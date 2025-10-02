The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?

“Monster: The Ed Gein Story” poster featuring Charlie Hunnam. Netflix

Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam as the infamous serial killer, premieres on Netflix this week. What time does the new series begin streaming?

Rated TV-MA, Monster: The Ed Gein Story marks the third season of creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s ongoing anthology series about America’s most notorious convicted killers and their crimes. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer was released in 2022, while Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story came out in 2024.

Forbes‘Frankenstein’: Netflix Releases New Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro’s Monster Movie

The official summary for Monster: The Ed Gein Story reads, “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare.

“Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.”

ForbesTop 10 Horror Movies Of 2025 So Far, According To Rotten Tomatoes

All eight episodes of Monster: The Ed Gein Story will be released on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 3, at 3 a.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

For viewers who don’t have Netflix, the streaming platform offers an ad-based package for $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices and an ad-free package for $17.99 per month for two supported devices. In addition, Netflix has an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming.

Charlie Hunnam Wanted His Portrayal Of Ed Gein To ‘Feel Authentic’

While Monster: The Ed Gein Story will certainly explore Ed Gein’s ghastly crimes, star Charlie Hunnam said it was an objective of his to give viewers a look into who Gein’s psyche as well.

“I wanted to get as close as possible to who Ed was, to do him justice, and for this thing to feel authentic,” Hunnam told Netflix’s TUDUM in early September. “This is going to be the really human, tender, unflinching, no-holds-barred exploration of who Ed was and what he did. But who he was being at the center of it, rather than what he did.”

ForbesHorror Hit ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Gets Streaming Date

Hunnam told TUDUM that in addition to accessing the only known recording of Gein — which was an hour and 10-minute interview two days after his arrest — he took a deep dive into books written about the infamous serial killer. However, most of those books left Hunnam unsatisfied because of the tack they took.

“I read every book that’s been written on Ed Gein, and I didn’t find many of them very useful, to be honest,” Hunnam told TUDUM. “They were all sort of grossly sensationalist — these grotesque, impossibly bleak pieces of writing.”

Also starring Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, Olivia Williams, Addison Rae, Susanna Son and Leslie Manville, Monster: The Ed Gein Story begins streaming on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Friday.

ForbesDisney Hit ‘Freakier Friday’ Gets Streaming Date