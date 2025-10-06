The ‘Vice Principals’ Actress Was 52

NEW YORK, NY: Actress Kimberly Hebert Gregory from the HBO series “Vice Principals” visits at Build Studio on September 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Getty Images

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, who portrayed Dr. Belinda Brown in HBO’s dark comedy Vice Principals, died on October 3 at the age of 52. Her passing was confirmed by her ex-husband, actor Chester Gregory, who shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, describing her as “brilliance embodied” and praising her courage, artistry, and resilience.

“Kimberly Hébert Gregory, you were brilliance embodied, a Black woman whose mind lit every room, whose presence carried both fire and grace. You taught us lessons in courage, in artistry, in resilience, and in how to keep showing up, even when life demanded more than its share,” wrote Chester Gregory. “Thank you, Kimberly, for every chapter we shared. Your story was never defined by the battle, but by the beauty you carried through it.”

Born on December 7, 1972, in Houston, Texas, Kimberly Hébert Gregory began her career in theater in Chicago in the late 1990s before transitioning to film and television. She made her film debut in 2007 with I Think I Love My Wife and appeared as a guest star in her first TV show, the crime drama The Black Donnellys, the same year. Over the years, she built a diverse portfolio of television credits, including appearances on Gossip Girl, New Amsterdam, Private Practice, Two and a Half Men, Law & Order, Shameless, The Big Bang Theory, Grey’s Anatomy, The Act, Better Call Saul, and Dollface.

Her first regularly scheduled TV role was in Vice Principals, which aired for two seasons. She later starred in the ABC comedy Kevin (Probably) Saves the World from 2017 to 2018. In 2021, she portrayed Ruth Jean Baskerville Bowen in the Aretha Franklin season of the anthology series Genius on the National Geographic Channel.

On the big screen, Gregory appeared in the 2018 dark comedy Arizona, the 2019 coming-of-age romantic drama Five Feet Apart, the 2019 drama Miss Virginia, and the 2020 thriller-drama John Henry.

She also lent her voice to animated series, including Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek and the Netflix animated limited series Carol and the End of the World.

Beyond her acting career, Gregory was actively involved in charitable work and advocacy within the entertainment industry, mentoring young performers and championing greater representation for Black women in theater, film, and television.

As of now, the cause of her death has not been publicly disclosed.

Walton Goggins, who starred alongside Gregory in Vice Principals, shared a tribute to his former co-star on Instagram.

“We lost one of the best yesterday… one of the best I’ve ever worked with. Kimberly Hébert Gregory,” Goggins, 53, wrote. “I had the honor… the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on Vice Principals. She made me laugh like no other.”

“A professional’s professional. A goddamn SOPRANO that never missed a note,” he added. “You will be missed, my friend. As much as you know.”