Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3
“Solo is building a “trusted anonymous” on-chain identity system based on its original zkHE architecture, which is expected to break the “impossible triangle” that has long plagued Web3, that is,
SOLO
$0.37241
-4.24%
LAYER
$0.6042
-3.23%
PANews
2025/07/24 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of $85.9628 million yesterday, continuing its net outflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on July 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 23, Eastern Time) was US$85.9628 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
-0.01%
NET
$0.00011216
+10.35%
PANews
2025/07/24 11:59
Solana implemented SIMD-0256 yesterday, increasing the block limit by 20%
PANews reported on July 24 that according to crypto KOL MartyParty, Solana implemented an upgrade yesterday based on the SIMD-0256 proposal, increasing the block size by 20%. This upgrade increased
BLOCK
$0.1769
-2.96%
PANews
2025/07/24 11:56
Publicly listed company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency acquisition costs have reached $9.6 million
PANews reported on July 24 that Lion Group (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has purchased additional SUI tokens, bringing the total acquisition cost of its HYPE, SOL and SUI tokens
SOL
$164.43
-5.70%
HYPE
$37.75
-8.39%
SUI
$3.5388
-3.86%
PANews
2025/07/24 11:48
Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube
PANews reported on July 24 that Ripple issued a warning on the X platform, noting that XRP-related scams are increasing on the YouTube platform. After the scammers steal the account,
XRP
$3.0118
-1.10%
PANews
2025/07/24 11:30
A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of US$2.448 million and withdrawing all funds from
PUMP
$0.002617
-0.64%
PANews
2025/07/24 10:41
Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App
PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the famous Japanese artist Takashi Murakami announced that he will launch the NFT series "108 Flowers Revised". The series is
APP
$0.003893
+2.79%
BLOCK
$0.1769
-2.96%
NFT
$0.0000004756
-1.77%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001255
+0.07%
PANews
2025/07/24 10:34
A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale @0x58bro deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions: 10x leveraged ETH short
ETH
$3,540.19
-5.39%
USDC
$1.0003
+0.01%
PANews
2025/07/24 10:22
21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, 21Shares AG announced that it has signed an ETP market-making fund platform agreement with Societe Generale to enhance the liquidity of
ETP
$0.0007584
+14.99%
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
PANews
2025/07/24 10:10
Azuki Partners with OpenSea to Release Mizuki Short Films as ERC-1155 Collectibles
PANews reported on July 24 that according to official news, Azuki is working with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles. The proceeds will be used to support
PANews
2025/07/24 10:03
