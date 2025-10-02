ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
MoonBull leads the 7 best cryptos to buy in New York with 95% APY staking, smart referrals, and record-breaking presale momentum drawing early investors.MoonBull leads the 7 best cryptos to buy in New York with 95% APY staking, smart referrals, and record-breaking presale momentum drawing early investors.

Why Experts Are Calling MoonBull a Gem in the 7 Best Cryptos to Buy in New York?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 07:15
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003353+0.17%
MoonBull

Have you noticed the recent surge in the popularity of crypto coins? From MoonBull to Ethereum, Bullzilla, Polkadot, Solana, Ripple, and TRON, the cryptocurrency market is buzzing with unprecedented excitement. These tokens are not just digital assets; they represent communities, culture, and explosive growth potential. In particular, New York crypto investors are flocking to the MoonBull presale, recognizing it as one of the Best Cryptos in New York to Buy. The question on every investor’s mind is simple: which coin could truly deliver life-changing gains in the next wave of crypto coin mania?

MoonBull has already begun carving out a distinct path in this crowded field. Unlike other coins, it combines high-yield staking, rewarding referral systems, and rapid presale momentum, making early participation irresistible. Investors who missed Ethereum’s early surge or Bullzilla’s breakout are now eyeing MoonBull as the next big opportunity. With its presale performance already setting records, MoonBull is rapidly capturing the attention of high ROI meme token enthusiasts and positioning itself as a top US crypto project with long-term potential.

MoonBull Features That Reward Investors: High-Yield Staking and Smart Referrals

MoonBull isn’t just another meme coin; it’s engineered for both growth and community engagement. At Stage 10 of its presale, $MOBU holders unlock a 95% APY staking program directly from the dashboard. Staking is simple: tokens can be staked anytime with a two-month lock-in on earned rewards, which are calculated daily and can be unstaked at the holder’s discretion. The dedicated staking pool ensures consistent rewards, boosting token stability while rewarding both small and large investors. 

This design fosters long-term holding, allowing participants to watch their tokens grow passively while retaining complete control. Every holder can engage with this system, turning MoonBull into a high-potential growth engine for early adopters and securing its place among the Best Cryptos in New York Meme Coins to Buy.

MoonBull 57357 2

Beyond staking, MoonBull’s referral system takes community growth to the next level. Invite new users and receive 15% of their purchase in $MOBU tokens, while your invitee earns 15% extra tokens instantly. Monthly rewards for top referrers include USDC bonuses, fostering a competitive, engaging ecosystem that values active participation. 

With an 11% referral allocation of $8.05 billion $MOBU, this program scales with the community while maintaining fairness. By combining passive income with referral-driven rewards, MoonBull ensures that every participant can benefit from both personal investment and active promotion, maximizing engagement and value creation.

MoonBull Presale Momentum: Stage 3 Surges in Hours

The MoonBull presale is electrifying the market with incredible speed. Currently in Stage 3 of 23, the presale has already raised over $200K with more than 600 token holders, and early investors are seeing an ROI of over 15,000% from Stage 3 to the listing price of $0.00616. The current ROI for the earliest participants is 62.28%, and each stage carries an average price increase of 27.40% until Stage 22, with Stage 23 slightly lower at 20.38%. At Stage 3, a $100 investment secures 3,139,717.43 $MOBU tokens, which could be worth $19,340.66 at listing. This live presale momentum highlights why MoonBull is considered one of the Best Cryptos in New York Meme Coins to Buy, offering early access and life-changing potential for investors who act now.

The lightning-fast climb to Stage 3 highlights the strength of MoonBull’s community and the urgency to join before later stages sell out. Early access, lowest price, and exclusive rewards make this presale a high-stakes opportunity for meme coin enthusiasts, signaling massive upside potential. Don’t let this wave pass by.

2. Ethereum: The Smart Contract Titan

Ethereum remains the backbone of decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation, offering far more than a traditional cryptocurrency. Its continuous network upgrades, such as Ethereum 2.0 and layer-2 scaling solutions, enhance transaction speed, reduce costs, and increase energy efficiency, reinforcing its position as a leading blockchain platform. 

Supported by a vast and active developer community, Ethereum enables the creation of smart contracts, NFTs, and a wide range of decentralized solutions, making it an essential infrastructure for the blockchain ecosystem. Its inclusion in this list reflects not only its market dominance and security but also its consistent demand among investors and developers. For those seeking a combination of stability, innovation, and long-term growth, Ethereum serves as a critical foundation for the future of cryptocurrency and decentralized technology.

3. Bullzilla: The Market Roarer

Bullzilla stands out as one of the top meme coins to buy, blending entertaining community appeal with practical utility features that generate excitement among investors. Its innovative tokenomics are designed to reward holders, providing incentives for both short-term traders and long-term participants. By leveraging social engagement, interactive campaigns, and community-driven initiatives, Bullzilla fosters active participation and cultivates a dynamic ecosystem that drives growth. This unique approach not only strengthens its market presence but also fosters loyalty among its supporters. For investors seeking a meme coin with potential for significant returns, robust community involvement, and strategic utility, Bullzilla offers a compelling opportunity, striking a balance between playful appeal and tangible benefits, and ensuring it remains a standout in the crowded cryptocurrency landscape.

4. Polkadot: Interoperable Innovation

Polkadot is a leading force in blockchain interoperability, enabling seamless communication between different networks and making it a cornerstone of multi-chain solutions. Its innovative architecture, featuring parachains and a relay chain, enables diverse blockchains to transfer data and assets securely and efficiently, addressing a significant limitation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Combined with its scalable design and unique Nominated Proof-of-Stake (NPoS) consensus mechanism, Polkadot attracts both developers seeking flexible platforms and investors looking for long-term growth potential. Its inclusion in this list highlights its pioneering technology, robust ecosystem, and the ability to facilitate collaborative, decentralized networks. For those looking to invest in forward-thinking blockchain projects, Polkadot presents a strategic and promising option.

5. Solana: Speed Meets Efficiency

Solana has emerged as a leading blockchain platform thanks to its high throughput and remarkably low transaction costs, making it a preferred choice for decentralized applications (dApps) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Its ability to handle thousands of transactions per second without compromising security addresses one of the most critical challenges in blockchain scalability.

 The rapid adoption by developers and projects across DeFi, gaming, and NFT ecosystems reflects the market’s strong demand for efficient and scalable solutions. Combined with a growing and engaged community, Solana continues to expand its influence and utility in the crypto space. For investors seeking exposure to high-growth blockchain technologies, Solana’s speed, cost-effectiveness, and technological innovation make it a compelling and strategic addition to any forward-looking crypto portfolio.

6. Ripple: Banking on Blockchain

Ripple serves as a critical bridge between traditional finance and blockchain technology, enabling near-instant, low-cost cross-border payments that streamline global transactions. Its adoption by numerous banks and financial institutions underscores its practical utility and credibility within the traditional financial ecosystem. Ripple’s innovative consensus algorithm and strategic partnerships allow for secure, efficient, and scalable payment solutions, distinguishing it from many other cryptocurrencies that focus solely on speculative value. By combining real-world applications with the inherent advantages of blockchain, Ripple offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in a project that balances cryptocurrency potential with tangible financial impact. Its inclusion on this list highlights both its technological innovation and its relevance in global finance.

7. TRON: Entertainment Blockchain Pioneer

TRON has positioned itself as a leading platform for content sharing and entertainment-focused decentralized applications (dApps), emphasizing decentralization, user empowerment, and creative freedom. Its architecture enables developers to build scalable applications while providing users with greater control over their data and digital assets, distinguishing it from traditional centralized platforms. 

With a massive and growing network, early adoption by key projects, and a robust ecosystem of developers and content creators, TRON has demonstrated significant resilience and relevance in the competitive crypto landscape. Its inclusion in this list reflects its forward-thinking approach, combining blockchain innovation with practical applications in entertainment and media. For investors seeking exposure to a versatile and rapidly expanding platform, TRON represents a strategic and promising opportunity.

MoonBull

Conclusion: MoonBull Leading the Charge

Based on the latest research, the Best Cryptos in New York are MoonBull, Ethereum, Bullzilla, Polkadot, Solana, Ripple, and TRON. Among them, MoonBull shines brightest due to its unmatched presale momentum, high-yield staking, and rewarding referral system. Early investors benefit from record-speed adoption, exclusive rewards, and potential high ROI. For those seeking to maximize returns and join a rapidly growing coin community, MoonBull presale presents an unmissable opportunity. The presale is live, and every stage closer to the listing price increases urgency. Investors aiming for early access, community engagement, and exceptional upside should secure their MoonBull tokens today.

MoonBull 246246 2

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official MOBU Website 

Telegram: Join the MOBU Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow MOBU ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions about MoonBull Presale

What stage is MoonBull presale currently in?

 Stage 3 of 23 with rapid momentum.

How much ROI can early investors expect?

 Over 15,000% from Stage 3 to listing.

Can you stake $MOBU tokens at any time?

 Yes, staking is flexible with daily reward calculation.

Does the referral system offer instant rewards?

 Yes, both referrer and invitee earn immediately.

Is there a minimum staking requirement?

 No, any amount can be staked from minor to extensive holdings.

Glossary of Key Terms

Presale: An early token sale held before the public listing.
Staking: Locking tokens to earn rewards.
APY: Annual Percentage Yield.
Referral System: A program rewarding token promotions.
ROI: Return on Investment.

Summary

The cryptocurrency market is buzzing, and MoonBull leads the charge with record-breaking presale momentum. Investors are flocking to this top meme coin, drawn by a 95% APY staking rate, a rewarding referral program, and early-stage gains. Stage 3 of the presale showcases explosive demand, offering unmatched ROI potential. Other notable cryptos include Ethereum, Bullzilla, Polkadot, Solana, Ripple, and TRON, each with unique market advantages. MoonBull’s presale is now live, emphasizing the importance of early participation. Combining community engagement, token rewards, and rapid growth, it stands as a premier opportunity for New York crypto investors seeking high ROI meme tokens and long-term value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

More traders are currently seeking cheap tokens with actual utility particularly those that remain below the mark of $0.1. One project in DeFi development has taken the centre stage of that discussion this month. According to the analysts the set up resembles multiple early bull-run winners and analysts place predictions on a potential move of […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
1
1$0.01879-21.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-4.42%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 00:00
Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

What to Know: Bitcoin loans mark a shift from passive holding to active $BTC deployment, broadening access and reinforcing Bitcoin’s monetary role.  Active $BTC lending can tighten liquidity loops: more collateralization, deeper markets, and stronger institutional incentives to hold $BTC.  Bitcoin Hyper aims to make $BTC fast and programmable via an SVM-based Layer 2 with ZK settlement to Bitcoin.  $HYPER’s strong presale momentum and large whale purchases fit perfectly into the current $BTC-focused cycle – one that’s fueled by real utility rather than pure hype. A Canadian Bitcoin-native company just issued its first Bitcoin-backed loan. That’s not a small tweak to the status quo. It’s a signal that $BTC is edging from ‘digital gold’ into an active financial asset, one that non-crypto users can finally access through a familiar product: lending. The firm’s goal is simple: accumulate $BTC and deploy it productively, yet the implication is big. More ways to borrow and build with Bitcoin usually mean stronger demand, deeper liquidity, and a broader user funnel. This design shift matters because utility beats narrative over a full cycle. Loans let institutions put idle $BTC to work and give businesses a way to leverage $BTC without selling it. The feedback loop is obvious: lending platforms attract borrowers, borrowers source $BTC, hodlers see new yield paths, and liquidity improves for everyone. Every service that treats $BTC as collateral, rather than a speculative asset, boosts its monetary credibility. That sets a timely backdrop for Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a $BTC-centric Layer 2 project built to make Bitcoin fast, programmable, and dApp-ready, and one many investors are already eyeing as the next 1000x crypto. If Bitcoin is stepping into mainstream finance, a chain that bridges $BTC into high-throughput smart contracts sits right in the slipstream. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Turns $BTC Into A High-Speed, Programmable Asset Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) proposes a Bitcoin Layer-2 that uses an SVM-based execution environment, canonical bridging, and ZK proofs to move $BTC at near-instant speed with low fees. The aim is to retain Bitcoin-grade security while unlocking staking, DeFi, and on-chain apps for $BTC itself. This approach directly addresses a pain point that lending alone can’t solve: throughput and programmability on Bitcoin. If loans expand demand for $BTC as collateral, a performant L2 expands what that collateral can actually do. The flow is straightforward. Users bridge $BTC, transact on Layer 2 with high throughput, then periodically settle back to Bitcoin L1 with cryptographic proofs. In practice, that means cheaper payments, faster markets, and room for dApps that rely on programmability without compromising the trust people expect from Bitcoin. The more services reference $BTC, like the newly launched loans, the more a generalized execution layer becomes useful for builders who prefer to stay within the Bitcoin ecosystem rather than porting value elsewhere. Utility also needs clear developer pathways. The $HYPER whitepaper emphasizes developer experience, observability, and infrastructure, enabling teams to ship quickly. If the project can make building on $BTC feel familiar to teams used to modern VM stacks, it lowers switching costs and accelerates innovation. That’s the kind of narrative institutions understand: faster rails, safer settlement, and broader use cases. Get on the $HYPER train before it’s too late.  Presale Momentum Meets A $BTC Lending Tailwind Momentum is real. The Bitcoin Hyper presale has reached $26.9M, and you can buy $HYPER right now for just $0.013265. That’s a solid show of demand for a $BTC-first L2 at a time when Bitcoin’s financialization is visibly accelerating. If lending adoption widens the $BTC gateway, $BTC-native infrastructure stands to benefit directly. On-chain activity adds another datapoint. A recent transaction sent about 63.8 ETH, roughly $226K, into the presale contract, resulting in a transfer of 16.8M HYPER. While one whale doesn’t define a market, large buyers usually do their homework and often act as early liquidity. That fits the pattern of growing presale participation and the broader rotation toward $BTC-aligned narratives. What does the $HYPER price prediction look like in simple terms? Using the current price as a base, a year-end 2025 target of $0.02595 implies roughly 1.96x from here if the team delivers core milestones and listings. A 2026 scenario at $0.08625 would be about 6.51x if the DAO and incentive programs mature as planned. As Bitcoin-backed lending marks a new phase in $BTC’s financial integration, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the infrastructure built to support that momentum. With its Layer 2 approach and growing presale, $HYPER could play a key role in turning the latest Bitcoin lending headlines into lasting on-chain utility. This article is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-loans-usher-in-a-new-btc-era-bitcoin-hyper-tipped-as-the-next-1000x-crypto
Bitcoin
BTC$101,800.9-1.54%
ERA
ERA$0.2335-6.14%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.16338-4.90%
Share
NewsBTC2025/11/13 00:35
7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

Seven years’ worth of death cross data since the beginning of the 2017 bull run shows that Bitcoin might bottom around $95K before shooting for the stars at $145K. Bitcoin analyst Sykodelic observed that in the last 7+ years, every time the 1D 50SMA and 200SMA cross over to the downside, also known as “a death cross”, it has marked at least a local bottom within about 5 days, with at minimum a 45% rally afterwards. According to him, “We are about to get the next death cross in about 5 days from now.” Bitcoin’s Death Cross Nailed Every Bottom Since 2018 In 2018, the local bottom formed when the death cross occurred at $6,480, and the price went on to rally 50%. Similarly, in March 2020, Bitcoin bottomed days before the death cross at $3,907, and the price went on to 17x to $68,000.Source: X/Sykodelic Just recently, in April 2025, following the first tariff panic, Bitcoin dumped from the then-high of around $120K and bottomed out exactly on the day of the death cross formation around $74K. The Bitcoin analyst confirmed that we are currently about 2 or 3 days away from it happening, which means that if the bottom is not in, we would expect it to be so by November 21st. Sykodelic believes that if the price continues lower from here, the bottom target is $95K, but with a quick reversal. However, in the near-term, he believes “Bitcoin is going to rally to at least $145,000 from here.” Bitcoin has always bounced at least 50% from the local bottom after a death cross, and it is looking like it’d repeat that again as price still holds close to the 1W 50SMA with liquidity pointing to the upside. “Even if you are in the belief that the market has topped and you want to exit, you don’t do it at the pico lows when the data is telling you that there will be a decent bounce at the very least.” “The worst thing you can do in this game is sell the lows in panic,” Sykodelic advised crypto traders who believe the bull run is over. Intel Data Flashes Same Bottom Signal That Preceded April’s 69% Rally Data from CryptoQuant also supports the Bitcoin bottom formation observation. Onchain data shows that there are now more than 5 million Bitcoins in loss, and the last time this happened was on April 7, before Bitcoin went on a 69% rally to new highs. On April 7, 2025, when 1 BTC traded for $74,508, the amount of Bitcoin lost was exactly 5,159,000. Recently, on November 5, 2025, when Bitcoin dipped to $98,966 for the first time since April, the amount of BTC in loss rose back to 5,639,000. CoinCare market insight also revealed that the Bitcoin Net Unrealized Profit (NUP) is signaling a potential bottom. Bitcoin NUP represents the total amount of unrealized profits held by investors whose coins are currently in profit. Historically, during the bull cycle, short-term bottoms have formed whenever the NUP fell below 0.5.Source: CryptoQuant Currently, the NUP is sitting at 0.476, indicating that Bitcoin might be approaching a short-term market bottom. CoinCare analysts say, “We can expect a rebound in the near term.” Technical Analysis On the technical front, crypto chart analyst CryptoFabrik revealed that BTC is forming a falling wedge pattern on the 4H timeframe chart. According to the structure, Bitcoin is likely to remain inside the wedge for the next few days, and a potential breakout can be expected next week.Source: X/CryptoFabik If Bitcoin manages to break out successfully, it could see a strong rally towards the $120K zone
CROSS
CROSS$0.0968-24.47%
Share
CryptoNews2025/11/13 00:06

Trending News

More

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Leaves Delaware, Reincorporates in Texas as State Rivalry Heats Up

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,706.26
$101,706.26$101,706.26

-0.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,442.02
$3,442.02$3,442.02

+0.40%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.45
$153.45$153.45

-1.45%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3512
$2.3512$2.3512

-0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11674
$0.11674$0.11674

+9.09%