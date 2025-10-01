ExchangeDEX+
The post the assault on real-world assets (RWA) has begun appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As of September 30, 2025, the capitalization of stablecoin approaches $280 billion, while the tokenized Treasuries amount to "a few billion" in AUM, as indicated by RWA.xyz. In this context, the push is driving real assets on‑chain out of the pilot phase and towards true operational scale. In the last 24 months, our team has followed over twenty institutional tokenization projects, participating in implementation discussions with banks, asset managers, and infrastructure providers. According to analyses published by the World Economic Forum and McKinsey, institutional interest has grown rapidly: tokenized money market funds exceeded $1 billion in the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating the transition from proof-of-concept to commercial products. These practical observations confirm that between 2023 and 2025, adoption has accelerated, while remaining concentrated in specific liquidity pools. In brief — key numbers 2025 Stablecoin in circulation: ~$280 billion. Tokenized Treasuries: a few billion in AUM. Treasury yields exceeded 4% at certain times during the 2023–2025 period, according to data from the U.S. Treasury. US bank deposits: over $18 trillion (FRED). Global market of money market funds: ~$8 trillion (estimate Investment Company Institute). Outstanding U.S. Treasuries: approximately $20 trillion (SIFMA). Tokenization of Assets: What It Is and How It Has Evolved Tokenization involves representing securities, debt, or cash as native tokens on blockchain; it enables nearly instantaneous transfers, integration with smart contracts, and a new form of programmable collateralization. That said, its impact becomes most evident when assets enter interoperable systems. The Three Waves 2009: Bitcoin demonstrates digital scarcity. 2015: Ethereum introduces smart contracts and paves the way for DeFi. Since 2020: stablecoin and tokenized real assets enter institutional use. It is not simply about "digitalization", but rather a change in architecture: assets become composable, verifiable on‑chain, and transferable in real-time, with compliance rules embedded directly into the contract. In…

the assault on real-world assets (RWA) has begun

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:53
As of September 30, 2025, the capitalization of stablecoin approaches $280 billion, while the tokenized Treasuries amount to “a few billion” in AUM, as indicated by RWA.xyz. In this context, the push is driving real assets on‑chain out of the pilot phase and towards true operational scale.

In the last 24 months, our team has followed over twenty institutional tokenization projects, participating in implementation discussions with banks, asset managers, and infrastructure providers. According to analyses published by the World Economic Forum and McKinsey, institutional interest has grown rapidly: tokenized money market funds exceeded $1 billion in the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating the transition from proof-of-concept to commercial products. These practical observations confirm that between 2023 and 2025, adoption has accelerated, while remaining concentrated in specific liquidity pools.

In brief — key numbers 2025

  • Stablecoin in circulation: ~$280 billion.
  • Tokenized Treasuries: a few billion in AUM.
  • Treasury yields exceeded 4% at certain times during the 2023–2025 period, according to data from the U.S. Treasury.
  • US bank deposits: over $18 trillion (FRED).
  • Global market of money market funds: ~$8 trillion (estimate Investment Company Institute).
  • Outstanding U.S. Treasuries: approximately $20 trillion (SIFMA).

Tokenization of Assets: What It Is and How It Has Evolved

Tokenization involves representing securities, debt, or cash as native tokens on blockchain; it enables nearly instantaneous transfers, integration with smart contracts, and a new form of programmable collateralization. That said, its impact becomes most evident when assets enter interoperable systems.

The Three Waves

  • 2009: Bitcoin demonstrates digital scarcity.
  • 2015: Ethereum introduces smart contracts and paves the way for DeFi.
  • Since 2020: stablecoin and tokenized real assets enter institutional use.

It is not simply about “digitalization”, but rather a change in architecture: assets become composable, verifiable on‑chain, and transferable in real-time, with compliance rules embedded directly into the contract. In fact, programmability shifts operational functions to the code level.

Three forces have aligned. First, the context of high rates has made low-risk products attractive, such as short-term Treasuries. Second, stablecoins have created a low-friction dollar bridge, with annual settlement volumes in the trillions. In this scenario, the demand for simple and real-time adjustable instruments has increased.

Third, the infrastructure has adapted: Ethereum, powered by layer-2 solutions, and high-throughput chains like Solana reduce latency and costs, enabling almost instant settlement. However, the choice of network remains a trade-off between performance and composability.

Network Infrastructure and Tokenization Stack

Until 2017, public rails were slow and costly for large institutions. Today, thanks to low-cost layer-2, regulated custody solutions, and on-chain identity (whitelisting), onboarding is much more streamlined. It should be noted that the standardization of flows also reduces operational errors.

  • Networks: Ethereum and related layer-2 for composability; Solana for high throughput.
  • Custody: integration with qualified custodians.
  • Compliance: KYC/AML processes and transfer restriction on‑chain.
  • Oracles and attestation: verifiable data for NAV and price updates.

How tokenization works, in practice

An issuer creates a token that represents an underlying asset (security, fund share, cash). The smart contract governs mint/burn operations, transfers, and economic rights; the custody of the asset, when necessary, can remain off‑chain. In this way, the programmability of the blockchain is combined with traditional safeguards.

  • Issuance: token-minting with KYC controls.
  • Record: on-chain transfers and automated reconciliation.
  • Operations: distribution of interest/dividends via smart contract.
  • Redemption: burn of the token followed by settlement in fiat.

Impact on Markets and Liquidity

The immediate benefit is the reduction of time and intermediaries. The traditional T+2 shifts to a T+0/atomic for many operations, cutting down counterparty costs and operational risk. That said, legacy processes do not disappear instantly: they coexist until adoption matures.

The liquidity of tokenized assets is still limited, but growing. On-chain Treasuries, although amounting to “a few billion,” remain far from the complex US Treasury market, which totals about $20 trillion. Yet, integration with DeFi gradually expands their usage surface.

Tokenized Treasuries 2025: numbers and trends

  • Demand driven by high rates and the need for on-chain cash management.
  • Use as collateral in permissioned DeFi protocols.
  • Integration with stablecoin to enable instant settlement.
  • Limitations: presence of secondary venues and liquidity fragmentation.

Case study: from pilot to public products

Banks and fintech have experimented for years with private issuances with players like ConsenSys, Tokeny, and Securitize, and institutions such as JPMorgan, Santander, and UBS. The turning point came with the arrival of public products endorsed by global brands, which have solidified the adoption path.

  • Franklin Templeton: its OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund, with an “on‑chain” share class, has reached an AUM in the hundreds of millions, operating on public blockchains.
  • BlackRock: its USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund “BUIDL”, launched in 2024 on Ethereum, experienced rapid growth in fundraising in the following months.
  • Fidelity: has launched initiatives on short-term funds with on‑chain share class in the period 2024–2025, collaborating with tokenization providers Fidelity Digital Assets.

In parallel, projects like Onyx by JPMorgan (TCN networks) and Project Guardian by MAS are “industrializing” the processes of issuance and institutional-level tokenized settlement.

Tokenized Real Assets for Institutions

Shares of funds, Treasury, and liquidity instruments are migrating on‑chain, accompanied by access controls and transfer caps. Agencies like S&P and Moody’s analyze operational and custody risk, incorporating these products into investment‑grade standards, as highlighted by S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s. Indeed, evaluation criteria are adapting to the on‑chain component.

Regulation: Progress and Open Issues

In 2025, the regulatory landscape is continuously evolving. In Europe, the MiCA regulation for issuers of tokens and the pilot regime for DLT applicable to financial instruments are already in roll-out, as indicated by ESMA on MiCA and by the DLT Pilot Regime. In this context, operators are aligning policies and controls.

In the USA, the regulatory context remains fragmented: discussions are ongoing about rules on stablecoins and the definition of security/commodity, while practice advances through filings and no-action interpretations. Meanwhile, the BIS promotes the idea of a unified ledger as a foundation for more interoperable markets, as reported by the BIS. However, convergence between jurisdictions still requires time.

What is missing for the next step

  • Additional regulated platforms for the secondary market and a greater concentration of liquidity.
  • End-to-end accounting integration and standardized reporting.
  • Secure cross-chain interoperability to avoid fragile bridges.
  • Greater clarity on custody, accounting, and taxation.

Conclusion: from proof of concept to production

Tokenization is not just a technological ornament, but a real architectural shift that reduces friction, increases transparency, and integrates traditional assets into a common and programmable ledger. With favorable rates, mature infrastructures, and the entry of institutional players, the trajectory remains clearly oriented towards adoption. That said, the scale will depend on the quality of the implementation.

The stakes are high: it’s about shifting part of the public debt market, liquidity funds, and deposits onto programmable rails. The technology is ready; the pace will be set by regulation, the quality of the user experience, and shared standards. Yet, it will be the daily operations that will determine the maturity of the model.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/30/tokenization-2025-the-assault-on-real-world-assets-rwa-has-begun/

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

More traders are currently seeking cheap tokens with actual utility particularly those that remain below the mark of $0.1. One project in DeFi development has taken the centre stage of that discussion this month. According to the analysts the set up resembles multiple early bull-run winners and analysts place predictions on a potential move of […]
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 00:00
Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

What to Know: Bitcoin loans mark a shift from passive holding to active $BTC deployment, broadening access and reinforcing Bitcoin’s monetary role.  Active $BTC lending can tighten liquidity loops: more collateralization, deeper markets, and stronger institutional incentives to hold $BTC.  Bitcoin Hyper aims to make $BTC fast and programmable via an SVM-based Layer 2 with ZK settlement to Bitcoin.  $HYPER’s strong presale momentum and large whale purchases fit perfectly into the current $BTC-focused cycle – one that’s fueled by real utility rather than pure hype. A Canadian Bitcoin-native company just issued its first Bitcoin-backed loan. That’s not a small tweak to the status quo. It’s a signal that $BTC is edging from ‘digital gold’ into an active financial asset, one that non-crypto users can finally access through a familiar product: lending. The firm’s goal is simple: accumulate $BTC and deploy it productively, yet the implication is big. More ways to borrow and build with Bitcoin usually mean stronger demand, deeper liquidity, and a broader user funnel. This design shift matters because utility beats narrative over a full cycle. Loans let institutions put idle $BTC to work and give businesses a way to leverage $BTC without selling it. The feedback loop is obvious: lending platforms attract borrowers, borrowers source $BTC, hodlers see new yield paths, and liquidity improves for everyone. Every service that treats $BTC as collateral, rather than a speculative asset, boosts its monetary credibility. That sets a timely backdrop for Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a $BTC-centric Layer 2 project built to make Bitcoin fast, programmable, and dApp-ready, and one many investors are already eyeing as the next 1000x crypto. If Bitcoin is stepping into mainstream finance, a chain that bridges $BTC into high-throughput smart contracts sits right in the slipstream. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Turns $BTC Into A High-Speed, Programmable Asset Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) proposes a Bitcoin Layer-2 that uses an SVM-based execution environment, canonical bridging, and ZK proofs to move $BTC at near-instant speed with low fees. The aim is to retain Bitcoin-grade security while unlocking staking, DeFi, and on-chain apps for $BTC itself. This approach directly addresses a pain point that lending alone can’t solve: throughput and programmability on Bitcoin. If loans expand demand for $BTC as collateral, a performant L2 expands what that collateral can actually do. The flow is straightforward. Users bridge $BTC, transact on Layer 2 with high throughput, then periodically settle back to Bitcoin L1 with cryptographic proofs. In practice, that means cheaper payments, faster markets, and room for dApps that rely on programmability without compromising the trust people expect from Bitcoin. The more services reference $BTC, like the newly launched loans, the more a generalized execution layer becomes useful for builders who prefer to stay within the Bitcoin ecosystem rather than porting value elsewhere. Utility also needs clear developer pathways. The $HYPER whitepaper emphasizes developer experience, observability, and infrastructure, enabling teams to ship quickly. If the project can make building on $BTC feel familiar to teams used to modern VM stacks, it lowers switching costs and accelerates innovation. That’s the kind of narrative institutions understand: faster rails, safer settlement, and broader use cases. Get on the $HYPER train before it’s too late.  Presale Momentum Meets A $BTC Lending Tailwind Momentum is real. The Bitcoin Hyper presale has reached $26.9M, and you can buy $HYPER right now for just $0.013265. That’s a solid show of demand for a $BTC-first L2 at a time when Bitcoin’s financialization is visibly accelerating. If lending adoption widens the $BTC gateway, $BTC-native infrastructure stands to benefit directly. On-chain activity adds another datapoint. A recent transaction sent about 63.8 ETH, roughly $226K, into the presale contract, resulting in a transfer of 16.8M HYPER. While one whale doesn’t define a market, large buyers usually do their homework and often act as early liquidity. That fits the pattern of growing presale participation and the broader rotation toward $BTC-aligned narratives. What does the $HYPER price prediction look like in simple terms? Using the current price as a base, a year-end 2025 target of $0.02595 implies roughly 1.96x from here if the team delivers core milestones and listings. A 2026 scenario at $0.08625 would be about 6.51x if the DAO and incentive programs mature as planned. As Bitcoin-backed lending marks a new phase in $BTC’s financial integration, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the infrastructure built to support that momentum. With its Layer 2 approach and growing presale, $HYPER could play a key role in turning the latest Bitcoin lending headlines into lasting on-chain utility. This article is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-loans-usher-in-a-new-btc-era-bitcoin-hyper-tipped-as-the-next-1000x-crypto
Bitcoin
BTC$101,635.78-1.76%
ERA
ERA$0.2324-6.59%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.16095-6.80%
NewsBTC2025/11/13 00:35
7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

Seven years’ worth of death cross data since the beginning of the 2017 bull run shows that Bitcoin might bottom around $95K before shooting for the stars at $145K. Bitcoin analyst Sykodelic observed that in the last 7+ years, every time the 1D 50SMA and 200SMA cross over to the downside, also known as “a death cross”, it has marked at least a local bottom within about 5 days, with at minimum a 45% rally afterwards. According to him, “We are about to get the next death cross in about 5 days from now.” Bitcoin’s Death Cross Nailed Every Bottom Since 2018 In 2018, the local bottom formed when the death cross occurred at $6,480, and the price went on to rally 50%. Similarly, in March 2020, Bitcoin bottomed days before the death cross at $3,907, and the price went on to 17x to $68,000.Source: X/Sykodelic Just recently, in April 2025, following the first tariff panic, Bitcoin dumped from the then-high of around $120K and bottomed out exactly on the day of the death cross formation around $74K. The Bitcoin analyst confirmed that we are currently about 2 or 3 days away from it happening, which means that if the bottom is not in, we would expect it to be so by November 21st. Sykodelic believes that if the price continues lower from here, the bottom target is $95K, but with a quick reversal. However, in the near-term, he believes “Bitcoin is going to rally to at least $145,000 from here.” Bitcoin has always bounced at least 50% from the local bottom after a death cross, and it is looking like it’d repeat that again as price still holds close to the 1W 50SMA with liquidity pointing to the upside. “Even if you are in the belief that the market has topped and you want to exit, you don’t do it at the pico lows when the data is telling you that there will be a decent bounce at the very least.” “The worst thing you can do in this game is sell the lows in panic,” Sykodelic advised crypto traders who believe the bull run is over. Intel Data Flashes Same Bottom Signal That Preceded April’s 69% Rally Data from CryptoQuant also supports the Bitcoin bottom formation observation. Onchain data shows that there are now more than 5 million Bitcoins in loss, and the last time this happened was on April 7, before Bitcoin went on a 69% rally to new highs. On April 7, 2025, when 1 BTC traded for $74,508, the amount of Bitcoin lost was exactly 5,159,000. Recently, on November 5, 2025, when Bitcoin dipped to $98,966 for the first time since April, the amount of BTC in loss rose back to 5,639,000. CoinCare market insight also revealed that the Bitcoin Net Unrealized Profit (NUP) is signaling a potential bottom. Bitcoin NUP represents the total amount of unrealized profits held by investors whose coins are currently in profit. Historically, during the bull cycle, short-term bottoms have formed whenever the NUP fell below 0.5.Source: CryptoQuant Currently, the NUP is sitting at 0.476, indicating that Bitcoin might be approaching a short-term market bottom. CoinCare analysts say, “We can expect a rebound in the near term.” Technical Analysis On the technical front, crypto chart analyst CryptoFabrik revealed that BTC is forming a falling wedge pattern on the 4H timeframe chart. According to the structure, Bitcoin is likely to remain inside the wedge for the next few days, and a potential breakout can be expected next week.Source: X/CryptoFabik If Bitcoin manages to break out successfully, it could see a strong rally towards the $120K zone
CROSS
CROSS$0.09678-24.47%
CryptoNews2025/11/13 00:06

