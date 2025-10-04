ExchangeDEX+
Stablecoins Hit Record $300 Billion as Visa and PayPal Join the Race

By: Coindoo
2025/10/04 02:00

The milestone was recorded on October 3, according to DeFiLlama data, after nearly $40 billion in inflows during the third quarter alone.

The surge comes amid heightened competition between issuers and a new wave of product launches. Market leaders Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC remain dominant, but 2025 has also seen breakout growth from newer entrants such as Ethena Labs’ USDe, which has jumped from $6 billion at the start of the year to nearly $15 billion by October.

Ethereum continues to host the bulk of circulating stablecoins – more than $170 billion worth – though other ecosystems are catching up. Solana-based stablecoins nearly tripled this year, climbing from under $5 billion to almost $14 billion. Arbitrum and Aptos also reported expansions of more than 70% and 90% respectively, underscoring how stablecoin adoption is becoming multi-chain.

Industry voices argue the real story is not the $300 billion headline, but the trajectory. “Supply has doubled in two years and may double again in the next 12 months,” said Phil George, founder of EarnOS, who predicted that transaction volumes could hit $100 trillion in 2026 if adoption continues at its current pace. He pointed to initiatives from Stripe, Circle, PayPal, and even Visa as signals that stablecoins are on the cusp of deeper integration into mainstream payments.

Others see this as just the early innings. Aryan Sheikhalian of CMT Digital called the milestone a “marker of maturity,” but suggested that $500 billion will mark the point of true mainstreaming, with $1 trillion within reach by the end of the decade. He argued that corporate treasuries and retail giants like Amazon or Walmart could tip the balance, either by issuing their own tokens or by integrating stablecoins directly into their checkout systems.

The market’s momentum also highlights a shift in narrative: once viewed as niche trading tools, stablecoins are increasingly being positioned as the backbone of future finance. With global payments rails being rebuilt around tokenized money, industry leaders say today’s $300 billion will eventually look small compared to the trillions expected in circulation by the 2030s.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

The post How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 17, 2025 As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise. Why cloud mining in 2025? Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings. IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces: Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers. Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction. Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals. Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries. Mining contracts for 2025 IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility. Contract Type Duration Price Daily Reward Total Earnings (Principal + Profit) Starter Contract 1 Day $200 $6 $200 + $6 + $10 bonus Bronze Basic Contract 2 Days $500 $13.5 $500 + $27 Bronze Basic Contract 3 Days $1,200 $36 $1,200 + $108 Silver Advanced Contract 1 Day $5,000 $175 $5,000 + $175 Silver Advanced Contract 2 Days $8,000 $320 $8,000 + $640 Silver…
Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

BitcoinWorld Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals The financial world often keeps us on our toes, and Wednesday was no exception. Investors watched closely as the US stock market concluded the day with a mixed performance across its major indexes. This snapshot offers a crucial glimpse into current investor sentiment and economic undercurrents, prompting many to ask: what exactly happened? Understanding the Latest US Stock Market Movements On Wednesday, the closing bell brought a varied picture for the US stock market. While some indexes celebrated gains, others registered slight declines, creating a truly mixed bag for investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed resilience, climbing by a notable 0.57%. This positive movement suggests strength in some of the larger, more established companies. Conversely, the S&P 500, a broader benchmark often seen as a barometer for the overall market, experienced a modest dip of 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw a slight retreat, sliding by 0.33%. This particular index often reflects investor sentiment towards growth stocks and the tech sector. These divergent outcomes highlight the complex dynamics currently at play within the American economy. It’s not simply a matter of “up” or “down” for the entire US stock market; rather, it’s a nuanced landscape where different sectors and company types are responding to unique pressures and opportunities. Why Did the US Stock Market See Mixed Results? When the US stock market delivers a mixed performance, it often points to a tug-of-war between various economic factors. Several elements could have contributed to Wednesday’s varied closings. For instance, positive corporate earnings reports from certain industries might have bolstered the Dow. At the same time, concerns over inflation, interest rate policies by the Federal Reserve, or even global economic uncertainties could have pressured growth stocks, affecting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Key considerations often include: Economic Data: Recent reports on employment, manufacturing, or consumer spending can sway market sentiment. Corporate Announcements: Strong or weak earnings forecasts from influential companies can significantly impact their respective sectors. Interest Rate Expectations: The prospect of higher or lower interest rates directly influences borrowing costs for businesses and consumer spending, affecting future profitability. Geopolitical Events: Global tensions or trade policies can introduce uncertainty, causing investors to become more cautious. Understanding these underlying drivers is crucial for anyone trying to make sense of daily market fluctuations in the US stock market. Navigating Volatility in the US Stock Market A mixed close, while not a dramatic downturn, serves as a reminder that market volatility is a constant companion for investors. For those involved in the US stock market, particularly individuals managing their portfolios, these days underscore the importance of a well-thought-out strategy. It’s important not to react impulsively to daily movements. Instead, consider these actionable insights: Diversification: Spreading investments across different sectors and asset classes can help mitigate risk when one area underperforms. Long-Term Perspective: Focusing on long-term financial goals rather than short-term gains can help weather daily market swings. Stay Informed: Keeping abreast of economic news and company fundamentals provides context for market behavior. Consult Experts: Financial advisors can offer personalized guidance based on individual risk tolerance and objectives. Even small movements in major indexes can signal shifts that require attention, guiding future investment decisions within the dynamic US stock market. What’s Next for the US Stock Market? Looking ahead, investors will be keenly watching for further economic indicators and corporate announcements to gauge the direction of the US stock market. Upcoming inflation data, statements from the Federal Reserve, and quarterly earnings reports will likely provide more clarity. The interplay of these factors will continue to shape investor confidence and, consequently, the performance of the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. Remaining informed and adaptive will be key to understanding the market’s trajectory. Conclusion: Wednesday’s mixed close in the US stock market highlights the intricate balance of forces influencing financial markets. While the Dow showed strength, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced slight declines, reflecting a nuanced economic landscape. This reminds us that understanding the ‘why’ behind these movements is as important as the movements themselves. As always, a thoughtful, informed approach remains the best strategy for navigating the complexities of the market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a “mixed close” mean for the US stock market? A1: A mixed close indicates that while some major stock indexes advanced, others declined. It suggests that different sectors or types of companies within the US stock market are experiencing varying influences, rather than a uniform market movement. Q2: Which major indexes were affected on Wednesday? A2: On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.57%, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.33%, illustrating the mixed performance across the US stock market. Q3: What factors contribute to a mixed stock market performance? A3: Mixed performances in the US stock market can be influenced by various factors, including specific corporate earnings, economic data releases, shifts in interest rate expectations, and broader geopolitical events that affect different market segments uniquely. Q4: How should investors react to mixed market signals? A4: Investors are generally advised to maintain a long-term perspective, diversify their portfolios, stay informed about economic news, and avoid impulsive decisions. Consulting a financial advisor can also provide personalized guidance for navigating the US stock market. Q5: What indicators should investors watch for future US stock market trends? A5: Key indicators to watch include upcoming inflation reports, statements from the Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy, and quarterly corporate earnings reports. These will offer insights into the future direction of the US stock market. Did you find this analysis of the US stock market helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the nuances of current financial trends! To learn more about the latest stock market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US stock market‘s future performance. This post Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
