The post ‘No State Funding For Sell-Out Universities’ Complying With Trump Demands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., said Thursday that California will cut funding for California schools that comply with the Trump administration’s “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” an agreement providing colleges with funding benefits if they agree to make policy changes in line with President Donald Trump’s education agenda. Newsom published the statement Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The compact was sent to some of the top public and private schools in the U.S. on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, demanding the institutions freeze tuition for five years, cap international student enrollment and “commit to strict definitions of gender.” The compact also demands universities stop grade inflation, bring back the SAT requirement for applicants and ban the use of race and sex when making hirings and admissions decisions, The Wall Street Journal reported, noting another demand that asks schools to make changes and remove departments that “purposefully punish, belittle, and even spark violence against conservative ideas.” “Institutions of higher education are free to develop models and values other than those below, if the institution elects to forego federal benefits,” the compact says. Newsom said in a statement the agreement is “nothing short of a hostile takeover of America’s universities” that “even dictates how schools must spend their own endowments.” Newsom threatened to pull state funding, including need-based grants for California residents known as Cal Grants, from state schools that “SELL OUT THEIR STUDENTS, PROFESSORS, RESEARCHERS, AND SURRENDER ACADEMIC FREEDOM.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Schools Received The Compact? The University of Arizona, Brown University, Dartmouth College, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of… The post ‘No State Funding For Sell-Out Universities’ Complying With Trump Demands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., said Thursday that California will cut funding for California schools that comply with the Trump administration’s “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” an agreement providing colleges with funding benefits if they agree to make policy changes in line with President Donald Trump’s education agenda. Newsom published the statement Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The compact was sent to some of the top public and private schools in the U.S. on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, demanding the institutions freeze tuition for five years, cap international student enrollment and “commit to strict definitions of gender.” The compact also demands universities stop grade inflation, bring back the SAT requirement for applicants and ban the use of race and sex when making hirings and admissions decisions, The Wall Street Journal reported, noting another demand that asks schools to make changes and remove departments that “purposefully punish, belittle, and even spark violence against conservative ideas.” “Institutions of higher education are free to develop models and values other than those below, if the institution elects to forego federal benefits,” the compact says. Newsom said in a statement the agreement is “nothing short of a hostile takeover of America’s universities” that “even dictates how schools must spend their own endowments.” Newsom threatened to pull state funding, including need-based grants for California residents known as Cal Grants, from state schools that “SELL OUT THEIR STUDENTS, PROFESSORS, RESEARCHERS, AND SURRENDER ACADEMIC FREEDOM.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Schools Received The Compact? The University of Arizona, Brown University, Dartmouth College, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of…