ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Space Shuttle Discovery Would Need To Be Dismantled For Planned Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Space Shuttle Discovery that flew 39 earth-orbital missions is on display at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Saturday, December 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The Space Shuttle Discovery (OV-103) would need to be cut into pieces if a planned move to the Johnson Space Center in Texas goes forward, warned the Smithsonian Institution in a letter to congressional leaders this week. The letter was a response to a request from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget for NASA and the Smithsonian to prepare to move the historic spacecraft to Texas within 18 months, and to determine the “actual costs” required to make it happen. The U.S. space agency and the famed institute have estimated it would cost at a minimum “between $120 and $150 million, exclusive of the cost of building a new exhibit in Houston.” That is far higher than the $85 million budgeted for transportation and exhibition. A Major Endeavor For Discovery Space Shuttle Discovery completed a total of 39 missions between 1984 and 2011, spending a combined 365 days in orbit. It hasn’t quite gone to infinity and beyond, but moving it from its current home at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia, to Space Center Houston could be more challenging than its trips to space. Current plans call for the third operational orbiter and the most-flown Space Shuttle to be relocated to Texas, where it would go on display at the Mission Control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The move has the support of Texas lawmakers. “Houston played a critical role throughout the life of the space shuttle program, but it is clear political favors trumped common sense and fairness… The post Space Shuttle Discovery Would Need To Be Dismantled For Planned Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Space Shuttle Discovery that flew 39 earth-orbital missions is on display at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Saturday, December 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The Space Shuttle Discovery (OV-103) would need to be cut into pieces if a planned move to the Johnson Space Center in Texas goes forward, warned the Smithsonian Institution in a letter to congressional leaders this week. The letter was a response to a request from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget for NASA and the Smithsonian to prepare to move the historic spacecraft to Texas within 18 months, and to determine the “actual costs” required to make it happen. The U.S. space agency and the famed institute have estimated it would cost at a minimum “between $120 and $150 million, exclusive of the cost of building a new exhibit in Houston.” That is far higher than the $85 million budgeted for transportation and exhibition. A Major Endeavor For Discovery Space Shuttle Discovery completed a total of 39 missions between 1984 and 2011, spending a combined 365 days in orbit. It hasn’t quite gone to infinity and beyond, but moving it from its current home at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia, to Space Center Houston could be more challenging than its trips to space. Current plans call for the third operational orbiter and the most-flown Space Shuttle to be relocated to Texas, where it would go on display at the Mission Control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The move has the support of Texas lawmakers. “Houston played a critical role throughout the life of the space shuttle program, but it is clear political favors trumped common sense and fairness…

Space Shuttle Discovery Would Need To Be Dismantled For Planned Move

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:07
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1554-7.88%
Movement
MOVE$0.05752-6.91%
COM
COM$0.005922+0.71%
SynFutures
F$0.011239-4.95%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.4584-4.89%

The Space Shuttle Discovery that flew 39 earth-orbital missions is on display at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Saturday, December 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Space Shuttle Discovery (OV-103) would need to be cut into pieces if a planned move to the Johnson Space Center in Texas goes forward, warned the Smithsonian Institution in a letter to congressional leaders this week. The letter was a response to a request from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget for NASA and the Smithsonian to prepare to move the historic spacecraft to Texas within 18 months, and to determine the “actual costs” required to make it happen.

The U.S. space agency and the famed institute have estimated it would cost at a minimum “between $120 and $150 million, exclusive of the cost of building a new exhibit in Houston.”

That is far higher than the $85 million budgeted for transportation and exhibition.

A Major Endeavor For Discovery

Space Shuttle Discovery completed a total of 39 missions between 1984 and 2011, spending a combined 365 days in orbit. It hasn’t quite gone to infinity and beyond, but moving it from its current home at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia, to Space Center Houston could be more challenging than its trips to space.

Current plans call for the third operational orbiter and the most-flown Space Shuttle to be relocated to Texas, where it would go on display at the Mission Control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The move has the support of Texas lawmakers.

“Houston played a critical role throughout the life of the space shuttle program, but it is clear political favors trumped common sense and fairness when the Obama administration blocked the Space City from receiving the recognition it deserves,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) earlier this year.

In July, Cornyn, along with fellow GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, introduced the “Bring the Space Shuttle Home Act,” which would allocate $85 million to relocate the Space Shuttle to the Lone Star State. The state already houses a shuttle replica on a 747 carrier aircraft.

More Than Money

Beyond the increased costs of moving Space Shuttle Discovery, the Smithsonian Institution warned that the spacecraft would need to be dismantled, something that has never been undertaken. Nor were any of the Space Shuttles even designed to be taken apart.

Each orbital vehicle is covered with extremely delicate ceramic tiles that were developed to withstand the heat of re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. Under the tiles are cables and connectors that cannot simply be unplugged or disconnected.

“While an engineering study will be necessary due to the size and weight of the space vehicle, both NASA and the Smithsonian believe that Discovery will have to undergo significant disassembly to be moved,” the letter sent to Appropriations Committee members read.

Discovery is the most intact shuttle orbiter of the NASA program, and we remain concerned that disassembling the vehicle will destroy its historical value,” the letter added. “We remain concerned about the unprecedented nature of a removal of an object from the national collection, and that we would be causing damage to the most intact orbiter from the Space Shuttle program. In particular, irreparable damage to the Shuttle tiles will occur in disassembly, which were critical to the Shuttle’s unique reusability.”

Not Enough Shuttles To Go Around

The fight for the shuttle has been years in the making, with Texas officials arguing that this is simply correcting a wrong made well over a decade ago, and that Discovery should never have been sent to the Smithsonian in the first place.

The NASA Authorization Act of 2010 had specified that the four Space Shuttles retired from NASA were to be given to states with a “historical relationship with either the launch, flight operations, or processing of the Space Shuttle orbiters or the retrieval of NASA-manned space vehicles, or significant contributions to human space flight.”

However, the Lone Star State was left without one of the Space Shuttles. Instead, Space Shuttle Enterprise (OV-101), which had been on display at the Udvar-Hazy Center from 2003 to 2011, was relocated to the USS Intrepid Museum in New York City, with the Smithsonian receiving OV-103. The Space Shuttle Atlantis (OV-104) is currently on display at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Merritt Island, Florida, and the Space Shuttle Endeavor (OV-105) is located at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California.

Texas lawmakers and other officials expressed disappointment that the Johnson Space Center didn’t receive one of the shuttles. That sentiment was shared by the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (AFB), Ohio.

Texas lawmakers have previously questioned why New York City was given one of the four shuttles, despite making no significant contributions to space exploration and not being home to a NASA center, unlike Houston. That has led to questions being raised about why the Lone Star State hasn’t sought to obtain the Space Shuttle Enterprise instead.

One part of it may be the history that comes with Discovery, whereas Enterprise never even went into orbit. Moreover, Texas officials have argued the federal government still owns Discovery, a point disputed by the Smithsonian, which maintains that ownership was transferred to the National Air and Space Museum.

How It Got There?

Another question worth asking is why the Space Shuttle Discovery can’t be moved without being dismantled. That reason is far simpler.

The shuttle was delivered to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in April 2012, carried on a modified Boeing 747 from the Kennedy Space Center. During the flight, the aircraft even made a historic flyover of Washington, D.C., passing over the National Mall before landing. After that, the shuttle was towed the short distance to the museum, which is located adjacent to the airport.

The Space Shuttle Discovery, aboard a specially modified NASA Boeing 747, flies over the Washington, DC, April 17, 2012, as seen from Arlington, Virginia. AFP PHOTO / Karen BLEIER (Photo by KAREN BLEIER / AFP) (Photo by KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

None of the original Boeing 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) formerly used by NASA remains in operation, and as such, the only option to move the space shuttle is via barge.

That could be significantly more challenging, warned the independent group, Keep the Shuttle, which issued its own independent findings that suggested that if the relocation of Discovery were to go forward.

It found that it would “require a 25+ mile tow through Fairfax County and other parts of Northern Virginia to reach a navigable portion of the Potomac River, at which point the shuttle would be loaded onto a barge for a 2,000+ mile journey to Texas.”

Keep the Shuttle further warned that a move could necessitate the removal of 400 trees, the reinforcement of local roads with steel plating, the removal of hundreds of utility poles, traffic signs, and streetlights. That study was made before the option of dismantling the shuttle was considered, but the outcome is similar.

In its current configuration, the shuttle measures 122 feet in length, 57 feet in height, and has a wingspan of 78 feet. Either it would need to be dismantled or, as Keep the Shuttle indicated, street signs and even trees might need to be cut down.

If Texas is serious about receiving a shuttle, it should speak to New York City, as the Space Shuttle Enterprise is already on the Hudson River, which would make a move by barge a lot easier. Of course, the Big Apple likely won’t be any happier about seeing its prized shuttle going to the Lone Star State.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/petersuciu/2025/10/03/space-shuttle-discovery-would-need-to-be-dismantled-for-planned-move/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

The post How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 17, 2025 As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise. Why cloud mining in 2025? Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings. IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces: Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers. Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction. Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals. Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries. Mining contracts for 2025 IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility. Contract Type Duration Price Daily Reward Total Earnings (Principal + Profit) Starter Contract 1 Day $200 $6 $200 + $6 + $10 bonus Bronze Basic Contract 2 Days $500 $13.5 $500 + $27 Bronze Basic Contract 3 Days $1,200 $36 $1,200 + $108 Silver Advanced Contract 1 Day $5,000 $175 $5,000 + $175 Silver Advanced Contract 2 Days $8,000 $320 $8,000 + $640 Silver…
RealLink
REAL$0.06404-4.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003928-4.72%
COM
COM$0.005923+0.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:48
Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

BitcoinWorld Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals The financial world often keeps us on our toes, and Wednesday was no exception. Investors watched closely as the US stock market concluded the day with a mixed performance across its major indexes. This snapshot offers a crucial glimpse into current investor sentiment and economic undercurrents, prompting many to ask: what exactly happened? Understanding the Latest US Stock Market Movements On Wednesday, the closing bell brought a varied picture for the US stock market. While some indexes celebrated gains, others registered slight declines, creating a truly mixed bag for investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed resilience, climbing by a notable 0.57%. This positive movement suggests strength in some of the larger, more established companies. Conversely, the S&P 500, a broader benchmark often seen as a barometer for the overall market, experienced a modest dip of 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw a slight retreat, sliding by 0.33%. This particular index often reflects investor sentiment towards growth stocks and the tech sector. These divergent outcomes highlight the complex dynamics currently at play within the American economy. It’s not simply a matter of “up” or “down” for the entire US stock market; rather, it’s a nuanced landscape where different sectors and company types are responding to unique pressures and opportunities. Why Did the US Stock Market See Mixed Results? When the US stock market delivers a mixed performance, it often points to a tug-of-war between various economic factors. Several elements could have contributed to Wednesday’s varied closings. For instance, positive corporate earnings reports from certain industries might have bolstered the Dow. At the same time, concerns over inflation, interest rate policies by the Federal Reserve, or even global economic uncertainties could have pressured growth stocks, affecting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Key considerations often include: Economic Data: Recent reports on employment, manufacturing, or consumer spending can sway market sentiment. Corporate Announcements: Strong or weak earnings forecasts from influential companies can significantly impact their respective sectors. Interest Rate Expectations: The prospect of higher or lower interest rates directly influences borrowing costs for businesses and consumer spending, affecting future profitability. Geopolitical Events: Global tensions or trade policies can introduce uncertainty, causing investors to become more cautious. Understanding these underlying drivers is crucial for anyone trying to make sense of daily market fluctuations in the US stock market. Navigating Volatility in the US Stock Market A mixed close, while not a dramatic downturn, serves as a reminder that market volatility is a constant companion for investors. For those involved in the US stock market, particularly individuals managing their portfolios, these days underscore the importance of a well-thought-out strategy. It’s important not to react impulsively to daily movements. Instead, consider these actionable insights: Diversification: Spreading investments across different sectors and asset classes can help mitigate risk when one area underperforms. Long-Term Perspective: Focusing on long-term financial goals rather than short-term gains can help weather daily market swings. Stay Informed: Keeping abreast of economic news and company fundamentals provides context for market behavior. Consult Experts: Financial advisors can offer personalized guidance based on individual risk tolerance and objectives. Even small movements in major indexes can signal shifts that require attention, guiding future investment decisions within the dynamic US stock market. What’s Next for the US Stock Market? Looking ahead, investors will be keenly watching for further economic indicators and corporate announcements to gauge the direction of the US stock market. Upcoming inflation data, statements from the Federal Reserve, and quarterly earnings reports will likely provide more clarity. The interplay of these factors will continue to shape investor confidence and, consequently, the performance of the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. Remaining informed and adaptive will be key to understanding the market’s trajectory. Conclusion: Wednesday’s mixed close in the US stock market highlights the intricate balance of forces influencing financial markets. While the Dow showed strength, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced slight declines, reflecting a nuanced economic landscape. This reminds us that understanding the ‘why’ behind these movements is as important as the movements themselves. As always, a thoughtful, informed approach remains the best strategy for navigating the complexities of the market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a “mixed close” mean for the US stock market? A1: A mixed close indicates that while some major stock indexes advanced, others declined. It suggests that different sectors or types of companies within the US stock market are experiencing varying influences, rather than a uniform market movement. Q2: Which major indexes were affected on Wednesday? A2: On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.57%, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.33%, illustrating the mixed performance across the US stock market. Q3: What factors contribute to a mixed stock market performance? A3: Mixed performances in the US stock market can be influenced by various factors, including specific corporate earnings, economic data releases, shifts in interest rate expectations, and broader geopolitical events that affect different market segments uniquely. Q4: How should investors react to mixed market signals? A4: Investors are generally advised to maintain a long-term perspective, diversify their portfolios, stay informed about economic news, and avoid impulsive decisions. Consulting a financial advisor can also provide personalized guidance for navigating the US stock market. Q5: What indicators should investors watch for future US stock market trends? A5: Key indicators to watch include upcoming inflation reports, statements from the Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy, and quarterly corporate earnings reports. These will offer insights into the future direction of the US stock market. Did you find this analysis of the US stock market helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the nuances of current financial trends! To learn more about the latest stock market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US stock market‘s future performance. This post Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01289-2.05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02425-6.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003928-4.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:30
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.421-9.17%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001538+0.91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00326-13.02%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36

Trending News

More

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,587.66
$101,587.66$101,587.66

-0.63%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,400.48
$3,400.48$3,400.48

-0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.41
$153.41$153.41

-1.47%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3374
$2.3374$2.3374

-1.29%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11022
$0.11022$0.11022

+2.99%