Vitalik Buterin Warns EU’s Chat Control Could Break Digital Privacy: “Fight It”

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has slammed the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” law, warning it threatens the basic right to privacy in online communications.

Critics say this could turn everyday digital communication into a mass surveillance tool, raising serious questions about how far governments should go in the name of security.

Are the concerns valid? You decide.

EU’s Chat Control Explained

The EU is pushing a new regulation called the Child Sexual Abuse Regulation (CSAR), better known as “Chat Control.” If passed, it would force messaging platforms to scan private messages and images – even on encrypted apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram.

This wouldn’t stop at messaging. The law would also apply to email services, gaming chats, dating apps, file storage platforms, and even app stores. In short, almost every digital service that lets people communicate could be pulled under surveillance.

The official justification is child protection. But critics say the plan is mass surveillance in disguise, stripping privacy from over 450 million Europeans and setting a precedent that could spread globally.

Buterin: “You Cannot Make Society Secure by Making People Insecure”

He also pointed to what he called hypocrisy from EU officials. A leaked draft shows ministers want to exempt themselves, along with intelligence, police, and military staff, from the very scanning they want imposed on citizens.

Why This Matters

The regulation relies on “client-side scanning,” where messages are checked on your device before encryption. That means surveillance is built in at the source, treating every user like a suspect.

Privacy advocates warn this could break encryption altogether, opening dangerous backdoors that hackers could exploit. It also clashes with the EU’s own Charter of Fundamental Rights, which guarantees privacy and data protection.

EU Still Divided

Not every member state is on board. France, Spain, Denmark and others support the proposal, while countries like Austria, Finland and Poland strongly oppose it. Germany’s stance is crucial and its vote could make or break the law.

Could This Push Users Toward Web3?

Crypto voices say Chat Control could accelerate the shift to decentralized platforms. Hans Rempel, CEO of Diode, argued that Web3’s “not your keys, not your data” principle is exactly what users want when trust in centralized systems collapses.

Brickken’s Elisenda Fabrega added that the bill could fragment Europe’s digital market and weaken global privacy standards.

Buterin’s warning adds weight to what’s already one of the EU’s most controversial proposals. Time will tell which direction this will swing.