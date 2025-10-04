ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
TLDR Ovid secures $81M PIPE deal, total proceeds could hit $175M with warrants. Ovid pops 3.7% on $81M funding; $94M more possible via warrant conversion. Ovid lands $81M from top funds; shares surge, long-term runway secured. Ovid’s new $175M PIPE deal fuels clinical plans through 2028. Strong rally for Ovid as $81M PIPE sets stage [...] The post Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Stock: Soars on $81M Initial Funding, PIPE Could Reach $175M appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ovid secures $81M PIPE deal, total proceeds could hit $175M with warrants. Ovid pops 3.7% on $81M funding; $94M more possible via warrant conversion. Ovid lands $81M from top funds; shares surge, long-term runway secured. Ovid’s new $175M PIPE deal fuels clinical plans through 2028. Strong rally for Ovid as $81M PIPE sets stage [...] The post Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Stock: Soars on $81M Initial Funding, PIPE Could Reach $175M appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Stock: Soars on $81M Initial Funding, PIPE Could Reach $175M

By: Coincentral
2025/10/04 01:09
WorldAssets
INC$0.5874-2.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00392-4.50%
Octavia
VIA$0.015+1.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

TLDR

  • Ovid secures $81M PIPE deal, total proceeds could hit $175M with warrants.
  • Ovid pops 3.7% on $81M funding; $94M more possible via warrant conversion.
  • Ovid lands $81M from top funds; shares surge, long-term runway secured.
  • Ovid’s new $175M PIPE deal fuels clinical plans through 2028.
  • Strong rally for Ovid as $81M PIPE sets stage for future $94M unlock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. opened the trading day with a sharp rally, reaching above $2.10 before settling around $1.70. The price still held a solid daily gain of 3.7%, fueled by a major funding announcement.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)

The company confirmed a private financing deal with initial proceeds of $81 million and a potential total of $175 million.

$81M Initial PIPE Funding Secured, Backed by Top Asset Managers

Ovid Therapeutics entered a securities purchase agreement for a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction. The initial closing, expected on or around October 6, 2025, is anticipated to deliver $81 million in gross proceeds. These funds will support Ovid’s current operating plan and clinical development pipeline into 2028.

A broad syndicate of prominent asset managers joined the financing round. New participants include Janus Henderson, RA Capital, and Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities, among others. Existing backers such as ADAR1 Capital Management and Affinity Healthcare Fund also returned for this round.

Each investor will receive Series B non-voting convertible preferred stock and accompanying Series A and B warrants. These securities are structured for future conversion and exercise, unlocking additional capital over time. The offer is exempt from registration and will be followed by a resale registration process under SEC terms.

Warrant Conversion Could Bring an Additional $94M in Proceeds

The PIPE structure includes 57,722 shares of Series B Preferred Stock, convertible into 1,000 common shares each. Alongside these shares, investors receive Series A and Series B Warrants, exercisable following shareholder approval. The combined instruments could convert into 125 million common shares.

The Series A Warrants may be exercised once the company files an Investigational New Drug Application or its foreign equivalent for OV4071. The Series B Warrants have a longer term, expiring in 2030, and include a mandatory exercise clause based on share price milestones. Each warrant has an exercise price of $1.40 per share.

If all conditions are met and the warrants are fully exercised for cash, Ovid could receive an extra $94.3 million. This would bring total gross proceeds from the financing to $175 million. Ovid plans to use the funds for R&D, corporate costs, and working capital.

Stock Movement Reacts to Financing News and Long-Term Outlook

OVID shares jumped significantly during early trading before easing slightly. The price eventually stabilized around $1.70 but held a meaningful daily gain. The combination of secured capital and long-term runway helped lift market sentiment.

The market responded to the scale and structure of the financing, reflecting confidence in Ovid’s long-term development strategy. Investors acknowledged the support from prominent financial institutions, which signals strong institutional confidence. This PIPE deal positions Ovid with extended funding flexibility through 2028.

TD Cowen, Leerink Partners, and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as placement agents for the offering. The company confirmed it will file to register resale of the securities in accordance with U.S. securities law. The deal excludes public solicitation and remains limited to qualified buyers under regulatory exemptions.

 

The post Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Stock: Soars on $81M Initial Funding, PIPE Could Reach $175M appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MANTRA
OM$0.09076-4.84%
OP
OP$0.3982-5.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.45409+2.17%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.00573-22.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003917-4.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.444-8.85%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001543+0.91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00324-13.71%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,551.08
$101,551.08$101,551.08

-0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,402.91
$3,402.91$3,402.91

-0.73%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.95
$152.95$152.95

-1.77%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3397
$2.3397$2.3397

-1.19%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10894
$0.10894$0.10894

+1.80%