Today’s Wordle #1567 Hints And Answer For Friday, October 3rd

How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s 2XP Friday, which means for all you Competitive Wordle champion fighters out there, you can double your points today—including any negative points you get. The stakes are high! They’ve never been higher! Let’s solve this Wordle.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: STORE (100 words remaining)

The Hint: Twitch.

The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

I got very lucky today. My first guess—STORE—was okay, but nothing special. One green ‘S’ and 100 words remaining. PLAIN slashed that number to just three, which was much better. Where I got lucky is that the first thing I came up with was SPAM and that’s obviously not enough letters but it made me think of SPASM and before I even considered any other words (the other options were SWAMP and SCAMP) I just plugged it in. Lucky for me, it was the Wordle! If I’d thought of SWAMP I almost certainly would have used that instead. I doubt I would have come up with SCAMP. I’m not rascally enough.

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

I get 1 point for guessing in three and another for beating the Bot. That’s 2 x2 for Double XP Friday for a whopping four points! The Bot gets 0 for guessing in four and -1 for losing to me for a total of -2 after the doubling. Our October totals inch apart:

Erik: 6 points

Wordle Bot: 1 point

Ouch. This one hurt. At least I can wipe the slate clean tomorrow!

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word spasm comes from Latin spasmus (“a spasm, convulsion”), which itself derives from Ancient Greek spasmos (σπασμός), meaning “a pulling, wrenching, or convulsion.” This in turn comes from the Greek verb spán (σπᾶν), “to draw, pull, or tear.”

