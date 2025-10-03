Uniswap Tests Critical Support as UNI Price Hovers Near $7.57 Amid Bearish Technical Signals



Market Overview

Uniswap’s native token UNI is currently trading at $7.57, down 0.55% over the past 24 hours within a range of $7.42 to $7.73. The token finds itself at a critical juncture, trading just 2.1% below its 200-day simple moving average of $7.73, while remaining significantly below shorter-term averages. Trading volume of $18.27 million indicates moderate market participation as traders await a decisive break from current levels.

Technical Picture

The technical landscape for UNI presents a mixed but predominantly bearish setup. The Relative Strength Index sits at 30.0, positioned in neutral territory but approaching oversold conditions, suggesting potential for either a relief bounce or further downside momentum. More concerning is the MACD indicator, which displays bearish characteristics with a negative histogram reading of -0.0737, indicating weakening momentum.

UNI price action reveals the token trading well below its shorter-term moving averages, sitting 12.2% below the 20-day SMA at $8.62 and 20.6% below the 50-day SMA at $9.53. This positioning typically indicates sustained selling pressure and suggests the path of least resistance remains to the downside. However, the proximity to the 200-day moving average at $7.73 provides a potential floor for any immediate selling pressure.

Critical Levels to Watch

The immediate support zone centers around $7.27, which represents both technical support and the day’s lower range. A break below this level could accelerate selling pressure and open the door to deeper retracements. The current trading price of $7.57 also serves as a pivot point, with sustained trading below this level likely to attract additional selling interest.

On the upside, resistance emerges at $10.36, representing a significant hurdle that would need to be cleared to shift the technical outlook from bearish to neutral. A more formidable resistance level sits at $12.30, which would likely require substantial fundamental catalysts to reach. The 20-day moving average at $8.62 presents an intermediate resistance level that could cap any near-term recovery attempts.

Market Sentiment

With no significant news developments in the past week, UNI price action appears driven primarily by technical factors and broader market sentiment. The subdued 24-hour volume of $18.27 million suggests institutional participants may be waiting for clearer directional signals before committing significant capital. The lack of catalyst-driven movement indicates that technical analysis remains the primary tool for gauging short-term price direction.

Trading Perspective

Risk-reward considerations favor a cautious approach given the current technical setup. Short-term traders might consider the oversold RSI reading as a potential bounce opportunity, particularly if price holds above the $7.27 support level. However, the bearish MACD signal suggests any rally attempts may prove limited in scope.

For swing traders, a break and hold below $7.27 could present short opportunities targeting lower levels, while a reclaim of the 20-day SMA at $8.62 would be required to shift the intermediate-term outlook. Position sizes should reflect the elevated uncertainty, with clear invalidation points established at key technical levels.

Bottom Line

UNI faces a critical test at current levels with bearish momentum intact, requiring a decisive break above $8.62 to shift the technical narrative from negative to neutral.

