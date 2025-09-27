ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post New Crypto Projects Poised to Benefit From the UK Tokenized Banking Revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 11:44 The financial landscape is shifting. UK banks plan to roll out tokenized customer deposits by 2026 under a Bank of England–backed pilot, setting the stage for a new era of digital money. As the banking system moves on-chain, tokens with real use cases are well placed to benefit. These aren’t just passing meme coins, but projects that combine finance, technology, and investor appeal. What follows are three new crypto projects that could thrive as the rails of money change. If tokenized deposits take hold, they may rank among the best presale opportunities of this cycle. Why Tokenized Deposits Matter UK banks are moving fast. HSBC, Barclays, NatWest, Lloyds, Santander, and Nationwide are already testing tokenized sterling deposits (GBTD) in a pilot coordinated by UK Finance. The program will run until mid-2026 and covers everyday payments, remortgaging, and even settlement of digital assets. The Bank of England has given its blessing. Governor Andrew Bailey has made it clear: tokenized deposits are the future, stablecoins are a risk. This isn’t just happening in the UK. Several European banks have announced plans to launch a euro-backed stablecoin, showing the region is also moving toward digital money. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Trump’s GENIUS Act is already reshaping the market by giving banks and institutions clearer rules for digital assets. Together, these moves highlight that tokenized finance is part of a broader global shift. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority won’t finish its stablecoin rules until late 2026. Until then, tokenized deposits let banks issue digital cash today, without waiting on regulators. 1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Utility-Packed Token With Real Demand Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is more than just a wallet add-on – it’s the engine of the Best Wallet ecosystem. Holding the token unlocks a stack… The post New Crypto Projects Poised to Benefit From the UK Tokenized Banking Revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 11:44 The financial landscape is shifting. UK banks plan to roll out tokenized customer deposits by 2026 under a Bank of England–backed pilot, setting the stage for a new era of digital money. As the banking system moves on-chain, tokens with real use cases are well placed to benefit. These aren’t just passing meme coins, but projects that combine finance, technology, and investor appeal. What follows are three new crypto projects that could thrive as the rails of money change. If tokenized deposits take hold, they may rank among the best presale opportunities of this cycle. Why Tokenized Deposits Matter UK banks are moving fast. HSBC, Barclays, NatWest, Lloyds, Santander, and Nationwide are already testing tokenized sterling deposits (GBTD) in a pilot coordinated by UK Finance. The program will run until mid-2026 and covers everyday payments, remortgaging, and even settlement of digital assets. The Bank of England has given its blessing. Governor Andrew Bailey has made it clear: tokenized deposits are the future, stablecoins are a risk. This isn’t just happening in the UK. Several European banks have announced plans to launch a euro-backed stablecoin, showing the region is also moving toward digital money. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Trump’s GENIUS Act is already reshaping the market by giving banks and institutions clearer rules for digital assets. Together, these moves highlight that tokenized finance is part of a broader global shift. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority won’t finish its stablecoin rules until late 2026. Until then, tokenized deposits let banks issue digital cash today, without waiting on regulators. 1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Utility-Packed Token With Real Demand Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is more than just a wallet add-on – it’s the engine of the Best Wallet ecosystem. Holding the token unlocks a stack…

New Crypto Projects Poised to Benefit From the UK Tokenized Banking Revolution

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 16:46
COM
COM$0,005912-0,60%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07991-3,24%
ERA
ERA$0,2322-6,63%
RealLink
REAL$0,06399-4,09%
Crypto News
  • 27 September 2025
  • |
  • 11:44

The financial landscape is shifting. UK banks plan to roll out tokenized customer deposits by 2026 under a Bank of England–backed pilot, setting the stage for a new era of digital money.

As the banking system moves on-chain, tokens with real use cases are well placed to benefit. These aren’t just passing meme coins, but projects that combine finance, technology, and investor appeal.

What follows are three new crypto projects that could thrive as the rails of money change.

If tokenized deposits take hold, they may rank among the best presale opportunities of this cycle.

Why Tokenized Deposits Matter

UK banks are moving fast. HSBC, Barclays, NatWest, Lloyds, Santander, and Nationwide are already testing tokenized sterling deposits (GBTD) in a pilot coordinated by UK Finance.

The program will run until mid-2026 and covers everyday payments, remortgaging, and even settlement of digital assets.

The Bank of England has given its blessing. Governor Andrew Bailey has made it clear: tokenized deposits are the future, stablecoins are a risk.

This isn’t just happening in the UK. Several European banks have announced plans to launch a euro-backed stablecoin, showing the region is also moving toward digital money.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., Trump’s GENIUS Act is already reshaping the market by giving banks and institutions clearer rules for digital assets. Together, these moves highlight that tokenized finance is part of a broader global shift.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority won’t finish its stablecoin rules until late 2026. Until then, tokenized deposits let banks issue digital cash today, without waiting on regulators.

1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Utility-Packed Token With Real Demand

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is more than just a wallet add-on – it’s the engine of the Best Wallet ecosystem.

Holding the token unlocks a stack of benefits that make it central to the project’s growth. Token holders enjoy reduced transaction fees, early access to new projects, boosted staking rewards, and a real say in governance decisions.

The design is simple: the more Best Wallet expands, the more demand for $BEST grows.

The team has also created Upcoming Tokens, a presale participation tool that only works with $BEST. It gives holders direct access to new crypto launches inside the app, cutting out scams and fake sites.

That makes $BEST not just a speculative play but a gateway to future presales.

This model connects neatly with the shift to tokenized deposits. If banks issue on-chain money, wallets that support those rails will see a surge in activity. Every new feature will loop back into $BEST, amplifying its role.

Right now, you can buy $BEST for $0.025695, with over $16.1M already raised.

You can join the $BEST presale here.

2. SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) – Where AI Meets the Creator Economy

SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) is the utility token behind SUBBD, an AI-powered content platform built for the $85B creator economy.

The project aims to fix a broken system where influencers often lose over 50% of their revenue to middlemen and platforms.

With SUBBD, creators plug into AI assistants that handle chat, editing, scheduling, and monetization. Fans get access to AI-enhanced content, avatars, and premium drops.

It’s a frictionless model designed to keep more earnings in the creator’s pocket.

The reach is already huge – over 250M followers combined across the SUBBD platform, Honny brand, and its ambassadors.

Unlike most crypto launches, the team is backed by a visible roster of doxed influencers, giving it credibility in a noisy market.

Here’s where the tokenized deposit angle comes in. Imagine bank-issued digital cash flowing directly into SUBBD subscriptions or creator tips.

No delays, no middlemen. $SUBBD could be one of the first tokens to sit at the crossroads of regulated digital banking and the creator economy.

At the moment, $SUBBD is priced at $0.056525, with more than $1.2M raised in its presale.

Check out $SUBBD crypto presale right now.

3. Remittix ($RTX) – Turning Crypto Into Real-World Payments

Remittix ($RTX) is building what it calls a PayFi network, designed to connect crypto directly to the global banking system.

The platform lets users pay crypto straight into any bank account in over 30 currencies, with same-day settlement through local payment networks. No hidden FX fees, no wire charges – what you send is exactly what the recipient receives.

The beta Remittix Wallet is already live on Ethereum and Solana, supporting swaps, storage, and remittances. The token, $RTX, fuels this system by powering transactions, liquidity, and future integrations.

With banks preparing to issue tokenized deposits by 2026, Remittix’s rails could become more important than ever.

Imagine moving from a tokenized bank balance into RTX to send instant payments worldwide.
That’s the bridge Remittix is trying to build – blending regulated digital cash with global crypto rails.

The presale has raised $26.7M so far, and you can buy$RTX for $0.1130 at the current stage. CertiK has already audited the project, and major CEX listings are in the pipeline.

You can learn more about $RTX here. 

New Crypto to Watch in the Age of Digital Cash

Tokenized bank deposits are set to change how money moves, and crypto projects that can align with this shift may see outsized benefits.

$BEST powers a growing multi-chain wallet, $SUBBD fuels AI monetization in the $85B creator economy, and $RTX builds crypto-to-bank payment rails.

Each of these tokens is positioned for the new landscape of digital banking.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/new-crypto-projects-ready-to-thrive-uk-banks-embrace-tokenized-deposits/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0,01223-5,48%
RealLink
REAL$0,0641-3,99%
Moonveil
MORE$0,003927-4,21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2,45386+2,05%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,005721-22,41%
Moonveil
MORE$0,003927-4,21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Walter Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House at 7:30 PM ET (8:30 AM Beijing time the following day). Guests include Nasdaq CEO Adina Friedman, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and other leaders from the financial and business sectors. Reports indicate that the gathering aims to strengthen cooperation between the Trump administration and the business community, focusing on new policies to bolster US capital markets and rebuild critical domestic supply chains—areas considered central to national security and economic resilience. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CBS, the White House is considering new regulatory rules for agency advisors and index fund managers, an issue recently raised by Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon. In addition, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also on the list of invitees.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,432-9,17%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0001538+1,18%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,003236-13,01%
Share
PANews2025/11/12 23:36

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Trump will host a dinner for business leaders at the White House at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee said that a digital asset regulatory bill may be advanced in early December.

Canton integrates Franklin Templeton’s Benji to tap into institutional momentum

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101 441,39
$101 441,39$101 441,39

-0,78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 397,56
$3 397,56$3 397,56

-0,89%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152,69
$152,69$152,69

-1,93%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3366
$2,3366$2,3366

-1,33%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,10921
$0,10921$0,10921

+2,05%