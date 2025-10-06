VeChain Q2 2025 Report: Treasury at $167M, New Partnerships & Ecosystem Growth

VeChain (VET) has disclosed that its treasury value stood at $167 million as of the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025), despite market fluctuations.

In a report, the company highlighted that it was able to maintain financial discipline while rolling out key upgrades on its roadmap.

VeChain (VET) has officially released its financial report for the second quarter of the year (Q2 2025), and impressive development was recorded across different sectors.

The Details of the VeChain Report

According to the VeChain Foundation, its treasury value reached around $167,239,770.70 within the period under review. Interestingly, this includes stablecoin and assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and VET.

Even though this amount appears not too bad considering the performance of the market within the period, the treasury value relatively represents a 23.5% decline from the $218,545,123.57 recorded in the first quarter of the year (Q1 2025). In the report, its holdings were said to have demonstrated mixed performance. According to VeChain, VET saw a decline of 4% while BTC and ETH surged by 32% and 38% respectively.

In Q2 2025, the team intensively prepared for the mainnet launch of Galactica on July 1 after the testnet launch in the previous quarter. During this time, there was a comprehensive security audit. Fascinatingly, the launch was done with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) parity and dynamic fees, as noted in our earlier post. Not just that, the Hayabusa testnet saw major progress with DPoS and VTHO optimizations. The StarGate NFT also went live, as mentioned in our previous news brief.

To reach a wider audience, VeChain sealed multiple strategic partnerships with key companies, including asset custody leader BitGo and network validator Keyrock. Its partnership with Revolut expanded to reach about 60 million global users. It can also be recalled that VeChain deployed cross-chain bridge capabilities through Wanchain, connecting VeChainThor. This connection crossed 40 top blockchains.

As indicated in our earlier discussion, VeChain joined the Revolut Crypto Learn and Earn program to provide token rewards to users who learn about blockchain projects. The report also highlighted that its CFO team, led by David Smith, ensured that it maintained financial discipline while executing its roadmap.

At the time of writing, VET was trading at $0.023 after declining by 0.6% in the last 24 hours and 0.2% in the last 30 days.

As stated in our previous analysis, analyst Egrag Crypto expects the asset to hit $0.18 and later reach $2.5 in the long term. According to the analyst, $0.1 would represent the forging of the “Macro-Bottom.” Last year, this analyst predicted that VET could surge by 140x if it mirrors the 2021 price movement.

