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico , Sweden's Hilbert Group signed a 150 million Swedish kronor (about 15.8 million U.S. dollars) structured financing agreement with LDA Capital
