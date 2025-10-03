Pundit’s ‘Outrageous’ $170,000 Target For XRP Price Draws Attention, Says Don’t Use ‘Old World’ Math

ExchangeDEX+
The XRP price has often drawn ambitious forecasts, but few as outrageous as a recent prediction placing its potential value at $170,000 per token. This projection not only suggests that XRP could surpass the current price of its primary rival, Ethereum, but even dethrone Bitcoin, which has an ATH above $124,000. The crypto analyst behind this bold claim openly rejects conventional valuation models, arguing that they belong to the "old world" and are incapable of measuring the disruptive potential of blockchain-based assets. Why A $170,000 XRP Price Isn't "Impossible" XRP long-term price forecasts continue to grow bolder as the market evolves, with the latest prediction by crypto analyst 'XRP Dragon,' suggesting that reaching $170,000 is not only possible, but inevitable. The analyst argued that the reason many dismiss such a target is due to an insistence on applying "old world math" to an emerging digital economy that operates under different principles.  To illustrate this distinct perspective, the analyst shared a video alongside his analysis on X social media, featuring a woman who explained the reasoning behind his bold $170,000 forecast. She likened the misconceptions surrounding XRP's price potential to how people viewed the internet in its early days.  She explained that back in 1995, it would have made no sense to measure the transformative power of the internet through an outdated tool like the phone book. This is because, at the time, the internet was creating an entirely "new world" that the phone book could not capture.  She argues that a similar shift is occurring with money today. Many still rely on old-world concepts, such as market capitalization, a measure that works in the old paper system. However, this obsolete system is falling apart as the world transitions into a new era of digital money. According to her, using outdated calculations like market cap to define XRP's potential value is akin to trying to fit a revolutionary new technology into a framework designed for the past.  She further added that the foundation of global finance is shifting rapidly as banks, countries, and eventually trillions of dollars transition onto digital rails. Within this system, XRP is designed to serve as the connecting bridge that enables value to flow between institutions and across borders. From this perspective, the $170,000 XRP price projection is not an impossible or unrealistic target but an "inevitable" outcome, if the asset is measured according to the digital system it was created for. XRP Repeats 2017 Bull Run Pattern New technical analysis further reveals that XRP is showing signs of repeating its historic 2017 bull cycle. According to crypto analyst EtherNasyonal, back then, XRP followed a precise sequence of accumulation, rally, re-accumulation, and then another explosive move upward before entering distribution.  The analyst's chart shows that XRP is mirroring the exact pattern seen during the 2017 bull run. Already, XRP has passed through its accumulation and initial breakout phase, now sitting in a consolidation zone. If price action repeats past patterns exactly, another strong move higher could emerge in 2025. EtherNasyonal predicts a potential price surge toward $10 before the distribution phase kicks in.  Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com The XRP price has often drawn ambitious forecasts, but few as outrageous as a recent prediction placing its potential value at $170,000 per token. This projection not only suggests that XRP could surpass the current price of its primary rival, Ethereum, but even dethrone Bitcoin, which has an ATH above $124,000. The crypto analyst behind this bold claim openly rejects conventional valuation models, arguing that they belong to the “old world” and are incapable of measuring the disruptive potential of blockchain-based assets.

Why A $170,000 XRP Price Isn’t “Impossible”

XRP long-term price forecasts continue to grow bolder as the market evolves, with the latest prediction by crypto analyst ‘XRP Dragon,’ suggesting that reaching $170,000 is not only possible, but inevitable. The analyst argued that the reason many dismiss such a target is due to an insistence on applying “old world math” to an emerging digital economy that operates under different principles. 

To illustrate this distinct perspective, the analyst shared a video alongside his analysis on X social media, featuring a woman who explained the reasoning behind his bold $170,000 forecast. She likened the misconceptions surrounding XRP’s price potential to how people viewed the internet in its early days. 

She explained that back in 1995, it would have made no sense to measure the transformative power of the internet through an outdated tool like the phone book. This is because, at the time, the internet was creating an entirely “new world” that the phone book could not capture. 

She argues that a similar shift is occurring with money today. Many still rely on old-world concepts, such as market capitalization, a measure that works in the old paper system. However, this obsolete system is falling apart as the world transitions into a new era of digital money. According to her, using outdated calculations like market cap to define XRP’s potential value is akin to trying to fit a revolutionary new technology into a framework designed for the past. 

She further added that the foundation of global finance is shifting rapidly as banks, countries, and eventually trillions of dollars transition onto digital rails. Within this system, XRP is designed to serve as the connecting bridge that enables value to flow between institutions and across borders. From this perspective, the $170,000 XRP price projection is not an impossible or unrealistic target but an “inevitable” outcome, if the asset is measured according to the digital system it was created for.

XRP Repeats 2017 Bull Run Pattern

New technical analysis further reveals that XRP is showing signs of repeating its historic 2017 bull cycle. According to crypto analyst EtherNasyonal, back then, XRP followed a precise sequence of accumulation, rally, re-accumulation, and then another explosive move upward before entering distribution. 

The analyst’s chart shows that XRP is mirroring the exact pattern seen during the 2017 bull run. Already, XRP has passed through its accumulation and initial breakout phase, now sitting in a consolidation zone. If price action repeats past patterns exactly, another strong move higher could emerge in 2025. EtherNasyonal predicts a potential price surge toward $10 before the distribution phase kicks in. 

