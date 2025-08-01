2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

According to PANews on August 1st, NLNico reported that Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) had increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 21.52 over the past three months, bringing its total holdings
PANews2025/08/01 14:51
Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts

Democratic senators have asked Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould to explain how he’ll prevent Donald Trump from influencing stablecoin rules that may benefit his family.
PANews2025/08/01 14:33
Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy

PANews reported on August 1st that Vaultz Capital, a UK-listed digital asset management company, successfully raised £4.3 million through a private placement, of which Aura Digital subscribed £2.6 million. The
PANews2025/08/01 14:17
XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Decrypt , although Ethereum's price performance rebounded in the second quarter and Coinbase 's retail trading volume declined overall, XRP continued to
PANews2025/08/01 14:04
Solv Protocol launches BTC+ vault to unlock yield from idle Bitcoin

Bitcoin staking platform Solv Protocol has announced BTC+, a new structured yield vault designed to generate BTC-denominated returns. According to an August 1 X post, the vault helps generate interest from idle Bitcoin by deploying capital across DeFi, CeFi, and…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 14:04
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M as BTC, ETH, XRP dip

A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 13:46
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
PANews2025/08/01 13:34
USDC Treasury destroys 52 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Whale Alert, 52 million USDC (approximately US$51,989,548) on the Ethereum chain has been destroyed in the USDC Treasury.
PANews2025/08/01 13:18
Hong Kong's Stablecoin Bill officially came into effect today

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CCTV News, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Bill has officially come into effect. This will establish a licensing system for fiat stablecoin issuers
PANews2025/08/01 13:09
Mill City acquires 76.3M SUI following $450M raise amid push for Sui corporate strategy

Mill City Ventures has acquired 76.3 million SUI tokens following the close of a $450 million private placement, becoming the first publicly listed company to launch a crypto treasury strategy backed by the Sui Foundation. According to a July 31…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 12:46

