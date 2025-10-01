Whale Wallet Sells Hyperliquid Tokens For Over $148M Profit Despite HYPE Price Decline

Whale wallet has sold 4.99 million Hyperliquid tokens for $228.76 million.

Realized profit is estimated to be around $148.63 million.

HYPE price is listed at $45.29, down by 1.93% over 24 hours.

A whale wallet has sold more than 4 million Hyperliquid tokens at an average price of over $45. Their realized profit stands at above $148 million, with still a portion of HYPE holdings remaining in their wallet. The whale wallet made a profit on HYPE price despite a decline in recent times. Interestingly, future estimates expect HYPE price to undergo more corrections.

Profit for Whale Wallet After Selling Hyperliquid Token

According to a report, a whale wallet has realized a profit of $148.63 million after selling 4.99 million Hyperliquid tokens. The average HYPE price, at the time of transaction, was $45.82. The tokens were sold at a total price of $228.76 million.

HYPE price is down at the moment and yet the wallet’s selling realized a profit because the whale had bought 5.07 million tokens 9 months ago. The average price of the Hyperliquid token was $16.23 when it was bought. The whale wallet now has HYPE holdings worth approximately $3.37 million left in their accounts, bringing the number of tokens to 77,089.

HYPE Price on the Chart

HYPR price, right now, is down by 1.93% in the last 24 hours. The Hyperliquid token is exchanging hands at $45.29 when the article is being drafted. The price further reflects that it has shed around 5.19% in the last 7 days but has gained 2.6% in a month.

The 24-hour trading volume is up by 10.53%. The decline earlier this month happened to be the first time it breached the bottom line. The value was expected to hover around $42, but was listed at around $40.5.

Ongoing movement on the price chart paints a picture of recovery, but it remains to be seen if the token breaches the bottom point again. The new ATH for HYPE price is anticipated at $60.

What’s Next for HYPE Price?

The whale wallet holding Hyperliquid tokens for profits, made over 9 months, shows a sign of long-term value. But, near-term estimates underline that HYPE price could recover for the next 3 months. HYPE is predicted to plummet by 22.83% to a value of around $34.12, amid the volatility of 9.82%. This could still be an uptick from $33.37, a point where Hyperliquid token is expected to trade in the next 1 month.

The resistance levels might be within the range of $47.74 and $50.60. The support margins are likely to remain somewhere between $44.88 and $42.02. Reclaiming resistance levels could take HYPE price to a new ATH, while breaking below support levels could see more declines.

