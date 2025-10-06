ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Nearly 3 billion people still don't have reliable internet. Satellite-based DePIN networks could help by using decentralized infrastructure and blockchain payments. By 2024, 5.5 billion people, or 68% of the world's population, will be online.Nearly 3 billion people still don't have reliable internet. Satellite-based DePIN networks could help by using decentralized infrastructure and blockchain payments. By 2024, 5.5 billion people, or 68% of the world's population, will be online.

SpaceCoin and the 2.9 Billion Left Offline: A New Dawn for Global Connectivity

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/06 11:19
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01112-7.17%
Salamanca
DON$0.000396-3.41%
Threshold
T$0.01221-5.20%

Nearly 3 billion people still don't have reliable internet, but satellite-based DePIN networks could help by using decentralized infrastructure and blockchain payments. I first wrote about global connectivity in 2020, looking at how the digital divide affects economic growth. This issue is still important because, despite years of investment in infrastructure, 2.6 billion people, or about 32% of the world's population, are still offline in 2024, down from 2.8 billion in 2023.

The International Telecommunication Union's "Facts and Figures 2024" report provides the latest data on the connectivity gap. My analysis is based on their detailed global connectivity statistics, which are the best source for understanding internet access worldwide. I've updated my knowledge of connectivity solutions with new info about satellite-based decentralized networks. This analysis looks at how projects like SpaceCoin could address the infrastructure and economic challenges that keep billions offline

The scale of disconnection

The digital divide problem is three-fold: a lack of accessibility, affordability and/or usability.

\ By 2024, 5.5 billion people, or 68% of the world's population, will be online, while 2.6 billion will not have internet access. In wealthy countries, 93% will use the internet, but only 27% will in poorer countries, showing a 66-point difference. The ITU says that to get everyone online by 2030, it would cost $2.6 to $2.8 trillion. ITU data is trusted for understanding internet access and use.

Why connectivity matters for development

Internet access improves education, health, and economic opportunities for people and communities. Rural areas with fiber internet have better educational results. Students in these areas can use online resources and learn digital skills. During the COVID-19 pandemic, students with good internet managed remote learning better, while others had difficulties.

Source: https://www.statista.com/chart/26326/number-of-internet-user-and-non-users-worldwide/?srsltid=AfmBOoqiVl7CzDk82PDdm2Gn1uPv0CeCo83ZjYJ5UVXH0pWYzLghCsfJ

\ Studies show that rural areas with fiber internet have 213% more business growth because of better education and skilled workers. Telemedicine needs good internet to work well. Rural areas with broadband can access specialist medical services and digital health records. The USDA says rural healthcare needs internet to fight the opioid crisis. Without good internet, rural clinics can't track prescriptions properly.

Internet access lets people join the global digital economy in many ways. Rural business owners can reach international markets, farmers can get real-time prices and weather updates, and workers can find remote jobs. Studies on rural broadband show that areas with over 80% broadband use have 10% higher self-employment rates, proving that internet access supports new businesses that might not happen otherwise.

Traditional infrastructure limitations

The connectivity gap highlights the limits of traditional telecom systems, especially in rural areas where fewer people make it expensive. Fiber optic networks have high setup and upkeep costs, which are manageable in cities but not in rural areas. This results in higher costs per user in rural areas, often making it too expensive for them. The USDA reports that 22.3% of rural Americans lack 25/3 Mbps broadband, compared to 1.5% in urban areas, showing that the issue is more about money than technology.

Traditional telecom systems face delays due to the need for coordination across different areas and regulatory hurdles. International connections are further complicated by cross-border data flows and diplomatic issues. Geographic challenges like mountains and water make laying cables costly or impossible. Island nations and remote communities struggle with expensive underwater cables or satellite links, often not worth it due to the small local market

The SpaceCoin solution

SpaceCoin uses satellites instead of regular telecom systems, cutting costs by not needing ground infrastructure. Users connect through satellites instead of fiber networks. In December 2024, SpaceCoin's CTC-0 satellite sent blockchain transactions from Chile to Portugal, showing the system works. The network is decentralized, so no single group can control access or pricing.

Traditional telecom services often have complicated bills and long contracts, which can exclude people without banking or credit histories. SpaceCoin's blockchain payment system removes these barriers by allowing direct cryptocurrency payments. With Creditcoin, users can pay network fees using on-chain assets, lowering costs. The "Buy Now, Pay Later" feature lets users in emerging markets use services right away, helping them build credit profiles. Satellite networks offer global coverage without needing local infrastructure.

SpaceCoin plans to launch more satellites in 2025 to test different frequency bands, aiming to connect 2.9 billion unconnected people by the end of 2025. In 2026, they want users to launch their own satellites and join the network, creating a fully decentralized system. This method could grow much faster than traditional infrastructure, which takes years to plan, get permits, and build for each new area.

Potential impact scenarios

Connecting the remaining 2.6 billion people who are offline could have a big impact on different areas. History shows that being connected helps farmers increase productivity and income by giving them real-time market prices and weather updates. Studies show that connected farmers can improve planting, save money, and find better markets by dealing directly with buyers. SpaceCoin's satellite network could offer these services to farmers in remote areas, and its blockchain payment system could allow direct transactions, lowering costs and making prices clearer.

Access to online resources improves education, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Connected students can access global educational content and gain digital skills, especially in rural areas. The Giga partnership aims to connect all schools by 2030. SpaceCoin's satellite network could provide connectivity where traditional infrastructure isn't possible. Internet access also helps remote entrepreneurs join global e-commerce. High-speed internet in rural areas encourages new businesses, as entrepreneurs can use online tools to compete globally. SpaceCoin's payment system helps those with limited banking, allowing international transactions without traditional banks

The road ahead

Connecting the remaining 2.6 billion offline people requires addressing technical, economic, regulatory, and local adoption challenges. Successful satellite-based connectivity needs partnerships with local organizations, governments, and telecom providers. SpaceCoin's pilot tests in Africa and South Asia are key to understanding deployment in underserved markets, providing insights on user adoption, technical performance, and economic viability.

The regulatory environment for satellite communications is complex and varies by region, needing collaboration with regulatory bodies to support innovation and address interference and debris concerns. Blockchain-based satellite networks may require new regulatory approaches, posing challenges and opportunities for projects like SpaceCoin. Scaling from demonstration satellites to global connectivity involves enhancing technical capabilities and operations, including satellite manufacturing, launch logistics, and customer support. Satellite connectivity must be affordable for those in need, which may require technological advancements, economies of scale, and possible subsidies.

Measuring success

The success of satellite-based connectivity solutions should be measured not just by technical metrics like coverage area or data throughput, but by their impact on economic development, educational outcomes, and social inclusion.

Key metrics for evaluation include:

  • Adoption rates in target populations, particularly in rural and low-income areas
  • Economic impact measured through business formation, income growth, and employment creation
  • Educational outcomes including school connectivity rates and student performance metrics
  • Healthcare access improvements through telemedicine and digital health services
  • Cost accessibility compared to existing connectivity options
  • Technical performance including latency, reliability, and bandwidth capabilities

Conclusion

SpaceCoin is more than just a Web3 experiment; it aims to improve digital access by tackling global connectivity problems. It uses satellite technology, blockchain payments, and decentralized management to offer new solutions. While space-based blockchain transactions can happen, making them affordable and compliant is still a challenge.

Connecting the 2.6 billion people who are offline could increase productivity and innovation worldwide. It's unclear if SpaceCoin can close the digital gap, but its potential impact makes it worth investing in. The coming years will reveal if decentralized satellite networks can achieve universal connectivity, which will need new ideas, cost-effective methods, supportive rules, and partnerships. If successful, SpaceCoin could transform global connectivity, making information and opportunities available to everyone.

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

The post How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 17, 2025 As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise. Why cloud mining in 2025? Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings. IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces: Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers. Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction. Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals. Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries. Mining contracts for 2025 IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility. Contract Type Duration Price Daily Reward Total Earnings (Principal + Profit) Starter Contract 1 Day $200 $6 $200 + $6 + $10 bonus Bronze Basic Contract 2 Days $500 $13.5 $500 + $27 Bronze Basic Contract 3 Days $1,200 $36 $1,200 + $108 Silver Advanced Contract 1 Day $5,000 $175 $5,000 + $175 Silver Advanced Contract 2 Days $8,000 $320 $8,000 + $640 Silver…
RealLink
REAL$0.06404-4.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003928-4.72%
COM
COM$0.005923+0.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:48
Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

BitcoinWorld Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals The financial world often keeps us on our toes, and Wednesday was no exception. Investors watched closely as the US stock market concluded the day with a mixed performance across its major indexes. This snapshot offers a crucial glimpse into current investor sentiment and economic undercurrents, prompting many to ask: what exactly happened? Understanding the Latest US Stock Market Movements On Wednesday, the closing bell brought a varied picture for the US stock market. While some indexes celebrated gains, others registered slight declines, creating a truly mixed bag for investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed resilience, climbing by a notable 0.57%. This positive movement suggests strength in some of the larger, more established companies. Conversely, the S&P 500, a broader benchmark often seen as a barometer for the overall market, experienced a modest dip of 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw a slight retreat, sliding by 0.33%. This particular index often reflects investor sentiment towards growth stocks and the tech sector. These divergent outcomes highlight the complex dynamics currently at play within the American economy. It’s not simply a matter of “up” or “down” for the entire US stock market; rather, it’s a nuanced landscape where different sectors and company types are responding to unique pressures and opportunities. Why Did the US Stock Market See Mixed Results? When the US stock market delivers a mixed performance, it often points to a tug-of-war between various economic factors. Several elements could have contributed to Wednesday’s varied closings. For instance, positive corporate earnings reports from certain industries might have bolstered the Dow. At the same time, concerns over inflation, interest rate policies by the Federal Reserve, or even global economic uncertainties could have pressured growth stocks, affecting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Key considerations often include: Economic Data: Recent reports on employment, manufacturing, or consumer spending can sway market sentiment. Corporate Announcements: Strong or weak earnings forecasts from influential companies can significantly impact their respective sectors. Interest Rate Expectations: The prospect of higher or lower interest rates directly influences borrowing costs for businesses and consumer spending, affecting future profitability. Geopolitical Events: Global tensions or trade policies can introduce uncertainty, causing investors to become more cautious. Understanding these underlying drivers is crucial for anyone trying to make sense of daily market fluctuations in the US stock market. Navigating Volatility in the US Stock Market A mixed close, while not a dramatic downturn, serves as a reminder that market volatility is a constant companion for investors. For those involved in the US stock market, particularly individuals managing their portfolios, these days underscore the importance of a well-thought-out strategy. It’s important not to react impulsively to daily movements. Instead, consider these actionable insights: Diversification: Spreading investments across different sectors and asset classes can help mitigate risk when one area underperforms. Long-Term Perspective: Focusing on long-term financial goals rather than short-term gains can help weather daily market swings. Stay Informed: Keeping abreast of economic news and company fundamentals provides context for market behavior. Consult Experts: Financial advisors can offer personalized guidance based on individual risk tolerance and objectives. Even small movements in major indexes can signal shifts that require attention, guiding future investment decisions within the dynamic US stock market. What’s Next for the US Stock Market? Looking ahead, investors will be keenly watching for further economic indicators and corporate announcements to gauge the direction of the US stock market. Upcoming inflation data, statements from the Federal Reserve, and quarterly earnings reports will likely provide more clarity. The interplay of these factors will continue to shape investor confidence and, consequently, the performance of the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. Remaining informed and adaptive will be key to understanding the market’s trajectory. Conclusion: Wednesday’s mixed close in the US stock market highlights the intricate balance of forces influencing financial markets. While the Dow showed strength, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced slight declines, reflecting a nuanced economic landscape. This reminds us that understanding the ‘why’ behind these movements is as important as the movements themselves. As always, a thoughtful, informed approach remains the best strategy for navigating the complexities of the market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a “mixed close” mean for the US stock market? A1: A mixed close indicates that while some major stock indexes advanced, others declined. It suggests that different sectors or types of companies within the US stock market are experiencing varying influences, rather than a uniform market movement. Q2: Which major indexes were affected on Wednesday? A2: On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.57%, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.33%, illustrating the mixed performance across the US stock market. Q3: What factors contribute to a mixed stock market performance? A3: Mixed performances in the US stock market can be influenced by various factors, including specific corporate earnings, economic data releases, shifts in interest rate expectations, and broader geopolitical events that affect different market segments uniquely. Q4: How should investors react to mixed market signals? A4: Investors are generally advised to maintain a long-term perspective, diversify their portfolios, stay informed about economic news, and avoid impulsive decisions. Consulting a financial advisor can also provide personalized guidance for navigating the US stock market. Q5: What indicators should investors watch for future US stock market trends? A5: Key indicators to watch include upcoming inflation reports, statements from the Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy, and quarterly corporate earnings reports. These will offer insights into the future direction of the US stock market. Did you find this analysis of the US stock market helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the nuances of current financial trends! To learn more about the latest stock market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US stock market‘s future performance. This post Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01289-2.05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02425-6.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003928-4.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:30
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.421-9.17%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001538+0.91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00326-13.02%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36

Trending News

More

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,587.66
$101,587.66$101,587.66

-0.63%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,400.48
$3,400.48$3,400.48

-0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.41
$153.41$153.41

-1.47%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3374
$2.3374$2.3374

-1.29%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11022
$0.11022$0.11022

+2.99%