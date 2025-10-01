REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF Reaches $338M AUM as SEC Reviews Solana ETFs

TLDR

REXShares’s Solana Staking ETF ($SSK) surpassed $338M in AUM.

Staking SEC is reviewing nine applications for spot Solana ETFs.

REXShares offers staking-enabled products for Ethereum and Solana.

Solana’s growing institutional appeal boosts crypto ETF interest.

The REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF ($SSK) has reached a significant milestone, surpassing $338 million in assets under management (AUM). This marks a key development in the world of crypto ETFs, offering investors both direct exposure to Solana (SOL) and active staking rewards. The rise of this fund comes as the SEC reviews other spot Solana ETF applications, which may further shape the future of Solana-based investment options in the U.S.

REXShares’s Solana ETF Reaches $338M in AUM

The REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF ($SSK) has reached $338 million in assets under management, establishing itself as the first U.S.-listed fund to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards. This growth comes amid increased institutional interest in Solana-based investment vehicles.

REXShares, the fund’s issuer, has expanded its crypto ETF offerings throughout 2025. These products include staking-enabled Ethereum ETFs and non-staking spot ETFs for popular cryptocurrencies like XRP and Dogecoin. The launch of these products reflects a growing trend of institutional investment in the cryptocurrency market, particularly with regard to Solana and other major digital assets.

The rise of $SSK is notable because it offers investors the dual benefit of Solana exposure and staking rewards. Staking rewards are a form of passive income that can be earned by participating in the network’s validation process, which is particularly appealing for long-term investors looking to benefit from Solana’s growth.

SEC Review of Spot Solana ETF Applications

While REXShares’s staking ETF is gaining traction, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is still reviewing nine separate applications for spot Solana ETFs. These applications, if approved, would offer investors direct exposure to Solana without the additional staking feature. The SEC’s decision on these applications could expand the range of Solana investment products available to U.S. investors.

The approval of spot Solana ETFs could open the door for other funds focused on Solana, giving investors more options to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency. This regulatory review is being closely monitored by both industry players and investors, as it could have a significant impact on the market’s structure and liquidity.

In a statement, a spokesperson for REXShares noted that the company was optimistic about the future of crypto ETFs. “We believe the approval of additional spot Solana ETFs will only serve to increase institutional and retail interest in Solana as an investment vehicle,” they said.

The Growth of Crypto ETFs

The launch of the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF is part of a broader trend of growing interest in crypto-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Over the last few years, these financial products have become an important bridge between traditional financial markets and the growing world of digital assets.

Cryptocurrency ETFs provide a way for investors to gain exposure to digital assets like Solana without directly buying and managing the tokens. These funds are regulated by the SEC, offering a level of legitimacy and oversight that appeals to institutional investors who may otherwise be hesitant to invest in unregulated crypto markets.

The popularity of crypto ETFs has also led to more innovative products, such as the staking-enabled funds offered by REXShares. As cryptocurrencies like Solana and Ethereum continue to grow in adoption, these ETFs allow investors to participate in both price appreciation and network rewards.

What’s Next for Solana ETFs?

The future of Solana ETFs is tied to regulatory developments, particularly the SEC’s decisions on the pending spot ETF applications. As these funds await approval, there is growing anticipation about the potential for a broader range of Solana-related investment products to emerge.

If the SEC approves the spot Solana ETFs, it could lead to greater institutional participation in Solana. Furthermore, these decisions could influence other digital asset markets, setting a precedent for how similar funds are handled for other cryptocurrencies in the future.

As the market waits for regulatory clarity, REXShares’s Solana staking ETF ($SSK) stands as a leading example of the growing institutional interest in crypto ETFs. Whether or not additional spot Solana funds are approved, $SSK’s success may signal the continued development of Solana-based investment options in the U.S. market.

