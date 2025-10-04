ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post San Diego Wave Lawsuit Vs. Ellis Exposes Gap In NWSL Commissioner Authority appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images Getty Images On September 29, 2025, Laure Leichtman and Arthur Levine, the owners of the San Diego Wave, sued the club’s former President, Jill Ellis, alleging that she fraudulently told the owners that she would remain with the club after they acquired it in October 2024. Ellis’ attorney countered that the lawsuit came only after Ellis requested $1.2 million owed to her in deferred compensation. The litigation reveals that NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman does not seem to have the same (but dwindling) authority typical of commissioners in sports. The History Of NWSL Commissioner Authority The first commissioner in professional sports was baseball’s Kennesaw Mountain Landis. He was appointed in 1920 to respond to the Black Sox scandal in which players on the Chicago White Sox were found to have thrown the 1919 World Series in exchange for payments from mobsters. From that hiring on, the role of the commissioner in sports has been understood as one having broad authority to govern the sport according to what the commissioner believes to be in the sport’s best interests. Indeed, courts have regularly rejected challenges to decisions made by the MLB Commissioner. In 1931, the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a suit from the then-minor league Milwaukee Brewers challenging Landis’ rejection of an optional player contract between the St. Louis Browns and the Brewers, holding that “the commissioner acted clearly within his authority.” In 1977, the Northern District of Georgia held that Commissioner Bowie Kuhn had the authority to discipline the Atlanta Braves for violations of a recently-imposed no-tampering policy under the Commissioner’s broad authority to act “in the best interests of baseball.” The next year, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision upholding Kuhn’s authority on the same ground to disallow the Oakland Athletics’… The post San Diego Wave Lawsuit Vs. Ellis Exposes Gap In NWSL Commissioner Authority appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images Getty Images On September 29, 2025, Laure Leichtman and Arthur Levine, the owners of the San Diego Wave, sued the club’s former President, Jill Ellis, alleging that she fraudulently told the owners that she would remain with the club after they acquired it in October 2024. Ellis’ attorney countered that the lawsuit came only after Ellis requested $1.2 million owed to her in deferred compensation. The litigation reveals that NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman does not seem to have the same (but dwindling) authority typical of commissioners in sports. The History Of NWSL Commissioner Authority The first commissioner in professional sports was baseball’s Kennesaw Mountain Landis. He was appointed in 1920 to respond to the Black Sox scandal in which players on the Chicago White Sox were found to have thrown the 1919 World Series in exchange for payments from mobsters. From that hiring on, the role of the commissioner in sports has been understood as one having broad authority to govern the sport according to what the commissioner believes to be in the sport’s best interests. Indeed, courts have regularly rejected challenges to decisions made by the MLB Commissioner. In 1931, the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a suit from the then-minor league Milwaukee Brewers challenging Landis’ rejection of an optional player contract between the St. Louis Browns and the Brewers, holding that “the commissioner acted clearly within his authority.” In 1977, the Northern District of Georgia held that Commissioner Bowie Kuhn had the authority to discipline the Atlanta Braves for violations of a recently-imposed no-tampering policy under the Commissioner’s broad authority to act “in the best interests of baseball.” The next year, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision upholding Kuhn’s authority on the same ground to disallow the Oakland Athletics’…

San Diego Wave Lawsuit Vs. Ellis Exposes Gap In NWSL Commissioner Authority

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:52
COM
COM$0.005937+0.95%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.4584-1.75%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.003266+0.30%
1
1$0.01954-14.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006852-7.26%

Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Getty Images

On September 29, 2025, Laure Leichtman and Arthur Levine, the owners of the San Diego Wave, sued the club’s former President, Jill Ellis, alleging that she fraudulently told the owners that she would remain with the club after they acquired it in October 2024. Ellis’ attorney countered that the lawsuit came only after Ellis requested $1.2 million owed to her in deferred compensation. The litigation reveals that NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman does not seem to have the same (but dwindling) authority typical of commissioners in sports.

The History Of NWSL Commissioner Authority

The first commissioner in professional sports was baseball’s Kennesaw Mountain Landis. He was appointed in 1920 to respond to the Black Sox scandal in which players on the Chicago White Sox were found to have thrown the 1919 World Series in exchange for payments from mobsters. From that hiring on, the role of the commissioner in sports has been understood as one having broad authority to govern the sport according to what the commissioner believes to be in the sport’s best interests.

Indeed, courts have regularly rejected challenges to decisions made by the MLB Commissioner. In 1931, the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a suit from the then-minor league Milwaukee Brewers challenging Landis’ rejection of an optional player contract between the St. Louis Browns and the Brewers, holding that “the commissioner acted clearly within his authority.” In 1977, the Northern District of Georgia held that Commissioner Bowie Kuhn had the authority to discipline the Atlanta Braves for violations of a recently-imposed no-tampering policy under the Commissioner’s broad authority to act “in the best interests of baseball.” The next year, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision upholding Kuhn’s authority on the same ground to disallow the Oakland Athletics’ sale of left fielder Joe Rudi and pitcher Rollie Fingers to the Boston Red Sox for $2 million and pitcher Vida Blue to the New York Yankees for $1.5 million.

Similarly, courts have regularly rejected lawsuits brought by the NFLPA and NFL players challenging Commissioner Roger Goodell’s authority to adjudicate player discipline matters, citing the Commissioner’s broad authority as agreed to in the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement.

At some point, the leagues realized that the intra-league disputes that exposed baseball’s dirty laundry in the 1970s would be better resolved in a non-public forum. To that end, today, all of the major North American sports leagues have provisions in their governing documents (e.g., a Constitution and Bylaws) that require that a broad range of disputes concerning league business be decided by an arbitration presided over by the Commissioner or their designee. In addition to providing privacy, this process was intended to ensure that the best interests of the sport, i.e., the leagues’ interests, were taken into account.

Moreover, these arbitration provisions extend to disputes between clubs and their employees, since employees of professional sports teams generally agree to abide by league rules (typically via an Employee Handbook).

Commissioner Authority Currently

The broad authority of commissioners to adjudicate disputes within their leagues is experiencing unprecedented uncertainty. In August of this year, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit held that Goodell could not serve as the arbitrator in an action initiated by coach Brian Flores alleging that the NFL and several clubs had racially discriminatory hiring practices. Just days prior to that, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that permitting Goodell to arbitrate a dispute between former coach Jon Gruden and the NFL would be “unconscionable.”

Importantly, the Second Circuit explained that its ruling did not alter prior decisions in which it had upheld the broad authority of the NFL Commissioner to serve as the arbitrator in disputes over player conduct. The important distinction was and is that the player conduct arbitration process was negotiated with and agreed to by the NFLPA whereas Flores and Gruden had no meaningful opportunity to negotiate over the NFL’s arbitration process.

Commissioner Authority In The NWSL

Berman is no stranger to commissioner authority. She started her career as an attorney at Proskauer Rose, a law firm which regularly assists sports leagues and teams in employment litigation and arbitration. Next, she spent 13 years as an attorney at the NHL, including many years as one of the league’s top attorneys negotiating against players.

Furthermore, after taking over as Commissioner of the NWSL in April 2022, Berman was steadfast in asserting her apparent authority to address some of the league’s problems. After two separate investigative reports were issued in the fall of 2022 which identified numerous instances of sexual, racial and other inappropriate comments and misbehavior by NWSL coaches and executives, the NWSL announced that Berman had banned five coaches from the league and banned two others until 2025.

Yet, the lawsuit by the Wave against Ellis suggests that Berman does not have the same broad authority of commissioners in other leagues. Specifically, it does not seem that the NWSL’s operating documents (e.g., the limited liability company agreement among its club-members), requires that disputes between teams and their employees be subject to arbitration before the Commissioner. Indeed, Ellis’ attorney, Douglas Silverstein of Kesluk, Silverstein, Jacob & Morrison, PC, said he is unaware of any provision which would require the Wave’s action to be arbitrated. He also confirmed that Ellis’ employment agreement did not contain an arbitration provision. Neither the Wave’s attorneys nor the NWSL responded to a request for comment.

While Ellis might have challenged Berman’s authority to adjudicate the dispute (a la Flores and Gruden), the absence of such a provision is an own goal for NWSL. At a time when the NWSL is growing but also facing increased competition domestically and internationally, it is unhelpful to have a public lawsuit involving one of its clubs and one of the most successful soccer coaches in recent memory (women’s or otherwise). If the lawsuit proceeds, there will almost certainly be the public filing of facts, claims, and documents which the NWSL would prefer to remain private. One wonders how carefully the Wave’s owners and attorneys considered these issues before commencing litigation.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chrisdeubert/2025/10/03/jill-ellis-vs-llfo-exposes-gap-in-nwsl-commissioner-authority/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

BitcoinWorld Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals The financial world often keeps us on our toes, and Wednesday was no exception. Investors watched closely as the US stock market concluded the day with a mixed performance across its major indexes. This snapshot offers a crucial glimpse into current investor sentiment and economic undercurrents, prompting many to ask: what exactly happened? Understanding the Latest US Stock Market Movements On Wednesday, the closing bell brought a varied picture for the US stock market. While some indexes celebrated gains, others registered slight declines, creating a truly mixed bag for investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed resilience, climbing by a notable 0.57%. This positive movement suggests strength in some of the larger, more established companies. Conversely, the S&P 500, a broader benchmark often seen as a barometer for the overall market, experienced a modest dip of 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw a slight retreat, sliding by 0.33%. This particular index often reflects investor sentiment towards growth stocks and the tech sector. These divergent outcomes highlight the complex dynamics currently at play within the American economy. It’s not simply a matter of “up” or “down” for the entire US stock market; rather, it’s a nuanced landscape where different sectors and company types are responding to unique pressures and opportunities. Why Did the US Stock Market See Mixed Results? When the US stock market delivers a mixed performance, it often points to a tug-of-war between various economic factors. Several elements could have contributed to Wednesday’s varied closings. For instance, positive corporate earnings reports from certain industries might have bolstered the Dow. At the same time, concerns over inflation, interest rate policies by the Federal Reserve, or even global economic uncertainties could have pressured growth stocks, affecting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Key considerations often include: Economic Data: Recent reports on employment, manufacturing, or consumer spending can sway market sentiment. Corporate Announcements: Strong or weak earnings forecasts from influential companies can significantly impact their respective sectors. Interest Rate Expectations: The prospect of higher or lower interest rates directly influences borrowing costs for businesses and consumer spending, affecting future profitability. Geopolitical Events: Global tensions or trade policies can introduce uncertainty, causing investors to become more cautious. Understanding these underlying drivers is crucial for anyone trying to make sense of daily market fluctuations in the US stock market. Navigating Volatility in the US Stock Market A mixed close, while not a dramatic downturn, serves as a reminder that market volatility is a constant companion for investors. For those involved in the US stock market, particularly individuals managing their portfolios, these days underscore the importance of a well-thought-out strategy. It’s important not to react impulsively to daily movements. Instead, consider these actionable insights: Diversification: Spreading investments across different sectors and asset classes can help mitigate risk when one area underperforms. Long-Term Perspective: Focusing on long-term financial goals rather than short-term gains can help weather daily market swings. Stay Informed: Keeping abreast of economic news and company fundamentals provides context for market behavior. Consult Experts: Financial advisors can offer personalized guidance based on individual risk tolerance and objectives. Even small movements in major indexes can signal shifts that require attention, guiding future investment decisions within the dynamic US stock market. What’s Next for the US Stock Market? Looking ahead, investors will be keenly watching for further economic indicators and corporate announcements to gauge the direction of the US stock market. Upcoming inflation data, statements from the Federal Reserve, and quarterly earnings reports will likely provide more clarity. The interplay of these factors will continue to shape investor confidence and, consequently, the performance of the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. Remaining informed and adaptive will be key to understanding the market’s trajectory. Conclusion: Wednesday’s mixed close in the US stock market highlights the intricate balance of forces influencing financial markets. While the Dow showed strength, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced slight declines, reflecting a nuanced economic landscape. This reminds us that understanding the ‘why’ behind these movements is as important as the movements themselves. As always, a thoughtful, informed approach remains the best strategy for navigating the complexities of the market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a “mixed close” mean for the US stock market? A1: A mixed close indicates that while some major stock indexes advanced, others declined. It suggests that different sectors or types of companies within the US stock market are experiencing varying influences, rather than a uniform market movement. Q2: Which major indexes were affected on Wednesday? A2: On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.57%, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.33%, illustrating the mixed performance across the US stock market. Q3: What factors contribute to a mixed stock market performance? A3: Mixed performances in the US stock market can be influenced by various factors, including specific corporate earnings, economic data releases, shifts in interest rate expectations, and broader geopolitical events that affect different market segments uniquely. Q4: How should investors react to mixed market signals? A4: Investors are generally advised to maintain a long-term perspective, diversify their portfolios, stay informed about economic news, and avoid impulsive decisions. Consulting a financial advisor can also provide personalized guidance for navigating the US stock market. Q5: What indicators should investors watch for future US stock market trends? A5: Key indicators to watch include upcoming inflation reports, statements from the Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy, and quarterly corporate earnings reports. These will offer insights into the future direction of the US stock market. Did you find this analysis of the US stock market helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the nuances of current financial trends! To learn more about the latest stock market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US stock market‘s future performance. This post Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01288-2.20%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02433-5.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003937-4.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:30
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.414-9.44%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001542+1.11%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00324-13.80%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36
The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

PANews reported on November 12 that, according to reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senator John Boozman (Republican, Arkansas), chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, stated in an interview with Bloomberg that his committee plans to advance the markup process for the Digital Asset Market Structure Act in early December. Boozman noted that progress has been slightly delayed due to the government shutdown, but "the committee remains committed to completing the process by early December."
Union
U$0.006126-3.29%
MAY
MAY$0.02775+0.90%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01263+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:02

Trending News

More

Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

A new wallet address deposited $8 million USDC into HyperLiquid and went long on ETH with 25x leverage.

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,440.00
$101,440.00$101,440.00

-0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,393.15
$3,393.15$3,393.15

-1.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.66
$152.66$152.66

-1.95%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3301
$2.3301$2.3301

-1.60%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10909
$0.10909$0.10909

+1.94%