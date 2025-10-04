SBSB’s guide to choosing an ideal jurisdiction for crypto startup

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.
With MiCA set to transform Europe’s crypto market in 2026, SBSB FinTech Lawyers help startups navigate licensing, AML/CTF rules, and jurisdiction strategy.
Table of Contents
As 2026 approaches, cryptocurrency startups in Europe face a pivotal moment. The full implementation of the MiCA Regulation (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) will bring sweeping changes, with new licensing requirements, stricter anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) measures, and more rigorous corporate governance standards. These regulatory shifts will present challenges for many emerging crypto businesses.
The critical question now is: How can crypto startups select the right jurisdiction to adapt successfully to these changes?
SBSB FinTech Lawyers, a leading international law firm with over a decade of experience in fintech and crypto-assets, helps clients navigate this complex legal landscape and determine the best jurisdiction to establish or relocate their crypto businesses.
“The MiCA Regulation will create a unified European market, but the high entry barriers it introduces will require businesses to choose their jurisdiction carefully. The right choice balances costs, opportunities, and long-term compliance,” said Ivan Nevzorov, Acting CEO of SBSB FinTech Lawyers.
For crypto startups, selecting the right jurisdiction has become a strategic move, with several critical factors at play:
SBSB FinTech Lawyers recommends focusing on several jurisdictions that combine low costs, flexibility, and favorable conditions for crypto businesses:
SBSB FinTech Lawyers provides end-to-end support for crypto startups. From analyzing business needs and selecting the most suitable jurisdiction to securing the necessary licenses and ensuring a smooth market entry, we guide clients through the entire process. SBSB helps companies navigate the evolving regulatory landscape while maintaining a balance between compliance and business growth.
With over 10 years of experience, SBSB FinTech Lawyers is an international law firm specializing in fintech, crypto-assets, and regulatory compliance. The company serves clients in the EU, Latin America, and Asia, offering expert advice on jurisdiction selection and ensuring a seamless market entry.
For more information, visit the official website.
Email: [email protected]
Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.