ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post NY Legislators Push Energy Tax on Bitcoin Mining Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Oct 03, 2025 09:30 New York cryptocurrency miners may face an exodus as lawmakers propose aggressive legislation targeting their high electricity usage. New York cryptocurrency miners face a potential exodus as state lawmakers unveil aggressive legislation targeting the industry’s massive electricity consumption with punitive taxes that could reach 5 cents per kilowatt-hour. Senator Liz Krueger introduced Senate Bill 8518 on October 1, establishing a tiered excise tax system that specifically targets digital asset mining operations using proof-of-work validation methods. The legislation, co-sponsored by Senator Andrew Gounardes, represents the latest effort by New York to crack down on an industry already struggling with razor-thin profit margins. Tiered Tax Structure Threatens Profitability The proposed tax structure escalates dramatically based on annual energy consumption. Mining operations using up to 2.25 million kilowatt-hours annually would face no additional taxes, but the burden increases sharply for larger facilities. Operations consuming between 2.25 million and 5 million kWh would pay 2 cents per kWh, while those using 5-10 million kWh face a 3-cent levy. The heaviest penalties target industrial-scale miners, with facilities consuming 10-20 million kWh annually facing 4 cents per kWh, and operations exceeding 20 million kWh hit with the maximum 5-cent rate. “This tax structure could fundamentally reshape the competitive landscape for Bitcoin mining in New York,” said Michael Richardson, senior analyst at Digital Asset Research Group. “When you’re already operating on margins measured in single-digit percentages, an additional 5 cents per kWh can be the difference between profitability and bankruptcy.” Renewable Energy Carve-Out Creates Winners and Losers The legislation includes a critical exemption for mining operations powered entirely by renewable energy sources, as defined by New York’s public service law. This provision could create a two-tiered market where companies with access to clean… The post NY Legislators Push Energy Tax on Bitcoin Mining Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Oct 03, 2025 09:30 New York cryptocurrency miners may face an exodus as lawmakers propose aggressive legislation targeting their high electricity usage. New York cryptocurrency miners face a potential exodus as state lawmakers unveil aggressive legislation targeting the industry’s massive electricity consumption with punitive taxes that could reach 5 cents per kilowatt-hour. Senator Liz Krueger introduced Senate Bill 8518 on October 1, establishing a tiered excise tax system that specifically targets digital asset mining operations using proof-of-work validation methods. The legislation, co-sponsored by Senator Andrew Gounardes, represents the latest effort by New York to crack down on an industry already struggling with razor-thin profit margins. Tiered Tax Structure Threatens Profitability The proposed tax structure escalates dramatically based on annual energy consumption. Mining operations using up to 2.25 million kilowatt-hours annually would face no additional taxes, but the burden increases sharply for larger facilities. Operations consuming between 2.25 million and 5 million kWh would pay 2 cents per kWh, while those using 5-10 million kWh face a 3-cent levy. The heaviest penalties target industrial-scale miners, with facilities consuming 10-20 million kWh annually facing 4 cents per kWh, and operations exceeding 20 million kWh hit with the maximum 5-cent rate. “This tax structure could fundamentally reshape the competitive landscape for Bitcoin mining in New York,” said Michael Richardson, senior analyst at Digital Asset Research Group. “When you’re already operating on margins measured in single-digit percentages, an additional 5 cents per kWh can be the difference between profitability and bankruptcy.” Renewable Energy Carve-Out Creates Winners and Losers The legislation includes a critical exemption for mining operations powered entirely by renewable energy sources, as defined by New York’s public service law. This provision could create a two-tiered market where companies with access to clean…

NY Legislators Push Energy Tax on Bitcoin Mining Operations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:45
EPNS
PUSH$0.01678+5.46%
COM
COM$0.005881-1.04%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05829-4.33%
MAY
MAY$0.02777+0.98%
1
1$0.01968-12.64%


Timothy Morano
Oct 03, 2025 09:30

New York cryptocurrency miners may face an exodus as lawmakers propose aggressive legislation targeting their high electricity usage.





New York cryptocurrency miners face a potential exodus as state lawmakers unveil aggressive legislation targeting the industry’s massive electricity consumption with punitive taxes that could reach 5 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Senator Liz Krueger introduced Senate Bill 8518 on October 1, establishing a tiered excise tax system that specifically targets digital asset mining operations using proof-of-work validation methods. The legislation, co-sponsored by Senator Andrew Gounardes, represents the latest effort by New York to crack down on an industry already struggling with razor-thin profit margins.

Tiered Tax Structure Threatens Profitability

The proposed tax structure escalates dramatically based on annual energy consumption. Mining operations using up to 2.25 million kilowatt-hours annually would face no additional taxes, but the burden increases sharply for larger facilities. Operations consuming between 2.25 million and 5 million kWh would pay 2 cents per kWh, while those using 5-10 million kWh face a 3-cent levy.

The heaviest penalties target industrial-scale miners, with facilities consuming 10-20 million kWh annually facing 4 cents per kWh, and operations exceeding 20 million kWh hit with the maximum 5-cent rate.

“This tax structure could fundamentally reshape the competitive landscape for Bitcoin mining in New York,” said Michael Richardson, senior analyst at Digital Asset Research Group. “When you’re already operating on margins measured in single-digit percentages, an additional 5 cents per kWh can be the difference between profitability and bankruptcy.”

Renewable Energy Carve-Out Creates Winners and Losers

The legislation includes a critical exemption for mining operations powered entirely by renewable energy sources, as defined by New York’s public service law. This provision could create a two-tiered market where companies with access to clean energy infrastructure gain significant competitive advantages.

The renewable exemption builds on New York’s previous approach during a two-year mining moratorium signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2022, which allowed clean energy miners to continue operations while fossil fuel-powered facilities faced restrictions. That moratorium expired in 2024, paving the way for this new tax-based approach.

“The renewable exemption is smart policy that incentivizes clean energy adoption while still addressing concerns about grid strain,” explained Sarah Chen, energy policy director at the Northeast Clean Tech Institute. “However, it effectively creates two classes of miners – those with renewable access and those without.”

Industry Under Financial Pressure

The timing of the proposed tax coincides with mounting financial pressures across the mining industry. The median cost of mining a single Bitcoin surpassed $70,000 in the second quarter of 2025, driven by increasing network difficulty and higher energy costs. Average energy prices in early 2025 reached $0.08 per kWh, contributing to significant losses for major operators like TeraWulf, which reported a $61.4 million loss in the first quarter.

Revenue from the new excise tax would be directed toward utility customers enrolled in Energy Affordability Programs, according to the bill’s provisions. This funding mechanism positions the legislation as both an environmental measure and a consumer protection initiative.

Broader Regulatory Implications

The New York proposal reflects growing regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrency mining’s environmental impact across multiple jurisdictions. While artificial intelligence data centers consume comparable or greater amounts of electricity, lawmakers have specifically targeted proof-of-work mining operations due to concerns about their energy intensity and carbon footprint.

Industry observers expect the legislation could accelerate migration of mining operations to states with more favorable regulatory environments and lower energy costs. Texas, Wyoming, and other crypto-friendly jurisdictions have actively courted Bitcoin miners with supportive policies and abundant renewable energy resources.

“New York is essentially telling large-scale miners that they’re not welcome unless they can afford premium renewable energy infrastructure,” said David Kumar, managing partner at Blockchain Capital Strategies. “This could drive consolidation in the industry, with only the most capitalized players able to build the necessary clean energy partnerships.”

The bill currently sits in the Senate Rules Committee, with industry groups mobilizing opposition efforts while environmental advocates push for swift passage. If enacted, the legislation would position New York among the most restrictive jurisdictions globally for cryptocurrency mining operations.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/ny-legislators-push-energy-tax-on-bitcoin-mining-1003

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MANTRA
OM$0.09076-4.84%
OP
OP$0.3982-5.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.45409+2.17%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.00573-22.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003917-4.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.444-8.85%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001543+0.91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00324-13.71%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,440.88
$101,440.88$101,440.88

-0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,397.10
$3,397.10$3,397.10

-0.90%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.63
$152.63$152.63

-1.97%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3363
$2.3363$2.3363

-1.34%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10926
$0.10926$0.10926

+2.10%