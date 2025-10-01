Nvidia competitor Cerebras raises $1.1B at $8.1B valuation ahead of IPO

Cerebras Systems, an AI chipmaking company based in Silicon Valley, has raised $1.1 billion in a Series G funding round, valuing the company at $8.1 billion. The firm was expected to go public this year, but plans have been delayed pending U.S. national security reviews tied to Abu Dhabi’s G42 company.

Fidelity Management and Research Co. and Atreides Management led the Series G round funding, which included participation from Tiger Global, Valor Equity Partners, Altimeter Capital, Benchmark, Alpha Wave Ventures, and 1789 Capital, which is linked to Donald Trump Jr.

Cerebras doubles valuation to $8.1B, strengthening its IPO prospects

Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman told Reuters that 1789 Capital’s involvement was led by Paul Abrahimzadeh, a former Citigroup banker who had previously been connected to the company’s IPO plans. Citigroup and Barclays Capital acted as joint placement agents for the funding round.

Cerebras was founded in 2015 and has raised nearly $2 billion to date, with the recent Series F round in 2021 accumulating $250 million. The round was led by Alpha Wave Ventures, which valued the company at $4 billion at the time. The latest round has doubled the AI chipmaker’s value, currently at $8.1 billion.

The Silicon Valley-based AI chip manufacturer competes with Nvidia with its dinner-plate-sized AI chip. Additionally, Cerebras operates cloud-based AI inference services, which it launched in August 2024. According to Cryptopolitan, the Inference service is powered by its Wafer Engine chips, which can deliver up to 20 times faster performance than Nvidia’s GPUs and feature 7,000 times more memory than the Nvidia H100 processors.

The Chipmaker’s revenue increased from under $6 million in Q2 2023 to about $70 million in Q2 2024. The chipmaker has also expanded its presence in the U.S. with five new data centres in Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Santa Clara. The other two are scheduled to launch in Montreal and Europe. Feldman added that they have increased manufacturing capacity eight times over the past 18 months and project to double it again next year.

Cerebras IPO still on track as $335M G42 investment gains U.S. approval

Reuters reported in March that Cerebras Systems’ IPO was further delayed as executives awaited the White House to fill key appointments and wrap up the review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). CFIUS was expected to review the $335 million investment by the Abu Dhabi-based cloud computing and AI company G42 in Cerebras Systems. Fieldman has aired the concerns, saying that the company’s IPO plans are still on track but would not share specifics.

The Cerebras announcement follows a series of funding rounds aimed at supporting the sector. Databricks recently announced a $1 billion round, valuing the company at $100 billion, while Anthropic raised $13 billion, valuing the company at $183 billion. OpenAI and Nvidia agreed that Nvidia may invest up to $100 billion in its data centers.

According to a recent report by Cryptopolitan, Databricks has completed its $100 million partnership deal with OpenAI to adopt its models. Over several years, Databricks will invest in OpenAI’s latest models, including GPT-5, and integrate them with the Databricks Agent Bricks platform. The integration will enable more than 20,000 Databricks customers globally to access the models, allowing them to build AI agents and applications easily. OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap acknowledged that the partnership was a step toward accelerating enterprise adoption of Advanced AI systems.

Cerebras’ funding will be utilized to expand its Inference Service with continued innovations in AI chip design, packaging, system design, and AI supercomputers. The firm also confirmed that it will continue to expand its U.S manufacturing footprint and data center capacity to keep pace with the increasing demand for its products and services.

