Outperform Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Here’s the Best Crypto to Buy to Flip $1,200 into $1,200,000 By 2028

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 07:40
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of the most promising projects in the crypto world that attracts attention from investors. Although Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are still the leaders, analysts think that Little Pepe may gain more attention than them. The project appears to be an opportunity for early investors to invest just $1,200 and reap up to $1,200,000 by 2028. Little Pepe is a viral, community-powered Layer 2 meme coin, built to be Ethereum-compatible and leverage blockchain capabilities. It is also listed on CoinMarketCap, giving it global exposure even before its formal launch.

The LILPEPE Presale Stage 13 Nearing Closer

The LILPEPE presale moves deeper into Stage 13. Each token is priced at $0.0022, up 120% from its Stage 1 price of $0.0010, with the next stage increasing the price to $0.0023. The project has thus far already raised more than $26.28 million out of the total of $28.7 million. Over 16.11 billion tokens have been distributed, which is 93.41% of the distribution of this stage. A large number of investors are anticipated to be interested in the round, as there is a limited supply left, and the round is likely to be sold out.

$777K Giveaway and 15 ETH Prizes Boost Presale Buzz

The growth strategy of Little Pepe involves community engagement. The team has also introduced aggressive campaigns, such as a giveaway of $777,000. Ten winners will each claim $77,000 worth of tokens, strengthening buzz around the presale.

In addition, more than 15 ETH in prizes are set aside for participants across presale stages 12 to 17. The biggest spender will receive 5 ETH, with the second and third investors taking 3 ETH and 2 ETH, respectively. Fifteen smaller buyers will also be randomly rewarded with 0.5 ETH each, ensuring that casual investors benefit alongside larger participants.

Technology and Future Roadmap

Little Pepe is not just another meme token, as it has practical use in the form of a Layer 2 network. It relies on a zero-tax trade platform, which will ensure that all trading costs are removed, and sniper bot security to ensure fair trade. The roadmap includes the launch of staking, governance through the use of a DAO, a meme-oriented marketplace, and an NFT hub. This will set Little Pepe in a place to connect the gap between the culture of viral memes and applications in the context of the meaningful blockchain.

Conclusion

Little Pepe is fast gaining traction with presale development, security checks, and massive giveaways. The project is gaining a dominant edge over its competitors, such as Solana and Shiba Inu, by combining meme-driven attractiveness with utility-oriented resources. As investor interest is already high and tokens in the current round have been significantly depleted, Little PePe may be the next crypto breakout of 2025 and beyond.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/10/outperform-solana-sol-and-shiba-inu-shib-heres-the-best-crypto-to-buy-to-flip-1200-into-1200000-by-2028

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
