Top Trending Cryptocurrencies on LunarCrush by Social and Market Sentiments

LunarCrush, a social media analytics and cryptocurrency intelligence platform, has revealed the top ten cryptocurrencies, ranked based on comprehensive social and market metrics as of October 5, 2025. Celo ($CELO) leads the top 10 altcoins along with $SPX, $KMNO, $PENGU and a few others.

Celo ($CELO) got the first position with a Market Cap of $262.36M, trading at $0.4475 with an increase of 34.66% and holding trading volume of $259.41M over the last 24 hours. SPX6900 ($SPX) is the runner-up in this race and stands with the current value of $1.554 with the Market Cap of $1.44B over the past 24 hours. SPX6900 ($SPX) has a trading volume of $112.95M over the past 24 hours. Phoenix has released this news through its official X account.

Kamino Finance Holds Third Spot as UXLINK Steals the Show With 60% Spike

Kamino Finance ($KMNO) is struggling at third position with a price of $0.08605, after an increase of 16.35%, and holding a trading volume of $72.80M over the past day. $KMNO has a Market Cap of $254.08M.

According to the record of the last 24 hours, Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU) holds a Market Cap of $2.03B, with a trading volume of $501.38M, after getting an increase of 6.54% in its value, emerging with a new price of $0.03246. All these statistical figures show the inclination of people toward these coins over the last 24 hours.

Similarly, UXLINK ($UXLINK) has a new price of $0.1394 with a trading volume of $33.19M, over the record of past 24 hours, holding a Market Cap of $66.70M, with hype in price of 60.41%. After that, Apto ($APT) is trading at $5.481 after getting the positive change in price of 6.32% over the last day, and holding a Market Cap of $3.82B with $461.71M trading volume.

Dash, Horizon, Zcash, and AITECH Shine in Daily Gains

Dash ($DASH) gained a 16.98% increase in price over the past 24 hours and emerged with a new price of $34.97 in the crypto market with the trading Volume of $194.32M along $436.36M over the last 24 hours. In the same way, Horizon ($ZEN) has a trading price of $9.741 with a Market Cap of $169.85M and also got an increase of 11.04% with a trading Volume of $114.06M over the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, Zcash ($ZEC) holds a trading Volume of $609.62M and rises with a new price of $148.69, with an increase of 5.35% in value over the last 24 hours, and a Market Cap of $2.41B. Solidus Ai Tech ($AITECH) is trading at a new price of $0.03454 after getting an increase of 16.02, and it holds a Market Cap of $56.72M with $21.69M trading Volume over the last 24 hours.