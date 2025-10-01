ExchangeDEX+
The post Nvidia competitor Cerebras raises $1.1B at $8.1B valuation ahead of IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cerebras Systems, an AI chipmaking company based in Silicon Valley, has raised $1.1 billion in a Series G funding round, valuing the company at $8.1 billion. The firm was expected to go public this year, but plans have been delayed pending U.S. national security reviews tied to Abu Dhabi's G42 company.  Fidelity Management and Research Co. and Atreides Management led the Series G round funding, which included participation from Tiger Global, Valor Equity Partners, Altimeter Capital, Benchmark, Alpha Wave Ventures, and 1789 Capital, which is linked to Donald Trump Jr. Cerebras doubles valuation to $8.1B, strengthening its IPO prospects Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman told Reuters that 1789 Capital's involvement was led by Paul Abrahimzadeh, a former Citigroup banker who had previously been connected to the company's IPO plans. Citigroup and Barclays Capital acted as joint placement agents for the funding round. Today @CerebrasSystems announced that we have closed a $1.1 Billion dollar Series G, at an $8.1 billion valuation. The round was led by @Fidelity and @Atreidesmgmt with significant participation from Tiger Global, Valor Equity Partners and @1789Capital as well as existing… pic.twitter.com/pZEdno58nE — Andrew Feldman (@andrewdfeldman) September 30, 2025 Cerebras was founded in 2015 and has raised nearly $2 billion to date, with the recent Series F round in 2021 accumulating $250 million. The round was led by Alpha Wave Ventures, which valued the company at $4 billion at the time. The latest round has doubled the AI chipmaker's value, currently at $8.1 billion. The Silicon Valley-based AI chip manufacturer competes with Nvidia with its dinner-plate-sized AI chip. Additionally, Cerebras operates cloud-based AI inference services, which it launched in August 2024. According to Cryptopolitan, the Inference service is powered by its Wafer Engine chips, which can deliver up to 20 times faster performance than Nvidia's GPUs and feature 7,000…

Nvidia competitor Cerebras raises $1.1B at $8.1B valuation ahead of IPO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:09
Cerebras Systems, an AI chipmaking company based in Silicon Valley, has raised $1.1 billion in a Series G funding round, valuing the company at $8.1 billion. The firm was expected to go public this year, but plans have been delayed pending U.S. national security reviews tied to Abu Dhabi’s G42 company. 

Fidelity Management and Research Co. and Atreides Management led the Series G round funding, which included participation from Tiger Global, Valor Equity Partners, Altimeter Capital, Benchmark, Alpha Wave Ventures, and 1789 Capital, which is linked to Donald Trump Jr.

Cerebras doubles valuation to $8.1B, strengthening its IPO prospects

Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman told Reuters that 1789 Capital’s involvement was led by Paul Abrahimzadeh, a former Citigroup banker who had previously been connected to the company’s IPO plans. Citigroup and Barclays Capital acted as joint placement agents for the funding round.

Cerebras was founded in 2015 and has raised nearly $2 billion to date, with the recent Series F round in 2021 accumulating $250 million. The round was led by Alpha Wave Ventures, which valued the company at $4 billion at the time. The latest round has doubled the AI chipmaker’s value, currently at $8.1 billion.

The Silicon Valley-based AI chip manufacturer competes with Nvidia with its dinner-plate-sized AI chip. Additionally, Cerebras operates cloud-based AI inference services, which it launched in August 2024. According to Cryptopolitan, the Inference service is powered by its Wafer Engine chips, which can deliver up to 20 times faster performance than Nvidia’s GPUs and feature 7,000 times more memory than the Nvidia H100 processors.

The Chipmaker’s revenue increased from under $6 million in Q2 2023 to about $70 million in Q2 2024. The chipmaker has also expanded its presence in the U.S. with five new data centres in Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Santa Clara. The other two are scheduled to launch in Montreal and Europe. Feldman added that they have increased manufacturing capacity eight times over the past 18 months and project to double it again next year.

Cerebras IPO still on track as $335M G42 investment gains U.S. approval

Reuters reported in March that Cerebras Systems’ IPO was further delayed as executives awaited the White House to fill key appointments and wrap up the review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). CFIUS was expected to review the $335 million investment by the Abu Dhabi-based cloud computing and AI company G42 in Cerebras Systems. Fieldman has aired the concerns, saying that the company’s IPO plans are still on track but would not share specifics. 

The Cerebras announcement follows a series of funding rounds aimed at supporting the sector. Databricks recently announced a $1 billion round, valuing the company at $100 billion, while Anthropic raised $13 billion, valuing the company at $183 billion. OpenAI and Nvidia agreed that Nvidia may invest up to $100 billion in its data centers. 

According to a recent report by Cryptopolitan, Databricks has completed its $100 million partnership deal with OpenAI to adopt its models. Over several years, Databricks will invest in OpenAI’s latest models, including GPT-5, and integrate them with the Databricks Agent Bricks platform. The integration will enable more than 20,000 Databricks customers globally to access the models, allowing them to build AI agents and applications easily. OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap acknowledged that the partnership was a step toward accelerating enterprise adoption of Advanced AI systems.

Cerebras’ funding will be utilized to expand its Inference Service with continued innovations in AI chip design, packaging, system design, and AI supercomputers. The firm also confirmed that it will continue to expand its U.S manufacturing footprint and data center capacity to keep pace with the increasing demand for its products and services.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/cerebras-raises-1-1b-at-8-1b-valuation/

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
