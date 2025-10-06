ExchangeDEX+
Taylor Swift’s ‘Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ Grosses $33 Million At Domestic Box Office

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 01:58
Topline

Taylor Swift’s “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” grossed $33 million at the domestic box office during its single-weekend run, with the pop star’s loyal fanbase catapulting the film to No. 1, according to early figures reported by the Hollywood trade publications.

The film, tied to Swift’s newly released “The Life of a Showgirl” album, grossed $15.8 million Friday alone.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Key Facts

“Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” played at over 3,700 theaters across the country over the weekend, selling tickets at $12—possibly a nod to “The Life of a Showgirl” status as Swift’s twelfth album.

The film, which featured behind-the-scenes footage and the debut of a new music video tied to Swift’s new “The Life of a Showgirl” album, dominated the box office Friday, grossing $15.8 million in a single day.

The film also received an A+ CinemaScore from audiences, indicating the film was a hit with Swift’s fans.

Swift Has Been No. 1 At The Box Office Before

It’s not the first big film success for Swift—the billionaire pop star’s concert film “The Eras Tour” grossed $93 million during its opening weekend in 2023, and went on to gross over $261 million worldwide.

How Has ‘one Battle After Another’ Held Up?

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” grossed roughly $10 million-$11 million, according to early numbers reported by the Hollywood trade publications, for a strong second weekend after previously opening for $22 million—the director’s strongest opening weekend to date. The film, featuring a lead performance from Leonardo DiCaprio, is also set to become Anderson’s highest-grossing film over his career, overtaking 2007’s “There Will Be Blood.” However, it is still unclear if “One Battle After Another” will recoup its hefty production costs, which are reportedly as high as $130 million.

How Did The Rock’s New Film Fare?

“The Smashing Machine,” the Benny Safdie-directed UFC biopic starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bombed on its debut weekend, placing third after Swift’s album release film and “One Battle After Another.” The film turned out to be Johnson’s weakest debut in years, grossing only $6 million at the domestic box office. It’s a stark drop off for the movie star compared to his most recent hits. “Red One,” the holiday action film released in 2024, opened for $32 million at the domestic box office, while “Moana 2,” which starred Johnson in a voiceover role, broke records for Thanksgiving holiday weekend sales when it opened with $221 million, and eventually grossed over $1 billion at the domestic and international box offices.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/10/05/taylor-swifts-official-release-party-of-a-showgirl-hits-no-1-and-dominates-box-office-during-single-weekend-run/

TOP Network
Bitcoin
CROSS
