ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Hits Number 1 On Apple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Taylor Swift’s newest album “Life Of A Showgirl” soared to Number 1 on Apple Music charts after shattering pre-save records, as the billionaire artist weaves her engagement to Travis Kelce, industry battles, and possible pop rivalries, into her most self-referential album yet. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Key Facts Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, “The Life Of A Showgirl” released Friday at 12 a.m. EST and is trending at #1 on Apple Music’s “Top Album” chart, with all tracks occupying the top 12 spots. Eight of Swift’s 12 albums are currently in Billboard’s Top 100, a surge tied to the anticipation of the new release. Spotify announced on Monday that Swift’s album became the most pre-saved in its history, surpassing five million pre-saves. The previous title-holder was Swift herself, with her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.” On Tuesday, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that Swift became the first and only female artist to surpass 100 million RIAA Certified Album Units in an Instagram post. Does Swift Talk About Travis Kelce On ‘life Of A Showgirl’? Yes. The album is filled with playful nods to her fiance, Travis Kelce, whom she announced her engagement to in August 2025. On the opener, “The Fate of Ophelia” Swift begins with “I hear you calling on the megaphone/You want to see me all alone,” a likely reference to Kelce first asking her out publicly on… The post Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Hits Number 1 On Apple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Taylor Swift’s newest album “Life Of A Showgirl” soared to Number 1 on Apple Music charts after shattering pre-save records, as the billionaire artist weaves her engagement to Travis Kelce, industry battles, and possible pop rivalries, into her most self-referential album yet. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Key Facts Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, “The Life Of A Showgirl” released Friday at 12 a.m. EST and is trending at #1 on Apple Music’s “Top Album” chart, with all tracks occupying the top 12 spots. Eight of Swift’s 12 albums are currently in Billboard’s Top 100, a surge tied to the anticipation of the new release. Spotify announced on Monday that Swift’s album became the most pre-saved in its history, surpassing five million pre-saves. The previous title-holder was Swift herself, with her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.” On Tuesday, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that Swift became the first and only female artist to surpass 100 million RIAA Certified Album Units in an Instagram post. Does Swift Talk About Travis Kelce On ‘life Of A Showgirl’? Yes. The album is filled with playful nods to her fiance, Travis Kelce, whom she announced her engagement to in August 2025. On the opener, “The Fate of Ophelia” Swift begins with “I hear you calling on the megaphone/You want to see me all alone,” a likely reference to Kelce first asking her out publicly on…

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Hits Number 1 On Apple

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:19
Cyberlife
LIFE$0.00002813+7.32%
1
1$0.01917-18.49%
COM
COM$0.00593+0.88%
Zypher Network
POP$0.00101-0.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0218-5.62%

Topline

Taylor Swift’s newest album “Life Of A Showgirl” soared to Number 1 on Apple Music charts after shattering pre-save records, as the billionaire artist weaves her engagement to Travis Kelce, industry battles, and possible pop rivalries, into her most self-referential album yet.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Key Facts

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, “The Life Of A Showgirl” released Friday at 12 a.m. EST and is trending at #1 on Apple Music’s “Top Album” chart, with all tracks occupying the top 12 spots.

Eight of Swift’s 12 albums are currently in Billboard’s Top 100, a surge tied to the anticipation of the new release.

Spotify announced on Monday that Swift’s album became the most pre-saved in its history, surpassing five million pre-saves.

The previous title-holder was Swift herself, with her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

On Tuesday, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that Swift became the first and only female artist to surpass 100 million RIAA Certified Album Units in an Instagram post.

Does Swift Talk About Travis Kelce On ‘life Of A Showgirl’?

Yes. The album is filled with playful nods to her fiance, Travis Kelce, whom she announced her engagement to in August 2025. On the opener, “The Fate of Ophelia” Swift begins with “I hear you calling on the megaphone/You want to see me all alone,” a likely reference to Kelce first asking her out publicly on the “New Heights” podcast. Later in the track, she adds, “Keep it one hundred,” echoing the caption Kelce used in his first Instagram post with her. On “Elizabeth Taylor,” she writes, “All the right guys promised they’d stay / Under bright lights, they withered away, but you bloom,” which fans interpret as a contrast between past break ups with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, who faces public scrutiny, and Kelce, who thrives under the pressure. “Opalite” directly references Kelce’s October birthstone, in which Swift sings: “Oh my lord, never met no one like you before / You had to make your own sunshine / But now the sky is opalite.” On his podcast, Kelce called it his favorite track. In “Eldest Daughter” Swift recalls their first near encounter in Kansas City with the line, “When you found me, I said I was busy, that was a lie,” a nod to Kelce’s attempt at giving Swift a bracelet with his number on it. “Wood,” the album’s most provocative track, includes word-play such as “Redwood tree” and “his love” being “the key that opened my thighs.” Meanwhile, “Wi$h Li$t” and “Honey” imagine a future together, including the possibility of a “couple kids,” according to the NY Post.

What Does Swift Say About Charli Xcx On The Album?

Among the most dissected tracks is “Actually Romantic,” which many listeners interpret as a pointed swipe at Charli XCX. Swift describes a rival singer-songwriter who “wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face,” and labels her “boring barbie,” a mix of jabs which fans connect to Charli’s 2024 track “Sympathy Is A Knife” and her ties to Matty Healy, Swift’s ex and Charli’s husband’s bandmate. Even the title has parallels to Charli’s album “True Romance” and her recent song “Everything is Romantic”, according to Teen Vogue.

What Other References Does Swift Make On Her New Record?

Swift has long drawn from literature, from Romeo and Juliet in “Love Story” to The Great Gatbsy in “Happiness.” On her latest album, she returns to Shakespeare with “The Fate of Ophelia” referencing Hamlet’s tragic heroine who descends into madness after her father’s death and drowns in a brook. The mood darkens further on “Father Figure,” a searing critique of exploitation in the music industry. What begins with a man’s empty promises soon reveals itself as betrayal, with Swift singing, “Your thoughtless ambition sparked the ignition on foolish decisions which led to misguided visions/That to fulfill your dreams/You had to get rid of me.” Many listeners interpret the track as a reference to Scott Borchetta, the Big Machine Record founder who first signed Swift in Nashville and infamously sold her first six albums to Scooter Braun, according to Teen Vogue.

Key Background

Swift partially announced her 12-track album “The Life of a Showgirl” on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, revealing she recorded much of it in Sweden while flying between “Eras Tour” dates. The album was produced with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, marking their first full project together since “Reputation” in 2017. The release builds on her historic run in 2024 when the “Tortured Poets Department” set Spotify records for 300 million streams in a single day and became the most-streamed album in its first week. The album’s success secured her position as Spotify’s Global Top Artist for a consecutive year given she logged 26.6 billion streams.

What To Watch For

Swift’s first-week sales. 1.9 million first-week sales made “The Tortured Poets Department” Swift’s biggest debut ever, while “1989” followed with $1.3 million and “Reputation” and “Red” each opened at 1.2 million, according to the BBC.

Forbes Valuation

$1.6 billion. That’s how much we estimate Taylor Swift is worth. The artist became a billionaire in October 2023, thanks to the earnings from her “Eras Tour” and the value of her music catalog. Her fortune includes nearly $800 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million and some $110 million in real estate.

Further Reading

The Life of a Showgirl: Taylor Swift has made herself too big to fail

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/martinacastellanos/2025/10/03/taylor-swifts-life-of-a-showgirl-hits-number-1-on-apple-as-album-hints-at-travis-kelce-and-more/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

More traders are currently seeking cheap tokens with actual utility particularly those that remain below the mark of $0.1. One project in DeFi development has taken the centre stage of that discussion this month. According to the analysts the set up resembles multiple early bull-run winners and analysts place predictions on a potential move of […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
1
1$0.01889-15.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00393-4.58%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 00:00
Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

What to Know: Bitcoin loans mark a shift from passive holding to active $BTC deployment, broadening access and reinforcing Bitcoin’s monetary role.  Active $BTC lending can tighten liquidity loops: more collateralization, deeper markets, and stronger institutional incentives to hold $BTC.  Bitcoin Hyper aims to make $BTC fast and programmable via an SVM-based Layer 2 with ZK settlement to Bitcoin.  $HYPER’s strong presale momentum and large whale purchases fit perfectly into the current $BTC-focused cycle – one that’s fueled by real utility rather than pure hype. A Canadian Bitcoin-native company just issued its first Bitcoin-backed loan. That’s not a small tweak to the status quo. It’s a signal that $BTC is edging from ‘digital gold’ into an active financial asset, one that non-crypto users can finally access through a familiar product: lending. The firm’s goal is simple: accumulate $BTC and deploy it productively, yet the implication is big. More ways to borrow and build with Bitcoin usually mean stronger demand, deeper liquidity, and a broader user funnel. This design shift matters because utility beats narrative over a full cycle. Loans let institutions put idle $BTC to work and give businesses a way to leverage $BTC without selling it. The feedback loop is obvious: lending platforms attract borrowers, borrowers source $BTC, hodlers see new yield paths, and liquidity improves for everyone. Every service that treats $BTC as collateral, rather than a speculative asset, boosts its monetary credibility. That sets a timely backdrop for Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a $BTC-centric Layer 2 project built to make Bitcoin fast, programmable, and dApp-ready, and one many investors are already eyeing as the next 1000x crypto. If Bitcoin is stepping into mainstream finance, a chain that bridges $BTC into high-throughput smart contracts sits right in the slipstream. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Turns $BTC Into A High-Speed, Programmable Asset Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) proposes a Bitcoin Layer-2 that uses an SVM-based execution environment, canonical bridging, and ZK proofs to move $BTC at near-instant speed with low fees. The aim is to retain Bitcoin-grade security while unlocking staking, DeFi, and on-chain apps for $BTC itself. This approach directly addresses a pain point that lending alone can’t solve: throughput and programmability on Bitcoin. If loans expand demand for $BTC as collateral, a performant L2 expands what that collateral can actually do. The flow is straightforward. Users bridge $BTC, transact on Layer 2 with high throughput, then periodically settle back to Bitcoin L1 with cryptographic proofs. In practice, that means cheaper payments, faster markets, and room for dApps that rely on programmability without compromising the trust people expect from Bitcoin. The more services reference $BTC, like the newly launched loans, the more a generalized execution layer becomes useful for builders who prefer to stay within the Bitcoin ecosystem rather than porting value elsewhere. Utility also needs clear developer pathways. The $HYPER whitepaper emphasizes developer experience, observability, and infrastructure, enabling teams to ship quickly. If the project can make building on $BTC feel familiar to teams used to modern VM stacks, it lowers switching costs and accelerates innovation. That’s the kind of narrative institutions understand: faster rails, safer settlement, and broader use cases. Get on the $HYPER train before it’s too late.  Presale Momentum Meets A $BTC Lending Tailwind Momentum is real. The Bitcoin Hyper presale has reached $26.9M, and you can buy $HYPER right now for just $0.013265. That’s a solid show of demand for a $BTC-first L2 at a time when Bitcoin’s financialization is visibly accelerating. If lending adoption widens the $BTC gateway, $BTC-native infrastructure stands to benefit directly. On-chain activity adds another datapoint. A recent transaction sent about 63.8 ETH, roughly $226K, into the presale contract, resulting in a transfer of 16.8M HYPER. While one whale doesn’t define a market, large buyers usually do their homework and often act as early liquidity. That fits the pattern of growing presale participation and the broader rotation toward $BTC-aligned narratives. What does the $HYPER price prediction look like in simple terms? Using the current price as a base, a year-end 2025 target of $0.02595 implies roughly 1.96x from here if the team delivers core milestones and listings. A 2026 scenario at $0.08625 would be about 6.51x if the DAO and incentive programs mature as planned. As Bitcoin-backed lending marks a new phase in $BTC’s financial integration, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the infrastructure built to support that momentum. With its Layer 2 approach and growing presale, $HYPER could play a key role in turning the latest Bitcoin lending headlines into lasting on-chain utility. This article is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-loans-usher-in-a-new-btc-era-bitcoin-hyper-tipped-as-the-next-1000x-crypto
Bitcoin
BTC$101,635.78-1.76%
ERA
ERA$0.2324-6.59%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.16095-6.80%
Share
NewsBTC2025/11/13 00:35
7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

Seven years’ worth of death cross data since the beginning of the 2017 bull run shows that Bitcoin might bottom around $95K before shooting for the stars at $145K. Bitcoin analyst Sykodelic observed that in the last 7+ years, every time the 1D 50SMA and 200SMA cross over to the downside, also known as “a death cross”, it has marked at least a local bottom within about 5 days, with at minimum a 45% rally afterwards. According to him, “We are about to get the next death cross in about 5 days from now.” Bitcoin’s Death Cross Nailed Every Bottom Since 2018 In 2018, the local bottom formed when the death cross occurred at $6,480, and the price went on to rally 50%. Similarly, in March 2020, Bitcoin bottomed days before the death cross at $3,907, and the price went on to 17x to $68,000.Source: X/Sykodelic Just recently, in April 2025, following the first tariff panic, Bitcoin dumped from the then-high of around $120K and bottomed out exactly on the day of the death cross formation around $74K. The Bitcoin analyst confirmed that we are currently about 2 or 3 days away from it happening, which means that if the bottom is not in, we would expect it to be so by November 21st. Sykodelic believes that if the price continues lower from here, the bottom target is $95K, but with a quick reversal. However, in the near-term, he believes “Bitcoin is going to rally to at least $145,000 from here.” Bitcoin has always bounced at least 50% from the local bottom after a death cross, and it is looking like it’d repeat that again as price still holds close to the 1W 50SMA with liquidity pointing to the upside. “Even if you are in the belief that the market has topped and you want to exit, you don’t do it at the pico lows when the data is telling you that there will be a decent bounce at the very least.” “The worst thing you can do in this game is sell the lows in panic,” Sykodelic advised crypto traders who believe the bull run is over. Intel Data Flashes Same Bottom Signal That Preceded April’s 69% Rally Data from CryptoQuant also supports the Bitcoin bottom formation observation. Onchain data shows that there are now more than 5 million Bitcoins in loss, and the last time this happened was on April 7, before Bitcoin went on a 69% rally to new highs. On April 7, 2025, when 1 BTC traded for $74,508, the amount of Bitcoin lost was exactly 5,159,000. Recently, on November 5, 2025, when Bitcoin dipped to $98,966 for the first time since April, the amount of BTC in loss rose back to 5,639,000. CoinCare market insight also revealed that the Bitcoin Net Unrealized Profit (NUP) is signaling a potential bottom. Bitcoin NUP represents the total amount of unrealized profits held by investors whose coins are currently in profit. Historically, during the bull cycle, short-term bottoms have formed whenever the NUP fell below 0.5.Source: CryptoQuant Currently, the NUP is sitting at 0.476, indicating that Bitcoin might be approaching a short-term market bottom. CoinCare analysts say, “We can expect a rebound in the near term.” Technical Analysis On the technical front, crypto chart analyst CryptoFabrik revealed that BTC is forming a falling wedge pattern on the 4H timeframe chart. According to the structure, Bitcoin is likely to remain inside the wedge for the next few days, and a potential breakout can be expected next week.Source: X/CryptoFabik If Bitcoin manages to break out successfully, it could see a strong rally towards the $120K zone
CROSS
CROSS$0.09678-24.47%
Share
CryptoNews2025/11/13 00:06

Trending News

More

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

Coinbase Leaves Delaware, Reincorporates in Texas as State Rivalry Heats Up

$6.4 Billion Bitcoin Seizure: Chinese ‘Super Villain’ Jailed

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,787.53
$101,787.53$101,787.53

-0.44%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,410.00
$3,410.00$3,410.00

-0.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.82
$153.82$153.82

-1.21%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3418
$2.3418$2.3418

-1.11%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11256
$0.11256$0.11256

+5.18%