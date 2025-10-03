ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Polymarket will reopen to U.S. customers for the first time in nearly four years, after facing a ban from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The platform for betting on the outcome of world events could be relaunched as early as October 2. This comes after Pocket announced a CFTC-accredited DCM license to work in […]Polymarket will reopen to U.S. customers for the first time in nearly four years, after facing a ban from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The platform for betting on the outcome of world events could be relaunched as early as October 2. This comes after Pocket announced a CFTC-accredited DCM license to work in […]

Polymarket’s $112 Million Acquisition Unlocks U.S. Market Relaunch: Report

By: Tronweekly
2025/10/03 05:12
Union
U$0.006133-2.44%
Comedian
BAN$0.05914+5.56%
Polymarket
  • Polymarket reopens to U.S. users after nearly four years, backed by a new DCM license.
  • With new funding and strategic partnerships, Polymarket aims for a $10 billion valuation.
  • Kalshi dominates U.S. prediction markets, but Polymarket’s relaunch adds new competition.

Polymarket will reopen to U.S. customers for the first time in nearly four years, after facing a ban from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The platform for betting on the outcome of world events could be relaunched as early as October 2. This comes after Pocket announced a CFTC-accredited DCM license to work in the U.S. with the purchase of QCX LLC for $112 million in July.

Polymarket is eligible to self-certify markets with its DCM (Designated Contract Market) license allowing for sports and election betting. This is a bold move in the evolution of the company. The platform reopened after the CFTC issued a no-action letter in September, confirming that the platform could re-launch activity in the U.S. legally. Shayne Coplan, the CEO of Polymarket, applauded the regulator’s work.

Source:CFTC

Polymarket’s Comeback and Strategic Growth

The platform was one of a number of crypto companies that had to stop U.S. operations in January 2022 in the face of regulations. It was fined $1.4 million for running an unregistered exchange. 

After agreeing to block Americans, the platform grew rapidly elsewhere. In just the first six months of 2025, The platform had handled more than $6 billion in bets. It also got noticed for correctly forecasting the 2024 U.S. presidential election result.

Also Read: Polymarket Acquires CFTC-Licensed QCEX for $112 Million to Relaunch U.S. Prediction Market

Polymarket has also seen significant investment since leaving the U.S. Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund led a $200 million funding round in June that valued the company at $1 billion. Now The platform is in discussions to raise new capital that could value it at more than $10 billion. The fund-raise coincides with the company’s coming relaunch in the U.S.

And Polymarket saw its political reach expand in August when Donald Trump Jr. joined its advisory board. Trump’s venture capital business, 1789 Capital, poured tens of millions of dollars into the platform. The gamble follows the closure by the CFTC and Department of Justice investigations into the platform. Both agencies opted against further court action in July.

Polymarket’s Strategic Partnerships and Competition with Kalshi

The platform has grown by relationships with large partners as well. Perhaps his most infamous partnership is with Elon Musk’s X. The partnership combines Polymarket’s prediction markets with Musk’s xAI and its AI chatbot Grok. In September, the platform introduced an annual 4% yield on some long-term positions in political and geopolitical markets.

Kalshi, a competing prediction market platform, has largely controlled the U.S. market in the wake of Polymarket’s departure. Kalshi generated $728 million in trades last week — almost 60 percent higher than the platform’s volume. 

According to Dune Analytics, mid-September saw Kalshi covering more than 66% of on-chain prediction market volume. That gives Kalshi a firm toehold in the burgeoning U.S. prediction market segment.

Source: Dune

Their dominance comes from being a CFTC authorized DCM. A competitive advantage is that the platform can offer contracts on political events after a 2024 court win. Even so, Kalshi is fighting legal battles brought by state regulators. Massachusetts sued Kalshi, alleging that its “event contracts” were unlicensed gambling.

The platform continues to be blocked in some overseas markets. These are in places such as France, Belgium, Thailand and Singapore where it has been prosecuted for breaking gambling laws. But with its fresh DCM license, the platform is able to bring real-money markets to U.S. citizens. The license also permits it to self-certify a greater number of markets, distinguishing itself from its rivals.

Also Read: Polymarket Cleared by US Regulators: DOJ and CFTC End Crypto Betting Probes

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MANTRA
OM$0.09076-4.84%
OP
OP$0.3982-5.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.45409+2.17%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.00573-22.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003917-4.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.444-8.85%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001543+0.91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00324-13.71%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,690.86
$101,690.86$101,690.86

-0.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,406.00
$3,406.00$3,406.00

-0.64%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.88
$152.88$152.88

-1.81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3425
$2.3425$2.3425

-1.08%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11004
$0.11004$0.11004

+2.83%