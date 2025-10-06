Russia-backed A7A5 stablecoin moved over $6B despite US sanctions: report

ExchangeDEX+
By: Crypto.news
2025/10/06 16:32
Russian ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5 has helped move over $6 billion across borders since August 2025, despite some of its key operators being hit by Western sanctions.

Summary
  • Over $6.1 billion in transactions were allegedly processed through A7A5 stablecoin wallets after U.S. sanctions were imposed on affiliated entities.
  • More than 80% of A7A5’s supply was reportedly destroyed and reissued following sanctions on Grinex-linked wallets.
  • A7A5 was granted formal digital asset status in Russia and is backed one-to-one by rubles held at Promsvyazbank.

According to a recent report by the Financial Times, A7A5 allegedly has close ties with multiple entities already sanctioned by the United States, including crypto exchanges Grinex and Garantex, as well as Russia’s state-backed Promsvyazbank.

A7A5 re-minted after Grinex sanction

U.S. regulators imposed sanctions on Grinex in August, as authorities believed it was a successor of another blacklisted platform, Garantex, which has been known to facilitate illicit transactions tied to hacking, terrorism, and drug trafficking. Garantex was initially sanctioned in March of 2022 as part of Washington’s crackdown on Russian financial channels following the invasion of Ukraine.

Notably, blockchain data reviewed by the Financial Times showed that more than 80% of the total A7A5 supply was destroyed and reissued right after fresh sanctions were announced on wallets linked to Grinex. Wallet balances were set to zero using a smart contract function called “destroyBlackFunds,” which labeled the tokens as “dirtyShares” and removed them from circulation.

Daily volume of A7A5 transferred by wallet type.

The report alleges this was an effort to wipe the slate clean and erase any transactional history before the same value was minted again in new addresses identified as ‘TNpJj.’

Unlike a standard token transfer, which maintains a visible on-chain link between the source and destination, this method effectively severs that connection, making it far more difficult to trace the movement of funds and identify ties to sanctioned entities, the report said.

Since then, more than $6.1 billion worth of transactions have been routed through the new TNpJj wallet using A7A5.

Grinex, which is a Kyrgyzstan-based exchange, has denied any connections to Garantex, but past investigations have uncovered several on-chain evidence suggesting the two had a close relationship.

Back in March, Swiss blockchain analytics firm Global Ledger found several large transactions directed towards Grinex using the A7A5 stablecoin soon after Garantex went offline. The report also cited an unnamed Grinex staff member who reportedly admitted in private conversations that Garantex customers were physically visiting Grinex’s office to move funds between the two platforms.

Garantex officially ceased operations in March this year, shortly after stablecoin issuer Tether froze approximately 2.5 billion USDT from the exchange. 

“Setting up the new wallet suggests the operators of A7A5, which trades on Tron and Ethereum blockchains, have drawn lessons from the takedown of Garantex,” the Financial Times report said.

A7A5’s connection with multiple sanctioned entities 

Transaction activity on the TNpJj wallet reportedly mirrored that of earlier sanctioned accounts connected to Grinex, sharing many of the same counterparties and following similar trading hours, the report added.

A7A5 is registered in Kyrgyzstan through a company called Old Vector, which was also sanctioned by the United States in August for its role in issuing and managing the stablecoin.

The stablecoin was recently granted formal digital financial asset status by Russian authorities, a move that effectively legitimized its use for trade settlements, allowing exporters and importers to transact officially through a platform owned by Promsvyazbank, which backs each token with a ruble held in reserve.

The state-owned bank, already under Western sanctions, also holds a 49% stake in the A7 cross-border payments network, which was reportedly involved with early-stage development of A7A5.

Despite these allegations, A7A5 developers have touted the stablecoin as an independent and transparent project, with A7A5 executive Oleg Ogienko recently telling media that the project operates legally under Kyrgyzstan’s regulatory framework and has no involvement in illicit activity.

Oleg’s comments came as TOKEN2049, a major cryptocurrency event held in Singapore, removed all references to A7A5 from its website and speaker list following a media inquiry regarding sanctions. Ogienko had been scheduled to appear at the event but was quietly pulled from the agenda after confirming on the sidelines that A7A5 was indeed targeted by Western sanctions.

Previous estimates have suggested that over $9.3 billion in transactions were facilitated by the stablecoin within just four months of its launch.

BitcoinWorld Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals The financial world often keeps us on our toes, and Wednesday was no exception. Investors watched closely as the US stock market concluded the day with a mixed performance across its major indexes. This snapshot offers a crucial glimpse into current investor sentiment and economic undercurrents, prompting many to ask: what exactly happened? Understanding the Latest US Stock Market Movements On Wednesday, the closing bell brought a varied picture for the US stock market. While some indexes celebrated gains, others registered slight declines, creating a truly mixed bag for investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed resilience, climbing by a notable 0.57%. This positive movement suggests strength in some of the larger, more established companies. Conversely, the S&P 500, a broader benchmark often seen as a barometer for the overall market, experienced a modest dip of 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw a slight retreat, sliding by 0.33%. This particular index often reflects investor sentiment towards growth stocks and the tech sector. These divergent outcomes highlight the complex dynamics currently at play within the American economy. It’s not simply a matter of “up” or “down” for the entire US stock market; rather, it’s a nuanced landscape where different sectors and company types are responding to unique pressures and opportunities. Why Did the US Stock Market See Mixed Results? When the US stock market delivers a mixed performance, it often points to a tug-of-war between various economic factors. Several elements could have contributed to Wednesday’s varied closings. For instance, positive corporate earnings reports from certain industries might have bolstered the Dow. At the same time, concerns over inflation, interest rate policies by the Federal Reserve, or even global economic uncertainties could have pressured growth stocks, affecting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Key considerations often include: Economic Data: Recent reports on employment, manufacturing, or consumer spending can sway market sentiment. Corporate Announcements: Strong or weak earnings forecasts from influential companies can significantly impact their respective sectors. Interest Rate Expectations: The prospect of higher or lower interest rates directly influences borrowing costs for businesses and consumer spending, affecting future profitability. Geopolitical Events: Global tensions or trade policies can introduce uncertainty, causing investors to become more cautious. Understanding these underlying drivers is crucial for anyone trying to make sense of daily market fluctuations in the US stock market. Navigating Volatility in the US Stock Market A mixed close, while not a dramatic downturn, serves as a reminder that market volatility is a constant companion for investors. For those involved in the US stock market, particularly individuals managing their portfolios, these days underscore the importance of a well-thought-out strategy. It’s important not to react impulsively to daily movements. Instead, consider these actionable insights: Diversification: Spreading investments across different sectors and asset classes can help mitigate risk when one area underperforms. Long-Term Perspective: Focusing on long-term financial goals rather than short-term gains can help weather daily market swings. Stay Informed: Keeping abreast of economic news and company fundamentals provides context for market behavior. Consult Experts: Financial advisors can offer personalized guidance based on individual risk tolerance and objectives. Even small movements in major indexes can signal shifts that require attention, guiding future investment decisions within the dynamic US stock market. What’s Next for the US Stock Market? Looking ahead, investors will be keenly watching for further economic indicators and corporate announcements to gauge the direction of the US stock market. Upcoming inflation data, statements from the Federal Reserve, and quarterly earnings reports will likely provide more clarity. The interplay of these factors will continue to shape investor confidence and, consequently, the performance of the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. Remaining informed and adaptive will be key to understanding the market’s trajectory. Conclusion: Wednesday’s mixed close in the US stock market highlights the intricate balance of forces influencing financial markets. While the Dow showed strength, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced slight declines, reflecting a nuanced economic landscape. This reminds us that understanding the ‘why’ behind these movements is as important as the movements themselves. As always, a thoughtful, informed approach remains the best strategy for navigating the complexities of the market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a “mixed close” mean for the US stock market? A1: A mixed close indicates that while some major stock indexes advanced, others declined. It suggests that different sectors or types of companies within the US stock market are experiencing varying influences, rather than a uniform market movement. Q2: Which major indexes were affected on Wednesday? A2: On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.57%, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.33%, illustrating the mixed performance across the US stock market. Q3: What factors contribute to a mixed stock market performance? A3: Mixed performances in the US stock market can be influenced by various factors, including specific corporate earnings, economic data releases, shifts in interest rate expectations, and broader geopolitical events that affect different market segments uniquely. Q4: How should investors react to mixed market signals? A4: Investors are generally advised to maintain a long-term perspective, diversify their portfolios, stay informed about economic news, and avoid impulsive decisions. Consulting a financial advisor can also provide personalized guidance for navigating the US stock market. Q5: What indicators should investors watch for future US stock market trends? A5: Key indicators to watch include upcoming inflation reports, statements from the Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy, and quarterly corporate earnings reports. These will offer insights into the future direction of the US stock market. Did you find this analysis of the US stock market helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the nuances of current financial trends! To learn more about the latest stock market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US stock market‘s future performance. This post Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:30
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
PANews2025/11/12 23:36
PANews reported on November 12 that, according to reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senator John Boozman (Republican, Arkansas), chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, stated in an interview with Bloomberg that his committee plans to advance the markup process for the Digital Asset Market Structure Act in early December. Boozman noted that progress has been slightly delayed due to the government shutdown, but "the committee remains committed to completing the process by early December."
PANews2025/11/12 23:02

