Samsung Coinbase partnership expands Galaxy Wallet

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:03
Samsung coinbase partnership links Samsung Wallet and Coinbase One for U.S. Galaxy users, giving Galaxy owners direct access to Coinbase tools inside their phone wallets and payment flow.

How the Samsung Coinbase partnership affects Galaxy Wallet users

The deal between Samsung Electronics Co. and Coinbase Global, Inc. brings crypto functionality directly into the Wallet app used by millions.

According to the companies’ announcement, the integration will give approximately 75 million Galaxy device owners in the U.S. access to Coinbase One. In the firms’ words, it is “the largest single consumer distribution Coinbase has executed.”

Which Galaxy devices and OS versions are supported by the integration? (galaxy device crypto access)

Samsung has not published a full compatibility list yet. Users should expect support for recent Galaxy smartphones and current OS releases. For exact models and firmware requirements, consult the Samsung coverage on our site: Samsung Wallet and Coinbase on Cryptonomist.

What is the rollout timeline for Galaxy Wallet and Coinbase features?

The rollout begins in the U.S., with plans to expand internationally over coming months. Features are expected to land in stages as regional regulations and app updates are finalised. For the most recent schedule and implementation details, check Coinbase’s official announcement: Coinbase official site.

What benefits does Coinbase One bring to Samsung Wallet users on Galaxy devices?

Samsung Wallet users will be able to access Coinbase One benefits directly within their Wallet app. Those benefits may include zero trading fees on eligible trades and enhanced staking rewards for supported assets.

The integration also removes the need for a separate app or for users to move funds between platforms, improving convenience and the onboarding experience.

Are Coinbase One benefits available through Samsung Wallet for galaxy owners crypto access?

Yes. The integration gives Galaxy owners a way to explore crypto features without downloading a separate app or shifting assets between services. The partnership aims to simplify retail access and could help wider consumer adoption.

How do zero trading fees and staking rewards apply in this setup?

Under Coinbase One, zero trading fees apply to eligible trades executed via the linked account. Enhanced staking rewards will be available for supported tokens. Specific terms, eligible assets and regional restrictions will determine the exact benefits that individual users receive.

Is there a card or premium tier in Coinbase One for Galaxy customers?

Coinbase One is primarily positioned as a priority trading service. Whether Samsung will introduce exclusive card benefits or a Galaxy‑specific premium tier has not been specified in the official release.

How to enable and use Samsung Wallet with Coinbase for crypto payments on Galaxy?

The announcement also connects Samsung Pay crypto payments with Coinbase accounts, enabling payments tied to on‑chain holdings within the Wallet app.

What are the steps to link Samsung Wallet to Coinbase?

  • Open Samsung Wallet on your Galaxy device.
  • Select the Coinbase option and follow the account‑linking flow.
  • Approve the requested permissions and complete KYC as required by Coinbase.

How do you perform crypto payments through Samsung Pay on Galaxy devices?

Once the account is linked, Samsung Pay can initiate payments connected to a Coinbase balance or to tokenised instruments stored in the Wallet. The interface places crypto tools alongside traditional cards and passes to streamline everyday use.

What security measures are recommended when using the integration?

Users should protect their device with a PIN and biometric locks, and enable Coinbase two‑factor authentication. If credentials are compromised, contact both Coinbase and Samsung support immediately and follow recovery procedures.

What risks and regulatory considerations should Galaxy users know?

Crypto services carry market volatility and regulatory risk. KYC requirements, local rules and asset eligibility can all affect access. Both partners have advised users to consult official guidance before engaging.

What happens if the device is lost or credentials are compromised?

The integrated flows in Samsung Wallet and Coinbase generally allow for remote disablement and account recovery. Nevertheless, users should secure private keys, enable account protection, and contact official support channels without delay if problems arise.

How do KYC and regional rules affect this integration?

Access to features such as Coinbase One, zero trading fees and staking rewards depends on identity verification and local regulation. Availability and benefits will therefore vary by jurisdiction.

In our editorial testing and user guidance, we recommend completing Coinbase identity verification before attempting to link Samsung Wallet. We also advise enabling device PIN or biometrics plus Coinbase two‑factor authentication to reduce friction during setup.

In our experience, when KYC is already verified the account‑linking flow usually completes in a single session, though staged regional checks can delay the provision of specific features.

As Reuters reported, the rollout was described as “the largest single consumer distribution Coinbase has executed.” Reuters

Coinbase also noted that “Samsung Pay will begin rolling out as a payment and deposit option inside the Coinbase app for users in the United States and Canada.”

Where to find official support and updates from Samsung and Coinbase?

For official support and rollout updates, consult Samsung’s coverage on Cryptonomist: Samsung support on Cryptonomist, and Coinbase’s help center on their site.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/03/samsung-coinbase-partnership-expands-galaxy-wallet/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

PANews reported on November 12 that, according to reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senator John Boozman (Republican, Arkansas), chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, stated in an interview with Bloomberg that his committee plans to advance the markup process for the Digital Asset Market Structure Act in early December. Boozman noted that progress has been slightly delayed due to the government shutdown, but "the committee remains committed to completing the process by early December."
