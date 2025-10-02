Tether, Aster, and Circle Dominate Crypto Fee Generation in Latest Rankings: Tether Leads With $155M Fees

Tether has again shown its superiority in the crypto market, generating most fees in all protocols. Tether has earned a whopping $155.03 million in fees, and 22.24 million of that is registered within the last 24 hours.

The data from Satoshi Club indicates that Tether remains the most popular stablecoin, especially in trading and settlement on centralized and decentralized exchanges. The fact that it has been able to record such large quantities on a regular basis highlights the confidence and liquidity it has on the wider digital asset ecosystem.

Aster Surges as Second-Largest Fee Generator After Tether

Right after Tether is Aster which has become one of the major factors of fee generation. It has been noticed that the past 24 hours leads to an increase of 15.53 million fees and 121.38 in the past week, Aster is demonstrating its strength in decentralized trading infrastructure.

Its growth is indicative of the growing popularity of platforms that can offer performance at the level of decentralized applications. The success of Aster in capturing the second position as a big player reflects the larger trend in the market where innovative ecosystems lead to on-chain activity.

Circle, Uniswap, and Hyperliquid Round Also In the Top Five

The top issuer of USDC, Circle, had 53.87 million weekly fees, and this figure further supports the relevance of the stablecoin industry to the crypto-financial layer.

In the meantime, Uniswap, one of the foundations of decentralized finance, received 36.52 million, which shows the power of decentralized exchange in 36 chains.

The derivatives liquidity provider, Hyperliquid, completed the top five with a weekly fee of $22.92 million, outperforming more established protocols such as Aave (22.18M), and Lido (18.91M).

DeFi Protocols Show Resilience

Along with stablecoins, the presence of Uniswap, Aave, Lido, and Jupiter at the top of the leaderboard implies the feasibility of the DeFi services and subsequent applications. The provision of liquidity, lending, staking, and decentralized trading, collectively highlight the diversity of crypto activity.

According to the most recent fee ranking, the market has become trendy in a very obvious way: stablecoins such as Tether and Circle are leading in the number of transactions, whereas DEX platforms such as Aster and Hyperliquid are gaining momentum at a very quick pace. They all demonstrate the shifting nature of power in crypto infrastructure.