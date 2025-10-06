Why Purpose-Driven Brands Are Winning In 2025

Loyalty is evolving – customers want more than just points from the retailers they shop with regularly getty

As 2026 draws closer, customer acquisition isn’t getting easier, and discretionary demand remains patchy. In early 2025, McKinsey & Company reported that U.S. consumers were nearly as optimistic as late 2024, yet their spending intentions fell across several discretionary categories, a reminder that value is being scrutinized purchase by purchase.

That’s the backdrop for a wider shift in retail: loyalty has moved from “points and percentage-off” to a broader promise of recognition, access, and community. The programs that win in 2025 are purpose-driven—designed to reflect what a brand stands for—and they work because they connect moments, not just transactions.

To show how the playbook is changing, Charlie Casey, CEO of loyalty platform LoyaltyLion, outlines a model where loyalty blends rewards with experiences, enriches first-party data in ethical ways, and plugs into every touch point—from checkout and point of sale (POS) to the shopper’s phone.

Loyalty Shifts From Discounts to Belonging

The old model revolved around money-off codes. While those still matter, they’re no longer the whole story.

As Casey explains, “Our research shows that almost 90% of consumers want a financial reward… [but] 85% say the same about free shipping now and free product rewards, and around 70% want early access to sales and early access to new products.”

He points to brands introducing invitations, events, and early-access drops that make membership feel like membership. The goal isn’t just a transaction but a relationship.

“Really what brands need to do is… develop deep, meaningful relationships with their shoppers… only through using the loyalty program and weaving in those experiences do they actually get to talk to the customer as a person and appeal to them on the emotional side.”

Independent research mirrors this.

Deloitte’s 2025 US Retail Industry Outlook puts loyalty and omnichannel upgrades among the year’s top growth opportunities, while a complementary Forbes analysis shows retailers pairing AI with emotional cues to turn loyalty into an ongoing relationship rather than a points ledger.

Taken together, that’s the real shift: not perks in isolation but benefits that express what the brand stands for.

The Loyalty Data Flywheel—Without the Friction

Loyalty programs are also becoming permission engines for first-party data. Customers will share more—preferences, sizes, categories—when the payoff is obvious and the process is smooth.

“Historic loyalty programs have too much friction and it just deters people from using them,” Casey says. “We integrate with Shopify and Shopify POS… If a shopper walks into the store, the employee working at the till would just ask them, ‘What’s your name? What’s your email address?’ And they just type it into the Shopify POS system and up comes that shopper’s history, including the loyalty information. So there’s no friction on the customer’s part at that point.”

He notes that some brands also connect balances to Apple Wallet for tap-simple in-store recognition and redemption. That visibility helps retailers reach shoppers in the right moment.

Proving Loyalty ROI and Building a Moat

Even before opening a dashboard, the economics are compelling.

According to Business Insider, recent disclosures show loyalty members drive a disproportionate share of sales: Starbucks’ nearly 34 million Rewards members account for about 60% of company sales—evidence that engaged members buy more, more often.

Casey frames how to unlock that curve pragmatically: “Get them to enroll… start that journey. Once they become redeemers, then they’ll be on track to have a higher lifetime value… Then you can spend more acquiring customers… and start that virtuous cycle.”

From there, the proof needs to be visible.

“You should always be questioning the ROI of the program,” Casey says, pointing to attribution for repeat purchases, referrals, and tier migration, plus AI-generated insights that spotlight where to focus next.

Those insights matter most when they shape the calendar—what launches when, who sees it first, and how exclusivity translates into margin.

Tiers, Access, and Launch Calendars

The most effective programs don’t sit off to the side; they shape the product and campaign calendar.

Brands are tying VIP status to early access windows, limited-run SKUs, and in-person experiences, reframing the discount conversation with exclusivity and recognition instead of blanket percentage-off. As Casey puts it, align the approach with the brand, but keep the path to unlocks clear—whether that’s orders, spend, or engagement milestones.

That strategy also scales across seasons. For Q4, a Forbes analysis shows how loyalty can pace demand and protect margin through the promotional period—complementing experience-led programs and tiered access.

That’s why streetwear label Represent built “Prestige” into the center of its drops: VIP tiers unlock early access that routinely sells out, in-store moments like queue jumps keep stores buzzy, and even a resale lane earns points—tying exclusivity, experience, and circularity into one system.

Beauty brand The INKEY List runs a week-long “Insiders Week” just for members—a recurring, loyalty-led campaign with offers, prizes, and early access that spikes sign-ups and reinforces why being on the inside matters.

Exclusivity gets attention; what turns that attention into attachment is how the experience feels at every touch point.

Making It Feel Human (At Scale)

While technology sets the stage, the brands that win are the ones that feel personal.

“My advice is… make it as friction-free as possible,” Casey says. “The ideal would be that… the person behind the till knows you… ‘How did you get on with the jumper that you purchased?’ That’s what you want.”

That human tone matters most when confidence wobbles.

You can see this in home-care brand Purdy & Figg: a simple ethos, subscription backbone, and constant feedback loops turn routine refills into a community that feels part of a reimagined category.

As co-founder Jack Rubin puts it, “Our business and our community is united by a single ethos—that with the right products and experience, cleaning can transform from a chore into a joy.”

That lens leads to moments that feel participatory rather than transactional. Purdy & Figg is actively re-imagining what cleaning is, challenging the wider category, and using that difference to keep customers coming back.

On the mechanics, Purdy & Figg has intentionally built around a subscription-led D2C model and kept it fresh with a steady cadence of innovations and “new news” so engagement isn’t dependent on an enforced subscription. The product experience sits at the center: customers are becoming more discerning, turning away from legacy brands toward premium products they genuinely enjoy using.

A tight feedback loop—speaking with customers often and folding insights back into the experience, their homes, and their lives—fuels advocacy and, in turn, growth.

What’s Next: Embedded, Insight-Led, and Experience-Rich

Looking ahead, Casey sees AI removing manual lift from day-to-day management by identifying certain shoppers and suggesting specific opportunities without having to run the numbers themselves. He also points to the power of benchmarks gathered across many categories.

“We’re able to see just how much revenue a brand does generate from a lot of programs. We’ve actually got benchmarks. These aren’t forecasts.”

But the core principles aren’t changing: Embed loyalty everywhere. Remove friction. Make status and benefits unmistakable on all fronts.

The Takeaway

Loyalty in 2025 is the connective tissue between brand and buyer—turning attention into participation, and participation into profitable, compounding relationships. The mechanics are just scaffolding; what matters is how customers feel: seen, remembered, rewarded, with access that fits the product story.

Put simply, loyalty is where purpose becomes performance. Make belonging unmistakable, recognition effortless, and the payoff visible, and the result is steadier repeats, healthier margins, and customers who choose you even when every purchase is being meticulously weighed.