POAI plans to launch a digital asset library with ATH as its core, and has received approximately US$344 million in two PIPE financings.

PANews reported on September 29th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) announced two private placements (PIPEs): a cash PIPE to issue approximately 66.67 million shares at a price of $0.7751 per share, raising approximately $51.7 million; and a crypto PIPE to issue prepaid warrants using locked and unlocked Aethir (ATH) tokens, with a notional value of approximately $292.7 million. Both transactions are expected to close simultaneously on October 2nd. The company will use ATHs to build a digital asset library and continue to purchase ATHs in the secondary market. For each ATH purchased, the DCI Foundation will grant an additional 20% of tokens. Shareholders have approved a 1:15 reverse stock split, effective September 30th (this information is pre-split).