ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Shyam Madiraju Film Takes Us To Mumbai Underworld appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A poster of Shyam P Madiraju’s Hindi film 55 which focuses on the survival instincts of a pickpocket in the Indian city of Mumbai. Scott Free Productions Indian filmmaker Shyam P Madiraju was delighted to have Ridley Scott onboard when they showed interest after watching an incomplete version of 55 – the Hindi film that is out in theatres and is also available on VOD in the US markets. Emraan Hashmi, Rizwan Shaikh, Dhanshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane play lead roles in 55 which is about an orphaned pickpocket in the Indian city of Mumbai. In an exclusive interview, Madiraju talks about getting Bollywood star Hashmi to feature in a negative role, the struggles they faced while making the film, and much more. Shyam P Madiraju interview on 55 Indian filmmaker Shyam P Madiraju reveals he had been working on 55 for a long time and it was not even completed when it was screened at Busan Film Festival. With Ridley Scott and Paul Feig backing the project, it is now available for the audience to watch. The film is available on AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, YouTube, Comcast, Charter, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, and Vubiquity on VOD. The story of 55 revolves around an orphaned teenage pickpocket who has been named 55 by the gang lord who runs the pickpocketing racket in Mumbai. The young boy goes through an array of emotions as he deals with the impact of his actions, loyalty, survival, and redemption. Shyam Madiraju on challenges of making 55, Busan screening The film was screened at Busan Film Festival in 202o. It was under a different title, and the director says it was also an incomplete version. Asked about the Busan screening of 55, Madiraju says, “We had a tough draw of luck. All the… The post Shyam Madiraju Film Takes Us To Mumbai Underworld appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A poster of Shyam P Madiraju’s Hindi film 55 which focuses on the survival instincts of a pickpocket in the Indian city of Mumbai. Scott Free Productions Indian filmmaker Shyam P Madiraju was delighted to have Ridley Scott onboard when they showed interest after watching an incomplete version of 55 – the Hindi film that is out in theatres and is also available on VOD in the US markets. Emraan Hashmi, Rizwan Shaikh, Dhanshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane play lead roles in 55 which is about an orphaned pickpocket in the Indian city of Mumbai. In an exclusive interview, Madiraju talks about getting Bollywood star Hashmi to feature in a negative role, the struggles they faced while making the film, and much more. Shyam P Madiraju interview on 55 Indian filmmaker Shyam P Madiraju reveals he had been working on 55 for a long time and it was not even completed when it was screened at Busan Film Festival. With Ridley Scott and Paul Feig backing the project, it is now available for the audience to watch. The film is available on AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, YouTube, Comcast, Charter, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, and Vubiquity on VOD. The story of 55 revolves around an orphaned teenage pickpocket who has been named 55 by the gang lord who runs the pickpocketing racket in Mumbai. The young boy goes through an array of emotions as he deals with the impact of his actions, loyalty, survival, and redemption. Shyam Madiraju on challenges of making 55, Busan screening The film was screened at Busan Film Festival in 202o. It was under a different title, and the director says it was also an incomplete version. Asked about the Busan screening of 55, Madiraju says, “We had a tough draw of luck. All the…

Shyam Madiraju Film Takes Us To Mumbai Underworld

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 00:55
COM
COM$0,005908+0,03%
PoP Planet
P$0,02896+0,27%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0,6477-5,09%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,0001451-3,72%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,024-6,90%

A poster of Shyam P Madiraju’s Hindi film 55 which focuses on the survival instincts of a pickpocket in the Indian city of Mumbai.

Scott Free Productions

Indian filmmaker Shyam P Madiraju was delighted to have Ridley Scott onboard when they showed interest after watching an incomplete version of 55 – the Hindi film that is out in theatres and is also available on VOD in the US markets. Emraan Hashmi, Rizwan Shaikh, Dhanshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane play lead roles in 55 which is about an orphaned pickpocket in the Indian city of Mumbai. In an exclusive interview, Madiraju talks about getting Bollywood star Hashmi to feature in a negative role, the struggles they faced while making the film, and much more.

Shyam P Madiraju interview on 55

Indian filmmaker Shyam P Madiraju reveals he had been working on 55 for a long time and it was not even completed when it was screened at Busan Film Festival. With Ridley Scott and Paul Feig backing the project, it is now available for the audience to watch. The film is available on AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, YouTube, Comcast, Charter, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, and Vubiquity on VOD.

The story of 55 revolves around an orphaned teenage pickpocket who has been named 55 by the gang lord who runs the pickpocketing racket in Mumbai. The young boy goes through an array of emotions as he deals with the impact of his actions, loyalty, survival, and redemption.

Shyam Madiraju on challenges of making 55, Busan screening

The film was screened at Busan Film Festival in 202o. It was under a different title, and the director says it was also an incomplete version. Asked about the Busan screening of 55, Madiraju says, “We had a tough draw of luck. All the festivals were cancelled around the COVID outbreak. We panicked, sent our film quickly to Busan Film Festival and they embraced it! It was an unfinished cut. I guess they didn’t have many options (That’s why they decided to screen it perhaps). Much like the lead character’s journey, the film also had an unbelievable amount of bad luck cards dealt to it.”

Asked about the title change, he says, “I think (the title was changed) partly because the earlier one was just a temporary title that we had to go with (for Busan).” Does that mean the earlier version had a different focus, perhaps on Hashmi’s character? The filmmaker reminds us that the film screened at Busan was an unfinished one. “We had rushed through it. The time and resources we got to work on the film now made us realize that that the journey of 55 is the single most important one in the story. Hence, it was important for me to be focused on that.”

He also says the shoot was chaotic, challenging, and yet, totally worth it. “Honestly, (the research work was) depressing, and gut-wrenching. There has to be a societal, fundamental change from ground for such situations. Not being able to do that was what made the process very depressing. Then I decided, okay, ‘I can make a film that talks of hope for them’. Perhaps, that way, I can make a difference.”

The film, 55, is backed by Scott Free Productions and FilmSharks. Recalling the time they came onboard, Madiraju says, “I am very blessed that Ridley Scott and Paul Feig saw the unfinished cuts and were incredibly evangelical about it. They have supported my film in the best possible way any filmmaker like me could have asked for. Ridley Scott is the Godzilla of filmmaking. Imagine Godzilla tells you that ‘you’re not half a bad fire breather yourself, (You know you did something good).

Shyam Madiraju on the origin of 55

Madiraju travels back to his childhood and pays respects to the filmmakers he idolizes talking about the origin of his latest film, 55. His earlier life was spent in the Indian cities of Delhi and Mumbai. “To use Satyajit Ray’s terms, both the cities are ultimate Mahanagars (Hindi word for metro cities). They come with their own characteristics and personalities. I call 55 my love letter to the city (Mumbai).”

He adds, “Photography was the genesis of the story. When I was travelling around Mumbai and taking photographs on the streets, I saw a child pickpocketing, and I decided to follow him. He was very combative and angry at first. What startled and impressed me was how quickly he figured that I was not a local. I was impressed by his astute level of perception, he figured it out just with the way I spoke!”

Madiraju recalls that even at the age of eleven, the kid appeared to have more experience than “most human beings would have in nine lifetimes”. He says that this was the point which became the genesis of 55.”

Lamenting he could not help the kid much, he says, “The kid was arrested, and we later got him out on bail. Eventually, we were only able to give them small-term relief.” Madiraju says he brought in the Dickensian sense of survival into the story to give a global appeal to it.

Shyam Madiraju on casting Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi for 55

Madiraju says he discussed and offered the role of the gang lord to many Indian actors, but Hashmi appeared to be the most connected to the story. “He was even willing to take certain leaps of faith required for him to feature in an independent film like this one and essay a role (like the one he has in 55). That was very reassuring. For instance, gray (hair) is a death sentence in Bollywood. Everyone wants to have their hair dyed till they’re 90 years old. But Emraan was fine with it. I will share another example of his dedication. His character has a limp in the film. During our research, we discovered how Kevin Spacey used to put a stone in his boot for his Academy-winning performance in The Usual Suspect. Emraan actively tried it and for the rest of the shoot, he carried the stone in his pocket the entire time. Sometimes, he would even forget to take it out of his shoe!”

Shyam Madiraju on India release for 55

When will the film be released in India? Madiraju assures us that the makers are working on it. “We wanted to start with an American release. The idea that this film is actually going to theaters first. I know that’s not a popular theory anymore. But, I deeply value the collective experience of sitting in a cinema theater and watching a film. I think that shared feeling is what the world needs right now more than anything else.”

Shyam Madiraju’s upcoming films

Madiraju is working on two films, and both are being produced by Ridley Scott. One of them is The Triple Agent, based on a book of the same name written by two-time Pulitzer winning journalist Joby Warrick. Orlando Bloom is attached to play the lead in the film. The second film is The Thing Around My Neck – Mangal Sutra. It is the story of an Indian American woman in her 50s whose husband dies. It is a dark comedy showcasing her response to the husband’s will which is for his mistress.

(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/swetakaushal/2025/10/05/ridley-scotts-55-shyam-madiraju-film-takes-us-to-mumbai-underworld/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

The post How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 17, 2025 As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise. Why cloud mining in 2025? Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings. IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces: Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers. Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction. Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals. Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries. Mining contracts for 2025 IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility. Contract Type Duration Price Daily Reward Total Earnings (Principal + Profit) Starter Contract 1 Day $200 $6 $200 + $6 + $10 bonus Bronze Basic Contract 2 Days $500 $13.5 $500 + $27 Bronze Basic Contract 3 Days $1,200 $36 $1,200 + $108 Silver Advanced Contract 1 Day $5,000 $175 $5,000 + $175 Silver Advanced Contract 2 Days $8,000 $320 $8,000 + $640 Silver…
RealLink
REAL$0,06404-4,14%
Moonveil
MORE$0,003928-4,72%
COM
COM$0,005923+0,50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:48
Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

BitcoinWorld Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals The financial world often keeps us on our toes, and Wednesday was no exception. Investors watched closely as the US stock market concluded the day with a mixed performance across its major indexes. This snapshot offers a crucial glimpse into current investor sentiment and economic undercurrents, prompting many to ask: what exactly happened? Understanding the Latest US Stock Market Movements On Wednesday, the closing bell brought a varied picture for the US stock market. While some indexes celebrated gains, others registered slight declines, creating a truly mixed bag for investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed resilience, climbing by a notable 0.57%. This positive movement suggests strength in some of the larger, more established companies. Conversely, the S&P 500, a broader benchmark often seen as a barometer for the overall market, experienced a modest dip of 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw a slight retreat, sliding by 0.33%. This particular index often reflects investor sentiment towards growth stocks and the tech sector. These divergent outcomes highlight the complex dynamics currently at play within the American economy. It’s not simply a matter of “up” or “down” for the entire US stock market; rather, it’s a nuanced landscape where different sectors and company types are responding to unique pressures and opportunities. Why Did the US Stock Market See Mixed Results? When the US stock market delivers a mixed performance, it often points to a tug-of-war between various economic factors. Several elements could have contributed to Wednesday’s varied closings. For instance, positive corporate earnings reports from certain industries might have bolstered the Dow. At the same time, concerns over inflation, interest rate policies by the Federal Reserve, or even global economic uncertainties could have pressured growth stocks, affecting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Key considerations often include: Economic Data: Recent reports on employment, manufacturing, or consumer spending can sway market sentiment. Corporate Announcements: Strong or weak earnings forecasts from influential companies can significantly impact their respective sectors. Interest Rate Expectations: The prospect of higher or lower interest rates directly influences borrowing costs for businesses and consumer spending, affecting future profitability. Geopolitical Events: Global tensions or trade policies can introduce uncertainty, causing investors to become more cautious. Understanding these underlying drivers is crucial for anyone trying to make sense of daily market fluctuations in the US stock market. Navigating Volatility in the US Stock Market A mixed close, while not a dramatic downturn, serves as a reminder that market volatility is a constant companion for investors. For those involved in the US stock market, particularly individuals managing their portfolios, these days underscore the importance of a well-thought-out strategy. It’s important not to react impulsively to daily movements. Instead, consider these actionable insights: Diversification: Spreading investments across different sectors and asset classes can help mitigate risk when one area underperforms. Long-Term Perspective: Focusing on long-term financial goals rather than short-term gains can help weather daily market swings. Stay Informed: Keeping abreast of economic news and company fundamentals provides context for market behavior. Consult Experts: Financial advisors can offer personalized guidance based on individual risk tolerance and objectives. Even small movements in major indexes can signal shifts that require attention, guiding future investment decisions within the dynamic US stock market. What’s Next for the US Stock Market? Looking ahead, investors will be keenly watching for further economic indicators and corporate announcements to gauge the direction of the US stock market. Upcoming inflation data, statements from the Federal Reserve, and quarterly earnings reports will likely provide more clarity. The interplay of these factors will continue to shape investor confidence and, consequently, the performance of the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. Remaining informed and adaptive will be key to understanding the market’s trajectory. Conclusion: Wednesday’s mixed close in the US stock market highlights the intricate balance of forces influencing financial markets. While the Dow showed strength, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced slight declines, reflecting a nuanced economic landscape. This reminds us that understanding the ‘why’ behind these movements is as important as the movements themselves. As always, a thoughtful, informed approach remains the best strategy for navigating the complexities of the market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a “mixed close” mean for the US stock market? A1: A mixed close indicates that while some major stock indexes advanced, others declined. It suggests that different sectors or types of companies within the US stock market are experiencing varying influences, rather than a uniform market movement. Q2: Which major indexes were affected on Wednesday? A2: On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.57%, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.33%, illustrating the mixed performance across the US stock market. Q3: What factors contribute to a mixed stock market performance? A3: Mixed performances in the US stock market can be influenced by various factors, including specific corporate earnings, economic data releases, shifts in interest rate expectations, and broader geopolitical events that affect different market segments uniquely. Q4: How should investors react to mixed market signals? A4: Investors are generally advised to maintain a long-term perspective, diversify their portfolios, stay informed about economic news, and avoid impulsive decisions. Consulting a financial advisor can also provide personalized guidance for navigating the US stock market. Q5: What indicators should investors watch for future US stock market trends? A5: Key indicators to watch include upcoming inflation reports, statements from the Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy, and quarterly corporate earnings reports. These will offer insights into the future direction of the US stock market. Did you find this analysis of the US stock market helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the nuances of current financial trends! To learn more about the latest stock market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US stock market‘s future performance. This post Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01289-2,05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,02425-6,15%
Moonveil
MORE$0,003928-4,72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:30
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,421-9,17%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0001538+0,91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,00326-13,02%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36

Trending News

More

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101 576,59
$101 576,59$101 576,59

-0,64%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 401,26
$3 401,26$3 401,26

-0,78%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152,95
$152,95$152,95

-1,77%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3373
$2,3373$2,3373

-1,30%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,10880
$0,10880$0,10880

+1,67%