Who Starts Where In Marina Bay

George Russell of Mercedes clinched a stunning pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, clocking a lap time of 1:29.158 seconds at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The Briton delivered two laps good enough for his seventh career pole and his second of the season – edging out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by nearly two-tenths of a second.

Current championship leader Oscar Piastri will line up in third place for McLaren on Sunday, hoping to bounce back from a disastrous outing in Baku and extend his 25-point lead over teammate and title rival Lando Norris.

Meanwhile, Andrea Kimi Antonelli had a fantastic run to put his Mercedes in fourth, while Norris will be pushing hard to make up some ground during the race after securing fifth ahead of Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman grabbed eighth and ninth respectively, with Fernando Alonso rounding out the top ten for Aston Martin.

Elsewhere, Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz qualified 12th and 13th but were later disqualified for DRS infringement, as both Williams cars’ rear wings were found to exceed maximum dimensions. Both drivers will start Sunday’s race from the back of the field.

“During FIA scrutineering after Qualifying, the rear wings on both our cars failed DRS slot gap checks,” team principal James Vowles said in a statement.

“As a result, Alex and Carlos have been disqualified from qualifying for tomorrow’s Singapore Grand Prix. This is bitterly disappointing for the team and we are urgently investigating how this happened.”

On the constructors’ front, McLaren has a chance to confirm the title under the lights of Marina Bay, needing only 13 points to seal the deal.

This means a single podium finish from either Piastri or Norris will be enough, but the question is, can they hold off their rivals’ strong pace this weekend?

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix Starting Grid

Here’s the starting order for Sunday’s race at Marina Bay Street Circuit:

George Russell (Mercedes): 1:29:158 Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): +0.182 Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.366 Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): +0.379 Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.428 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): +0.530 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.626 Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls): +0.688 Oliver Bearman (Haas): +0.710 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.797 Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber) Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull Racing) Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Franco Colapinto (Alpine) Esteban Ocon (Haas) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) Alexander Albon (Williams)* Carlos Sainz (Williams)*

*Both Williams drivers have been disqualified for a technical infringement, starting the race from the back of the grid.

The 2025 Singapore Grand Prix race starts at 8 p.m. local time on Sunday, October 5.

