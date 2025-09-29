ExchangeDEX+
Polish Sejm upholded controversial law on crypto assets

By: Incrypted
2025/09/29 20:59
  • Poland has passed a crypto law with fines for market participants of up to $120,000 and two years in prison for violating it.
  • The community called the new rules “death for small businesses”.
  • In addition, the regulator now has the right to block suspicious crypto service domains.

Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, has passed a bill on crypto assets that implements EU rules (MiCA). However, it has drawn sharp criticism from industry participants. The document is now to be considered by the Senate, after which it will be submitted to the president for signature.

The law provides for a significant expansion of the powers of the Polish Financial Supervision Commission (KNF), which gets the right to issue licenses to crypto asset service providers (CASPs), control the issuance of tokens, block suspicious domains, and impose millions of dollars in fines.

The KNF will also monitor exchanges, which are now required to keep clients’ funds separate from their own.

The most serious violations will be punishable by fines of up to PLN 10 million (approximately $120,000) or even imprisonment for up to two years. The punishable acts include operating without a license, issuing tokens without an approved information document, or violating reporting obligations.

Delphine Forma, Head of European Policy at Solidus Labs, noted in a commentary for Incrypted that the adoption of the law was an important step for the Polish market:

However, industry representatives warn that only large players can survive in such conditions in Poland, while startups and small companies will be forced to leave the market.

The crypto community also talks about excessive “gold plating” — when national regulators add additional requirements to European regulations. In particular, a crypto analyst under the pseudonym Świat Krypto wrote in X:

At the same time, the law’s supporters insist that the document is a step towards regulating the market and protecting investors. The explanatory note notes that the goal is “to implement the tasks set out in EU Regulation 2023/1114 in the area of effective supervision and investor protection.”

In this regard, Robert Nogacki, an attorney and founder of Kancelarii Prawnej Skarbiec, considers the adopted law to be necessary. In his opinion, this is “a turning point and the end of the Wild West era in the crypto world, where activities were often conducted without proper supervision.”

According to him, the adopted rules are “a belated but necessary response to years of abuse, as innovation cannot be an excuse for avoiding basic consumer protection standards”.

Meanwhile, the Polish authorities noted that the new rules will ensure the long-term development of the market and increase security through expanded supervisory powers.

The country has recently launched the first bitcoin ETF trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,...
A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix 'KPop Demon Hunters' Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It's listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The "Debut" in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I'm not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I've only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I've seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
