Quarter-End Flows: What to Expect

As Q3 wraps up, markets often see sharper moves as funds rebalance, corporates hedge FX, and liquidity thins.
🔍 Key signals right now
• Strong inflows into equities and bonds keep risk appetite alive
• EM bonds attract buyers, but equity flows remain cautious
• Dollar positioning is mixed, making FX moves more flow-driven
• Growth is resilient, but tariffs and inflation still weigh on sentiment
⚠️ Risks to watch
• Central bank surprises
• End-month corporate hedging flows
• Thin liquidity amplifying price swings
• Quick reversals in EM flows if risk appetite fades
✅ Tip for traders
Stay nimble, watch positioning, and be ready for sharp intraday swings around key levels.
