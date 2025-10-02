Why Is Coinbase Stock Soaring Today?

Coinbase stock climbed on September 30 as cryptocurrency prices moved higher, backed by strong institutional activity and commentary from regulators.

The stock is also boosted by news that its Bitcoin-backed loan service on Morpho has crossed $1 billion in managed assets.

Coinbase Stock Performance and Market Outlook

Coinbase (COIN) stock moved higher after gaining 2.74% in the morning session. The shares trade at $346.73 in pre-market, compared to the previous close of $337.49.

The company’s stock has been volatile, recording 59 price swings of more than 5% in the past year.

At $330.23 per share, Coinbase is still 21.3% below its 52-week high of $419.78 reached in July 2025. Even so, it has gained 28.4% since the start of the year.

Coinbase Stock Outlook | Source: Google Finance

The rise in Coinbase (COIN) stock comes as the wider cryptocurrency market strengthens. The total market value of digital assets increased by 2.5% to $3.86 trillion.

Bitcoin price moved above $112,000, and Ethereum rose by 2.8%. These gains provide a lift for companies closely tied to crypto trading and custody services.

Coinbase also benefits from large institutional flows. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, deposited $206 million in Ethereum and $38 million in Bitcoin into Coinbase Prime.

This move shows growing institutional involvement and signals confidence in Coinbase’s platform.

The tone from regulators added to the momentum. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said that the United States is entering a more constructive phase for digital assets.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve resumed interest rate cuts. Lower borrowing costs often support investment in assets viewed as risky, including cryptocurrencies.

Factors Behind the Latest Uptick

The Coinbase (COIN) stock gains follow a sharp reversal from last week. Seven days earlier, the stock dropped 2.8% following a major market sell-off.

At that time, $77 billion was erased from the total value of cryptocurrencies. More than $1.7 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated, affecting over 400,000 traders.

Bitcoin also fell below an important support level. That downturn weighed heavily on Coinbase and other crypto-related companies.

The rebound this week highlights how closely the firm’s performance depends on the broader digital asset market.

When cryptocurrency prices rise, Coinbase often benefits directly through higher trading volumes and institutional activity.

The company’s close link to market conditions is both a strength and a risk. Rapid changes in sentiment can swing the stock either way.

Investors watch Coinbase carefully because it reflects how strongly institutions and individuals are engaging with crypto assets.

The combination of supportive regulation, higher digital asset prices, and stronger institutional activity explains the stock’s current uptick.

Coinbase Loans on Morpho Reach $1 Billion

In addition to stock performance, Coinbase has reported progress in its bitcoin-backed loan business.

The program, powered by the DeFi protocol Morpho, has crossed $1 billion in loan originations. This milestone comes only eight months after the service launched in January.

When the program started, borrowers could access up to $100,000 in USDC using their Bitcoin as collateral.

By April, limits rose to $1 million after early demand pushed originations to $130 million.

Coinbase has now confirmed plans to raise the loan limit to $5 million, allowing larger borrowing against Bitcoin holdings.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong commented on the growth, saying that the company’s next goal is $100 billion in originations.

The expansion reflects Coinbase’s wider focus on the onchain economy and its role in connecting traditional financial services with decentralized platforms.

Coinbase has offered Bitcoin-backed loans before. However, the retail-focused program was shut down in November 2023 following regulatory challenges.

The new service operates differently. Coinbase does not directly manage the loans. Instead, it provides an interface that connects customers with Morpho on its Ethereum Layer 2 Base network.