ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post NVIDIA Unveils Neural Innovations to Revolutionize Robot Learning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 26, 2025 10:23 NVIDIA introduces three groundbreaking neural technologies aimed at enhancing robot learning, bridging the gap between simulation and real-world applications. NVIDIA has unveiled a trio of neural advancements designed to propel robot learning into new realms, according to NVIDIA Research. These innovations were highlighted during the Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL) 2025, showcasing significant strides in how robots can learn and adapt to complex real-world tasks. Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD) The first of these innovations, Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD), enhances simulation capabilities by integrating learned dynamics models. These models are capable of generalizing across different tasks while allowing for real-world fine-tuning. This approach replaces traditional low-level dynamics in simulators, enabling a hybrid framework that effectively bridges the gap between simulation and reality. NeRD has demonstrated remarkable accuracy, achieving less than 0.1% error in simulations involving the ANYmal quadruped robot. This model’s ability to adapt real-world data further narrows the simulation-to-reality gap, offering a robust tool for developers working on intricate robotic systems. Reference-Scoped Exploration (RSE) Another breakthrough, Reference-Scoped Exploration (RSE), focuses on enhancing robotic dexterity by leveraging human motion capture data. By treating human demonstrations as adaptive guidance rather than strict templates, RSE allows robots to autonomously discover motions that suit their unique configurations. This method shows a significant improvement in success rates, especially when tested on the Inspire and Allegro robotic hands. Vision-Tactile Refinement (VT-Refine) Lastly, VT-Refine combines vision and tactile sensing to tackle precise bimanual assembly tasks. This innovative approach employs a real-to-sim-to-real framework, wherein limited real-world demonstrations are used to pretrain policies which are then fine-tuned in simulation environments. The outcome is a notable enhancement in task performance, with real-world success rates improving by up to 40%. The integration of visual and tactile feedback… The post NVIDIA Unveils Neural Innovations to Revolutionize Robot Learning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 26, 2025 10:23 NVIDIA introduces three groundbreaking neural technologies aimed at enhancing robot learning, bridging the gap between simulation and real-world applications. NVIDIA has unveiled a trio of neural advancements designed to propel robot learning into new realms, according to NVIDIA Research. These innovations were highlighted during the Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL) 2025, showcasing significant strides in how robots can learn and adapt to complex real-world tasks. Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD) The first of these innovations, Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD), enhances simulation capabilities by integrating learned dynamics models. These models are capable of generalizing across different tasks while allowing for real-world fine-tuning. This approach replaces traditional low-level dynamics in simulators, enabling a hybrid framework that effectively bridges the gap between simulation and reality. NeRD has demonstrated remarkable accuracy, achieving less than 0.1% error in simulations involving the ANYmal quadruped robot. This model’s ability to adapt real-world data further narrows the simulation-to-reality gap, offering a robust tool for developers working on intricate robotic systems. Reference-Scoped Exploration (RSE) Another breakthrough, Reference-Scoped Exploration (RSE), focuses on enhancing robotic dexterity by leveraging human motion capture data. By treating human demonstrations as adaptive guidance rather than strict templates, RSE allows robots to autonomously discover motions that suit their unique configurations. This method shows a significant improvement in success rates, especially when tested on the Inspire and Allegro robotic hands. Vision-Tactile Refinement (VT-Refine) Lastly, VT-Refine combines vision and tactile sensing to tackle precise bimanual assembly tasks. This innovative approach employs a real-to-sim-to-real framework, wherein limited real-world demonstrations are used to pretrain policies which are then fine-tuned in simulation environments. The outcome is a notable enhancement in task performance, with real-world success rates improving by up to 40%. The integration of visual and tactile feedback…

NVIDIA Unveils Neural Innovations to Revolutionize Robot Learning

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:17
COM
COM$0.005881-1.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.064-4.06%
OrdinalsBot
TRIO$0.0487-1.41%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01288-2.20%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000010769-1.00%


Ted Hisokawa
Sep 26, 2025 10:23

NVIDIA introduces three groundbreaking neural technologies aimed at enhancing robot learning, bridging the gap between simulation and real-world applications.





NVIDIA has unveiled a trio of neural advancements designed to propel robot learning into new realms, according to NVIDIA Research. These innovations were highlighted during the Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL) 2025, showcasing significant strides in how robots can learn and adapt to complex real-world tasks.

Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD)

The first of these innovations, Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD), enhances simulation capabilities by integrating learned dynamics models. These models are capable of generalizing across different tasks while allowing for real-world fine-tuning. This approach replaces traditional low-level dynamics in simulators, enabling a hybrid framework that effectively bridges the gap between simulation and reality.

NeRD has demonstrated remarkable accuracy, achieving less than 0.1% error in simulations involving the ANYmal quadruped robot. This model’s ability to adapt real-world data further narrows the simulation-to-reality gap, offering a robust tool for developers working on intricate robotic systems.

Reference-Scoped Exploration (RSE)

Another breakthrough, Reference-Scoped Exploration (RSE), focuses on enhancing robotic dexterity by leveraging human motion capture data. By treating human demonstrations as adaptive guidance rather than strict templates, RSE allows robots to autonomously discover motions that suit their unique configurations. This method shows a significant improvement in success rates, especially when tested on the Inspire and Allegro robotic hands.

Vision-Tactile Refinement (VT-Refine)

Lastly, VT-Refine combines vision and tactile sensing to tackle precise bimanual assembly tasks. This innovative approach employs a real-to-sim-to-real framework, wherein limited real-world demonstrations are used to pretrain policies which are then fine-tuned in simulation environments. The outcome is a notable enhancement in task performance, with real-world success rates improving by up to 40%.

The integration of visual and tactile feedback is pivotal in these tasks, allowing robots to perform complex assemblies previously achievable only by human hands. This method exemplifies how simulations can be used to prepare robots for real-world applications, significantly enhancing their operational capabilities.

These developments mark a significant step forward in the field of robotics, as they provide a scalable, data-driven approach to teaching robots complex skills. By narrowing the gap between robotic and human capabilities, NVIDIA’s research continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in robot learning and adaptation.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/nvidia-neural-innovations-robot-learning

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01223-5.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.0641-3.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003927-4.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.45386+2.05%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.005721-22.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003927-4.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.432-9.17%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001538+1.18%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003236-13.01%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,440.88
$101,440.88$101,440.88

-0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,397.10
$3,397.10$3,397.10

-0.90%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.63
$152.63$152.63

-1.97%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3363
$2.3363$2.3363

-1.34%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10926
$0.10926$0.10926

+2.10%