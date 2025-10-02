When Will ‘South Park’ Season 27 Return With Episode 6?

Scene from “South Park” Season 27, Episode 6. Comedy Central/Paramount+

Following South Park’s long break between this season’s fourth and fifth episodes, how long will it be before Trey Parker and Matt Stone are back with Season 27, Episode 6?

South Park, of course, has been sporadic in the delivery of its episodes since its return in July, which, apart from airing on cable’s Comedy Central, is streaming on Paramount+ for the first time.

Since the show’s return for its 27th season on July 23, Parker and Stone have mostly targeted President Donald Trump and members of his administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, as well as his policies (including tariffs) and MAGA supporters.

In Episode 5 — titled Conflict of Interest — Parker and Stone extended their mockery beyond Trump to include Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who found himself in the middle of the public firestorm caused by Disney-owned ABC’s suspension of the eponymous host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Read a recap of the episode here and see images from the episode from South Park’s X account below.

For most of the season, Parker and Stone have delivered new episodes of South Park every other week. However, when the duo announced it was pushing Episode 5 from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24 — extending the wait after the Sept. 3 episode from two to three weeks — they also reconfigured the show’s schedule that includes another extended break.

As such, South Park Season 27, Episode 6 will not air on cable’s Comedy Central until Wednesday, Oct. 15, or begin streaming on Paramount+ until Thursday, Oct. 16.

Unlike the previous three-week hiatus, the show’s long wait for Episode 6 was planned.

As for the delay of Episode 5, Parker and Stone said in a Sept. 17 post on social media that they simply didn’t get the episode completed on time. Stone reiterated why the show was delayed in an interview with The Denver Post two days later, mainly to dispel any misconceptions about the show being censored the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.

“No one pulled the episode, no one censored us, and you know we’d say so if true,” Stone told The Denver Post. “We just didn’t get it done. When you always cut it close, sometimes you mess up. That’s the price of being a procrastinator.”

The late night TV talker’s show was pulled off the air on Sept. 15, of course, over comments he made about Trump and Republicans when discussing the assassination of conservative activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk.

The suspension led to prostests from high-profile celebrities Kimmel’s talk show rivalries and others who claimed Kimmel was the target of Trump-inspired censorship of his freedom of speech.

What Does The Rest Of ‘South Park’ Season 27’s Release Schedule Look Like?

Following the release of Episode 6 on Comedy Central on Oct. 15 and Paramount+ on Oct. 16, South Park’s 27th season will resume its pattern of releasing new episodes every other week.

Including the upcoming episode, here’s what the release calendar for the remainder of the season looks like:

Oct. 15: Episode 6 — Title To Be Announced (Oct. 16 on Paramount+)

Oct. 29: Episode 7 — Title TBA (Oct. 30 on Paramount+)

Nov. 12: Episode 7 — Title TBA (Nov. 13 on Paramount+)

Nov. 26: Episode 8 — Title TBA (Nov. 27 on Paramount+)

Dec. 10: Episode 8 — Title TBA (Dec. 11 on Paramount+)

The first five episodes of South Park Season 27 can all be streamed on Paramount+. However, only Episodes 1, 3,4 and 5 are available on Comedy Central, since the cable network pulled Episode 2 from reruns following the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10.

Last month, Andrew Kolvet, the producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, urged Paramount in a post on X to bring the Aug. 3 episode back to the cable outlet’s line-up.

In his post, Kolvet said in part, “As someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in South Park. He told me many times. He would want the episode back up.”

