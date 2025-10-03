The Future of LATAM Payments Is Licensed

LaFinteca’s new authorization in Brazil reflects a strategy of building innovation on regulatory foundations, not shortcuts.

Latin America is often celebrated as a payments laboratory. Brazil’s Pix moves more than $1 trillion a year, Peru is standardizing QR payments, and Mexico’s SPEI has become everyday infrastructure. On the surface, it looks like pure tech adoption. But beneath that growth lies a less glamorous, more decisive factor: regulation.

At LaFinteca, we’ve just added a new license to our regulatory footprint. The Central Bank of Brazil has authorized us as an Instituição de Pagamento (Electronic Money Institution) — a license that puts us under direct regulatory supervision in the country. For us, this is not only a compliance milestone. It’s the foundation for building a payment ecosystem that merchants and consumers can trust for the long haul.

Why licensing matters

Operating without oversight might look faster in the short term. In reality, it creates fragility: opaque onboarding, patchy settlement, and exposure to regulatory intervention. Licensing flips that script. It forces infrastructure to be transparent, auditable, and built for scale.

In Brazil, where more than 140 million people use digital payments, that level of trust isn’t optional. It’s a precondition for growth.

Building from compliance outward

Our approach is simple: compliance first, product second. By aligning with Brazil’s EMI framework, we are able to integrate directly with Pix and move forward with the next steps required for wallet infrastructure, merchant settlement, and API development — all under the guardrails of one of the most respected regulators in the region.

It’s not the fastest route on paper, but it’s the most sustainable one in practice.

What it means for merchants

For businesses looking to enter LATAM, licensing translates into clarity:

Predictable operations: Merchants know payments will flow under national financial law.

Fewer surprises: Settlement and reconciliation are designed with regulatory checks in mind.

Scalability: Compliance isn’t a bottleneck; it’s what allows scale without disruption.

Looking ahead

Regulation doesn’t make the headlines the way flashy product launches do. Yet it’s the reason those products can endure. For LaFinteca, Brazil’s new EMI license is not the finish line — it’s the platform from which the next phase of secure, scalable, cross-border payments in LATAM will be built.

About LaFinteca

LaFinteca is a Barcelona- and São Paulo-based payment institution building seamless financial infrastructure for Latin America. Through a single integration, LaFinteca enables merchants to access local payment rails while ensuring compliance with national regulations. Our mission is to simplify payments, accelerate cross-border trade, and expand financial inclusion across the region.

👉 Learn more at la-finteca.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



