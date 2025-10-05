‘The Long Walk’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Tut Nyuot and Ben Wang in “The Long Walk.” Lionsgate/Murray Close

The Long Walk, a dystopian thriller based on Stephen King’s first novel, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming.

Authored under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, King’s horror novel The Long Walk was released in 1979. Directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games franchise) and adapted for the screen by JT Mollner (Strange Darling), The Long Walk was released in theaters on Sept. 12.

In the film, 100 teen boys annually participate in a grueling competition known as “The Long Walk,” where the winner earns a large cash prize. Winning the competition, however, comes with a huge price. Each participant must maintain a walking speed of 3 miles per hour or be shot on site.

The ensemble cast of The Long Walk includes Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer and Mark Hamill.

The Long Walk is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Oct. 21, according to When to Stream.

While the When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that The Long Walk’s studio, Lionsgate, has not announced or confirmed the release of the film on digital and it is subject to change.

When The Long Walk arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video has The Long Walk listed for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the film’s digital purchase price.

Since rental prices are typically $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent The Long Walk for $19.99 for a 48-hour period.

How Did Audiences And Critics React To ‘The Long Walk’?

The Long Walk to date has earned $30.2 million domestically and nearly $8.7 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $38.9 million. The Long Walk had a production budget of $20 million before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers.

The Long Walk earned an 88% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 265 reviews.

RT’s Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Cooper Hoffman and David Johnsson’s soulful performances bring a lot of heart to Stephen King’s dystopian tale, making The Long Walk a life-or-death ordeal for its characters but a riveting ride for audiences.”

In addition, The Long Walk earned an 85% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings. The RT audience summary for the film reads, “The Long Walk is a dystopian emotional journey with strong King-esque vibes that thoughtfully navigates themes of morality without straying from its well-trodden path.”

Rated R, The Long Walk is expected to arrive on PVOD on Oct. 21.

